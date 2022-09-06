Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
‘Poetic justice’: Pros react to Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, new UFC 279 fight card after day of chaos
UFC 279 is still on — and it may actually be better than it was before. Following a day of chaos, a new main event Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson is set to headline the Las Vegas pay-per-view in a five-round welterweight bout. Khamzat Chimaev, who was originally set to fight Diaz in the main event, will instead meet Kevin Holland in a five-round 180-pound catchweight contest after missing weight by 7.5 pounds at Friday’s weigh-ins. The flurry of late changes also means the two odd men out — Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez — will now fight each other in a third-round bout on UFC 279’s main card.
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
'Fight game is wild': Twitter reacts to new UFC 279 main card matchups
UFC 279 looks totally different than it did 48 hours ago. In MMA, seasoned followers have learned to expect the unexpected. Yet still, surprises come, as was the case Friday during weigh-ins when Khamzat Chimaez showed up nearly eight pounds over the welterweight limit. The weigh-in issue resulted in a...
Khamzat Chimaev blames Darren Till for his huge weight miss at UFC 279
Khamzat Chimaev has taken to Twitter to release his first statement following his massive weight miss ahead of UFC 279. Chimaev was set to headline UFC 279 against Nate Diaz in what was going to be a massive fight. It was a big opportunity for Chimaev to face a massive star in Diaz but on Friday morning, it was revealed he was having problems making weight and when he stepped on the scale he weighed 178.5lbs, 7.5lbs overweight.
UFC 279 predictions: Who's picking underdog Nate Diaz over 12-1 favorite Khamzat Chimaev?
The UFC is back in its Las Vegas home base for a pay-per-view featuring a rising star against one of the sport’s most popular fighters. UFC 279 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNEWS and early prelims on ESPN+.
Mixed Martial Arts-Ferguson steps in to face Diaz in UFC main event as Chimaev misses weight
LAS VEGAS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - American Tony Ferguson will step up to take on compatriot Nate Diaz in the main event at UFC 279 after Swedish fighter Khamzat Chimaev missed the weight for Saturday's welterweight showdown by a whopping 7.5 pounds.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 Results: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MMA Fighting has UFC 279 results for the Diaz vs. Ferguson fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and live UFC 279 Twitter updates from all the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In the main event, Nate Diaz will square off against...
Darren Till reacts after Khamzat Chimaev gets bumped from UFC 279 main event for missing weight: “Nate gets the fight he deserves”
Darren Till has reacted after his good friend Khamzat Chimaev was bumped from the UFC main event for missing weight. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was slated to face Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight by 7.5lbs, Team Diaz rejected any notion of the fight taking place at a catchweight.
mmanews.com
Adesanya Gives Puzzling Take On UFC 279 Main Event
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has made his prediction for the UFC 279 main event between welterweights Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night, most MMA fans will flock to their screens for what could be Diaz’s final appearance inside the Octagon, which he’s competed in since winning The Ultimate Fighter back in 2007.
UFC 279 weigh-in video: Tony Ferguson on point for welterweight return vs. Li Jingliang
LAS VEGAS – Tony Ferguson is officially a welterweight for the first time in more than a decade after he and opponent Li Jingliang hit the divisional mark at UFC 279 weigh-ins. Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC), a former interim UFC lightweight champion, is seeking a fresh start by...
The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 279 loss
UFC 279 could see at least one fighter getting cut if they lose again. UFC 279 is going to be the end of the road, at least for now, for Nate Diaz in the UFC. The long-time fighter has long been rumored to be on his last fight of his current deal and with the starting of his new fight brand, and his desire to get into boxing, this may be the last time Diaz ever fights in the UFC.
Yardbarker
UFC 279 Restructured to Diaz vs. Ferguson Headliner, Chimaev-Holland Co-Main
’s failure on the scales has forced the Ultimate Fighting Championship to scramble in unexpected ways. On Friday, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds at the early UFC 279 weigh-ins, for 7.5 pounds above the non-title welterweight cap. His headlining matchup against Nate Diaz, who weighed 171 pounds, has been scuttled as a result, as first reported by BJPenn.com. In the new five-round UFC 279 main event, per UFC President Dana White on UFC's Instagram page, Diaz (20-13) will now be squaring off Tony Ferguson (25-7), who also weighed in at welterweight. This event, which remains a pay-per-view will carry on at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
UFC asked Li Jingliang to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 three hours before announcing bout
UFC 279 featuring Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz got a much-needed boost to its undercard when the UFC announced that Tony Ferguson would be moving up to welterweight to fight Li Jingliang in the new co-main event. It was something of a last-minute addition, as the bout was announced at...
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz
In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 - New Blood: Three debutants, 16 wins, zero defeats
UFC 279, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) is far from a conventional Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) event; however, it does include some intriguing talent. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where recent tape is a luxury I’m not afforded nearly enough, we look at a trio of undefeated newcomers.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 just lost its co-main event
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) just lost its UFC Vegas 60 co-main event after featherweight veteran Giga Chikadze was forced to withdraw for undisclosed reasons. The promotion is currently searching for a late replacement to face Sodiq Yusuff on Sept. 17 at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according...
