Cincinnati, OH

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Saguaro bounces back from season opening loss, but not without controversy

For a moment or two Friday in Queen Creek, it seemed as if the night’s defining moment would be the hometown Bulldogs doing the impossible. Yes, Queen Creek really did face a first-and-44 from its own 28 with the game on the line. And yes, Queen Creek really did convert — not all at once, but in a trio of a chunk plays, marching down the field and making you forget that the opponent was reigning Open...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
NHL

San Jose Sharks Announce 2022 Rookie Faceoff Roster

SAN JOSE, CA (Sept. 8, 2022) - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced their roster for the 2022 Rookie Faceoff, presented by Visit San Jose, at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose. The tournament will take place from Sept. 16-19, with the Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights participating.
SAN JOSE, CA
Boxing Scene

Yokasta Valle-Thi Thu Nih Nguyen LIVE DAZN Results From San Jose, Costa Rica

Jose Garcia showed his fellow visiting fighter the most effective way to avoid an upset. The hard-hitting junior welterweight prospect from Tijuana made quick work of Nicaragua’s Israel Lopez, earning a second-round knockout on the road Thursday evening at Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in San Jose, Costa Rica. Garcia scored two knockdowns leading to a stoppage at 2:06 of round two.
COMBAT SPORTS

