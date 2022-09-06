Read full article on original website
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
US Open Cup final: Orlando City silences Sacramento Republic for maiden trophy
Facundo Torres broke through with a goal in the 75th minute, then converted on a penalty to give Orlando City their first-ever trophy with a 3-0 victory over Sacramento Republic in the US Open Cup final on Wednesday night. Torres’ penalty kick in the 80th all but sealed it for...
Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic: How to watch US Open Cup final on TV/live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know ahead of Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic in the US Open Cup final.
Saguaro bounces back from season opening loss, but not without controversy
For a moment or two Friday in Queen Creek, it seemed as if the night’s defining moment would be the hometown Bulldogs doing the impossible. Yes, Queen Creek really did face a first-and-44 from its own 28 with the game on the line. And yes, Queen Creek really did convert — not all at once, but in a trio of a chunk plays, marching down the field and making you forget that the opponent was reigning Open...
Oakland and MBA are No. 2 and No. 3 in state, and we now check in on No. 1 Lipscomb Academy
This is Tom Kreager, high school sports editor at The Tennessean. Thank you for reading our high school sports newsletter. We are wrapping up Week 4 of the Tennessee high school football season. It was one of the best of the season with Nashville area fans having a chance to check out the top area teams. ...
NHL
San Jose Sharks Announce 2022 Rookie Faceoff Roster
SAN JOSE, CA (Sept. 8, 2022) - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced their roster for the 2022 Rookie Faceoff, presented by Visit San Jose, at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose. The tournament will take place from Sept. 16-19, with the Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights participating.
Former Duke Star Reportedly Signs With Sacramento Kings
According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Kings have signed DJ Steward.
Boxing Scene
Yokasta Valle-Thi Thu Nih Nguyen LIVE DAZN Results From San Jose, Costa Rica
Jose Garcia showed his fellow visiting fighter the most effective way to avoid an upset. The hard-hitting junior welterweight prospect from Tijuana made quick work of Nicaragua’s Israel Lopez, earning a second-round knockout on the road Thursday evening at Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in San Jose, Costa Rica. Garcia scored two knockdowns leading to a stoppage at 2:06 of round two.
