Outdated system led to Schuylkill Expressway being overwhelmed by heavy rain, PennDOT says

PennDOT says outdated system caused Schuylkill Expressway to flood 01:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday's torrential downpours flooded part of the Schuylkill Expressway near Route 202. A PennDOT worker pushed a stranded car to the side of the road and then used a rake to clear debris from a drain to get water to recede.

PennDOT says its outdated system just couldn't handle all of the water from Tuesday's storms.

PennDOT says there are a lot of low-lying areas on the Schuylkill and severe flooding seems to be happening more often.

The evening commute on the Schuylkill Expressway compared to the morning rush was literally the difference between night and day.

"Everybody who drives I-76 isn't fond of the road, I'm sure," Chris Narisi said, "but when it's raining, it's even worse."

The torrential rain Tuesday morning left parts of the Schuylkill under water.

It was a slow go as some cars stalled out and other drivers tried to make their way through the waves and floodwaters in the eastbound lanes on I-76. One of the hardest hit areas was between Route 202 and Gulph Mills.

"It was just timing," Brad Rudolph said. "The rain was just coming down too hard, too fast. A lot of those inlets got clogged."

CBS3 traffic cameras caught workers trying to unclog the storm drains.

PennDOT says the stormwater facility is old and Tuesday morning, the system couldn't keep up.

Since 2017, PennDOT has been working on an extreme weather vulnerability study and more construction projects are in the works.

"We are looking at carving out a flexible travel lane between 202 and 476 in both directions," Rudolph said.

At that time, PennDOT is also looking to improve the stormwater facilities. It could help prevent more commutes like this one.

"It's a mess, it's crazy," Anita Rossi said.

"I think there could be a lot done to I-76," Narisi said. "I'm sure everybody feels the same."

Some relief could be on the way, but PennDOT says it's in the early design process and construction would still be a couple of years away.