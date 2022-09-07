ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Outdated system led to Schuylkill Expressway being overwhelmed by heavy rain, PennDOT says

By Ross DiMattei, Ryan Hughes
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPsy4_0hkrzgRK00

PennDOT says outdated system caused Schuylkill Expressway to flood 01:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday's torrential downpours flooded part of the Schuylkill Expressway near Route 202. A PennDOT worker pushed a stranded car to the side of the road and then used a rake to clear debris from a drain to get water to recede.

PennDOT says its outdated system just couldn't handle all of the water from Tuesday's storms.

PennDOT says there are a lot of low-lying areas on the Schuylkill and severe flooding seems to be happening more often.

The evening commute on the Schuylkill Expressway compared to the morning rush was literally the difference between night and day.

"Everybody who drives I-76 isn't fond of the road, I'm sure," Chris Narisi said, "but when it's raining, it's even worse."

The torrential rain Tuesday morning left parts of the Schuylkill under water.

It was a slow go as some cars stalled out and other drivers tried to make their way through the waves and floodwaters in the eastbound lanes on I-76. One of the hardest hit areas was between Route 202 and Gulph Mills.

"It was just timing," Brad Rudolph said. "The rain was just coming down too hard, too fast. A lot of those inlets got clogged."

CBS3 traffic cameras caught workers trying to unclog the storm drains.

PennDOT says the stormwater facility is old and Tuesday morning, the system couldn't keep up.

Since 2017, PennDOT has been working on an extreme weather vulnerability study and more construction projects are in the works.

"We are looking at carving out a flexible travel lane between 202 and 476 in both directions," Rudolph said.

At that time, PennDOT is also looking to improve the stormwater facilities. It could help prevent more commutes like this one.

"It's a mess, it's crazy," Anita Rossi said.

"I think there could be a lot done to I-76," Narisi said. "I'm sure everybody feels the same."

Some relief could be on the way, but PennDOT says it's in the early design process and construction would still be a couple of years away.

Comments / 10

Charles Cadwallader
3d ago

Why can't they just clean the drains out on a regular schedule. Anyone that drives this route can tell you the drains are full of debris and regular cleaning would solve the problem.

Reply
3
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Broad Street Lane to Shut for Year in South Philadelphia

Broad Street will get a bit more congested for the next year and a half as a northbound lane for a stretch in South Philadelphia closes because of a SEPTA project, state transportation officials said Thursday. A northbound lane between Morris and Tasker streets will be shut down through spring...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Bridge-That-Isn’t-There Still Attracts Commuters

BRIDGE BE GONE – Lower Pottsgrove’s Pruss Hill Road bridge no longer exists, having been removed in its entirety (at top) only days after the highway was officially closed (below) to traffic. It was regularly used as a shortcut between the U.S. Route 422 interchange at Sanatoga, and Gilbertsville and Boyertown. Its detour route relies in part on North Sanatoga Road. Pruss Hill residents, who have complained for years about the volume and speed of commuter traffic from Rupert Road west to North Pleasant View Road, had hoped they’d get some relief from the closure until a new bridge is installed by November. That hasn’t been the case. Social media posts during the past week claim as many as 15 drivers daily, on both sides of Sanatoga Creek, are ignoring “road closed” warnings and drive down to the bridge-that-isn’t-there, still looking to get across. They then turn around and sheepishly head back.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Heavy rain floods portion of Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Heavy rain is falling across the region Tuesday, causing flooding along many roads, including the Schuylkill Expressway. As of 10 a.m., most of the roadways are still flooded, especially on the Schuylkill on the eastbound side near Belmont Avenue. There are also reports of flooding around Girard Avenue, on the westbound side of the Schuylkill. That's backing traffic up to the Vine Street Expressway.This is going to be an ongoing problem for the next couple of hours as PennDOT crews try to make their way over to these areas and clear out the grates that are covered with debris. Once the grates are cleared, the water then will recede out of that area.  Earlier, I-76 near RT-202 was flooded. At one point, a vehicle was stuck in the water. The lanes have all reopened but some backlog remains. In Ardmore, Montgomery County rain continues to soak the region. The roads are looking very slippery at Lancaster Avenue. Drivers, be careful out there and take things slowly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
City
Gulph Mills, PA
fox29.com

Flooding across the Delaware Valley: Delays, traffic and warnings as storms roll in Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA - With the Tuesday morning commute in full swing, heavy rain is causing flooding and possibly dangerous conditions in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Storms are just getting started in the Delaware Valley with downpours expected all day into the evening hours, and possibly overnight. Several areas are already experiencing some flooding, and its effects, as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Schuylkill Expressway#Construction Maintenance#I 76
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania man drowns off coast of Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities say a Pennsylvania man drowned off the coast of Ocean City. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday along an unprotected beach near 12th Street.Officials say nearby lifeguards rushed to the area when they heard two swimmers struggling.The guards rescued two men.A 21-year-old survived, but 56-year-old Shawn Reilly of Thornhurst, Lackawanna County, died.Authorities say strong winds created rough surf conditions.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Design work continues for proposed Wilmington I-95 cap

Public input continues to be heard as officials try to decide what should go on top of a proposed cap of I-95 through the heart of Wilmington. The Wilmington Area Planning Council (Wilmapco), DELDOT, and other engineers and architects held the third in a series of workshops, with this one focused on the features of parks that would make up the bulk of the proposed new 12 acres of space from 6th Street to Delaware Avenue.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
phillyyimby.com

Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New union contract could help Philadelphia School District with bus driver shortage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- School bus drivers in Philadelphia play a crucial role in the lives of our students. And this year, those drivers and other staff narrowly avoided a strike that would have halted transportation.It's a step closer to seeing a little more money in their paychecks. Many of these drivers have been driving for years. Some are up for retirement and hope and would ultimately want to pass their jobs on.As we enter the second week of school, the Philadelphia School District is still facing a bus driver shortage."Currently we're at 91 vacancies," Krystal Wright Cooper, the supervisor of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed After Argument Leads to Shooting on SEPTA Trolley Platform

A man was shot following an argument on a SEPTA trolley platform in Center City Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the underground trolley platform at 19th and Market streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said. SEPTA police added that an argument between two riders...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
76K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy