Exai Bio Presents Data Demonstrating that its Novel RNA-based Liquid Biopsy Platform has Potential for Early Detection and Monitoring of Colorectal Cancer
– Poster presentation on the 2022 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), Paris, France. PALO ALTO, Calif., September 10, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exai Bio, a next-generation liquid biopsy firm, and researchers at UCSF are presenting information from a brand new examine in a poster entitled “Serum-based colorectal most cancers detection utilizing orphan noncoding RNAs” on the 2022 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) assembly. This case-control examine of 191 topics demonstrated that Exai’s novel, RNA-based platform precisely predicted colorectal most cancers (CRC) circumstances versus non-cancer controls, each general and throughout the complete ranges of most cancers phases and classes of tumor measurement/extent.
Using Virtual Reality and Changes in Activities of Daily Living to Expose Prodromal Signs of Parkinson Disease
This is an element 2 of a 2-part interview. Click here to view part 1. Among the quite a few technological developments being included in neurology care paradigms, digital actuality (VR) stays one of many extra underutilized. This lag in integration has been partly due to VR-related illness from these approaches, which outcome from sensory inconsistencies between the visible and vestibular methods. The newly designed Cleveland Clinic Virtual Reality Shopping (CC-VRS) platform makes use of an omnidirectional treadmill to mitigate the locomotion drawback that usually happens.
