HURON — Bev Freng was awarded the Bob Duxbury Award on Saturday, Sept. 3, during the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. The Bob Duxbury Award began in 2006 to annually honor a Friend of the Fair for their service and dedication to the South Dakota State Fair. The award is presented by the South Dakota State Fair and is administered by the South Dakota State Fair Commission.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO