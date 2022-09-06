Read full article on original website
Related
Plainsman
Using Huron's past to spur the future
HURON — While some people undertake one major building restoration and move forward, Jeff Pownell takes a different route. He has now begun three restoration projects in downtown Huron, bringing back life to three storefronts that once sat dormant. It’s not hard to hear the passion for both downtown...
Plainsman
Claiming some hardware
Charleigh Brewer of Wessington won the youth division for ages 17-and-under and placed in the open division during the Turn & Burn Barrel Racing Jackpot held at the South Dakota State Fair.
Plainsman
Freng honored with Bob Duxbury Award
HURON — Bev Freng was awarded the Bob Duxbury Award on Saturday, Sept. 3, during the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. The Bob Duxbury Award began in 2006 to annually honor a Friend of the Fair for their service and dedication to the South Dakota State Fair. The award is presented by the South Dakota State Fair and is administered by the South Dakota State Fair Commission.
Plainsman
Zavesky shoots 90 at Yankton Invitational
YANKTON — Huron’s Aiden Zavesky shot a 90 to finish tied for 68th at the Yankton Invitatiional on Friday. Luke Olson of Pierre needed one playoff hole to claim the individual title over Jack Hilgenberg of Sioux Falls Lincoln. Both finished regulation play with scores of 69. Finishing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plainsman
Harman second for Tigers in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN — Huron senior Cheech Harman turned in a runner-up finish in the boys’ varsity race during the Salmi/Sahli Cross Country Invite held Thursday at Lee Park Golf Course. Harman had a time of 17:32.92, trailing only Jared Lutmer of Pierre with a winning time of 16:29.04. “He...
Plainsman
Larry Wangsness, 61, of Orient
ORIENT — Larry Wangsness, 61, of Orient, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his home after battling lung cancer since February 2021. A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Luce Funeral Home in Faulkton. Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Larry’s arrangements....
Plainsman
3-car crash Wednesday
Police and State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a three-car accident on the corner of Dakota Avenue and 21st Street Wednesday afternoon. Injuries were reported in the incident. All three vehicles were towed away.
Plainsman
JVC, Highmore-Harrold win 281 Conference titles
WESSINGTON SPRINGS — With three of the four top runners in the race, the James Valley Christian girls’ cross country team won its sixth consecutive 281 Conference title on Wednesday. Abby Hasart of James Valley Christian led the 15-runner field to claim the 281 Conference individual title with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Plainsman
De Smet blanks Raiders
DE SMET – The third-ranked De Smet Bulldogs coasted to a 58-0 mercy rule victory over the Oldham/Ramona-Rutland Raiders at Wilkinson Field in De Smet Friday in a game called at halftime. The Bulldogs move to 3-1 behind a pair of touchdown punt returns from Trace VanRegenmorter. Britt Carlson...
Comments / 0