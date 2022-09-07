Read full article on original website
Razorback fan reaction after the hogs beat South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)– Second home game of the season for the razorback hogs and they took home a win!. Razorback fans never disappoint when it comes to showing their support for their hogs especially when they take home a win. John Brown says he is from northwest Arkansas and refers...
Razorbacks Capture Opening SEC Win
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 16 Arkansas defeated South Carolina 44-30 in Reynolds Razorback Stadium to open SEC play on Saturday. Arkansas (2-0, 1-0) finished with 457 yards of total offense including 295 on the ground. They held the Gamecocks to 411 yards of total offense with 371 coming through the air. Arkansas had a few chances to blow the game open but gave up some quick scores to USC. Sam Pittman was just pleased to get out with the win.
Arkansas punishes South Carolina behind pair of Sanders
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas opened SEC action with a 44-30 win on over visiting South Carolina on Saturday before 72,437 fans at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in large part to one Sanders on offense and another on defense. Sophomore tailback Rocket Sanders rushed 24 times for 156 yards and two...
Gamecocks bemoan missed chances
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Knowing that Arkansas had two injured starters missing from its secondary, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer made up his mind to go after that perceived weakness. Both safety Jalen Catalon, who Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman acknowledged Saturday suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last week,...
PTN Faceoff: Who should Arkansas play on rivalry week?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – On this week’s PTN Faceoff, two members of the Pig Trail Nation crew, CJ Maclin and DJ Williams, reveal who they think Arkansas should play on rivalry week. To vote on who you think won the faceoff, head to the link here. The winner...
Hogs, USC Look to Open SEC With Victory
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 16 Arkansas will be back home at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. to host South Carolina. The Razorbacks defeated No. 23 Cincinnati 33-26 last Saturday to impressively open the season. South Carolina also won taking a 35-14 win over Georgia State. Sam Pittman knows the Hogs will have their hands full again this week again a talented South Carolina squad.
KJ Jefferson’s Biggest fan
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – If you’re ever on Razorback Twitter, you probably saw this video that went hog wild in the middle of the summer. “KJ Jefferson, who is KJ Jefferson, he’s at Arkansas, and he’s the best football player in the world,” says Justin Alexander Jr.
Home is where the Hog is: The Myles Slusher story
CJ Maclin sits down with PJ & Blanca Slusher about their son, Myles Slusher, who currently plays for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Slusher’s fill us in on Myles’ accomplishments as a kid, the different sports he played growing up, the different positions he played in the sport of football, Myles changing schools, his journey at the University of Arkansas, and much more.
Freshman Neville shining early for Diamond Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It’s only been two scrimmages, but Arkansas freshman outfielder Mason Neville has shown why he was such a coveted high school baseball phenom. The lefty-swinging Neville (6-3, 200), who tripled in a pair of runs in Thursday’s scrimmage, launched a two-run homer on Friday as his Red team hammered the Gray 9-3 in a five-inning contest at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Hogs’ Knox named Mackey Award Tight End of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Razorback senior Trey Knox has been named the John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week following his standout performance in Arkansas’ 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati last weekend. The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native delivered a career day in the Hogs’ season-opening win, recording...
Wegner shows off big bat in Arkansas baseball scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn suggested Wednesday that Creighton transfer outfielder Jared Wegner would likely be a middle of the order bat for the Razorbacks this season. Wegner showed a glimpse of why on Thursday when he bombed a three-run blast and new teammate...
