FAYETTEVILLE — No. 16 Arkansas defeated South Carolina 44-30 in Reynolds Razorback Stadium to open SEC play on Saturday. Arkansas (2-0, 1-0) finished with 457 yards of total offense including 295 on the ground. They held the Gamecocks to 411 yards of total offense with 371 coming through the air. Arkansas had a few chances to blow the game open but gave up some quick scores to USC. Sam Pittman was just pleased to get out with the win.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO