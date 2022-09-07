(Clarinda) -- Discussions continue in Page County regarding concerns on the ongoing resurfacing project on O Avenue. During its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard continued concerns from Page County resident Tom Wagoner regarding the quality of work on multiple stages of the project. The nearly 11-mile project extends south from the Page-Montgomery County line to just north of Highway 2. Wagoner says the concerns stem from as early as May when he raised concerns to County Engineer J.D. King about the width of equipment used by the subcontractors for the cold-in-place recycling, or CIPR, process.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO