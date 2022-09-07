Read full article on original website
Page County Attorney's Report
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office released its latest report of recent court activities:. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Concerns aired over 'quality of work' on O Avenue
(Clarinda) -- Discussions continue in Page County regarding concerns on the ongoing resurfacing project on O Avenue. During its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard continued concerns from Page County resident Tom Wagoner regarding the quality of work on multiple stages of the project. The nearly 11-mile project extends south from the Page-Montgomery County line to just north of Highway 2. Wagoner says the concerns stem from as early as May when he raised concerns to County Engineer J.D. King about the width of equipment used by the subcontractors for the cold-in-place recycling, or CIPR, process.
Second Creston bond issue vote Tuesday
(Creston) -- Supporters are trying once again to pass a referendum for substantial facilities upgrades in the Creston School District. Voters go to the polls Tuesday to decide on a $29.4 million bond issue--just one funding source utilized for a massive construction initiative. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Creston School Superintendent Deron Stender says the referendum is a culmination of several years of planning involving school officials and residents.
Fuel spill reported in Cass County
(Atlantic) -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials are investigating a fuel spill in Cass County, Iowa. DNR officials were notified of a crane overturned into the West Nodaway River approximately two to three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County. It was initially reported that approximately 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel from the crane were spilled. However, during a follow-up visit Friday, DNR staff observed a sheen downstream of the absorbents. DNR staff also found dead and stressed minnows between the bridge collapse and approximately a half-mile downstream. Similar conditions were not observed Thursday.
Historic Nebraska City home slated for improvements
(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
David M. Chambers, Jr, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Iowa Veterans Cemetery - 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Adel, IA 50003. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Iowa Veterans Cemetery Columbarium - 11 AM, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, with military honors. Notes:David passed away on Wednesday, September...
Roxanne Rochester, 61 of Glenwood, IA
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Iowa Western continues enrollment momentum
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western Community College starts a new school year with another enrollment hike. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney announced the school posted a 1.6% enrollment increase for the fall, 2022 semester versus this same time last year. "Our...
Suspect arrested in MidAmerican substation wire theft investigation
(Clarinda) -- Law enforcement has made an arrest in connection with an incident at a MidAmerican Energy sub-station Monday night. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer tells KMA News deputies arrested Justin Parson of Shenandoah Tuesday morning for 1st degree criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance - 2nd offense. Palmer says Parson's arrest comes after deputies began investigating a reported break-in and copper wire theft at MidAmerican's substation just east of Clarinda near Highway 71 and 210th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Monday. While not speculating any connection between the incidents due to ongoing investigations, Palmer says this isn't the first copper wire theft from a substation in the county.
Miss Shenandoah registration deadline approaches
(Shenandoah) -- Friday is the deadline for prospective Miss Shenandoah Pageant contestants to return registration forms. Leading off the community's Shenfest activities, the annual pageant takes place September 18 at 4 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Shenandoah's Rotary Club once again sponsors the event. Pageant spokesperson Julie O'Hara says for Miss Shenandoah and Little Miss Shenandoah must meet certain requirements. Contestants from kindergarten through 3rd grade are eligible for Little Miss Shenandoah, while freshman through senior high school students may compete for Miss Shenandoah. Participants must be students in the Shenandoah School District this school year. Prior to the pageant, O'Hara says the contestants go through an interview process....
Clarinda woman booked for drug charge in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Clarinda woman was arrested in Red Oak early Friday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 18-year-old Lanee Joe Harmsen was arrested shortly before 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Broadway Street in Red Oak. Authorities say Harmsen was arrested for possession of a controlled substance 1st offense -- a serious misdemeanor.
Maxine Dickersbach, 93 of Malvern, Iowa
Location:Malvern United Methodist Church, Malvern, Iowa. Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, September 11, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. Memorials:American Legion Auxiliary or Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Inclement weather limits 2022 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon
(Shenandoah) -- Despite inclement weather forcing the cancellation of two races, the 2022 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon was held Saturday in Shenandoah. After the start of the marathon and relay races, lighting in the area of the course forced organizers to cancel the two events. But, the half marathon...
KMAland Missouri Week 3 (9/9): East Atchison, Rock Port, Maryville among area winners
(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Worth County, North Andrew and Maryville were KMAland Missouri winners on Friday evening. Braden Graves scored three second-half touchdowns to break open a tight game. Graves scored on a 15-yard pick six and had touchdown runs of 19 and 42 for the Wolves. Jarrett Spinnato also had two rushing scores, including runs of 60 and 11.
KMAland Volleyball (9/8): Sidney downs FCSH, East Mills holds off Clarinda, East Atchison beats Rock Port
(KMAland) -- Sidney won posted an impressive out-of-state win, Red Oak swept Glenwood, East Mills won a five-set thriller and East Atchison beat Rock Port in Thursday's KMAland volleyball action. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Red Oak 25-25-25 Glenwood 9-18-21 Maddie Roenfeld led Glenwood with six kills while Zoie Carda and Kaylee...
KMAland Iowa 11-Player Week 3 (9/9): LC, Creston, Kuemper remain unbeaten
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Creston and Kuemper Catholic all stayed unbeaten in KMAland 11-Player non-district action on Friday. Kayden Anderson had another big night for Glenwood with 216 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He also added one rushing score. Lewis Central 49 Norwalk 27. Jonathan Humpal had 216...
Nebraska City police participates in 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City police were among the agencies participating in a national campaign tackling impaired driving. The Nebraska City Police Department took part in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" high-visibility enforcement campaign from August 19 through Labor Day. David Lacy is the Nebraska City Police Chief. Through a grant provided by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, Lacy says he had up to five officers working overtime the past three weeks, primarily between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. watching for signs of impaired driving.
