WAND TV
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A 23-year-old man arrested for his role in the 2021 murder of Antwane McClelland, Jr. was sentenced to six years in prison. Damariyon T. Mills on Thursday pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the case. Records show that an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge was dismissed as a result of the plea.
wrul.com
Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is now facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a former Carmi woman last month in rural Edwards County. Curtiss is being held in the White County Jail in Carmi for Edwards County. He has been formally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class-X felonies, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class-1 felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a Class 2 felony. Curtiss is being held under a $1 million bond pending further court action. The shooting occurred on Sunday, August 21 in rural Edwards County. The victim has been identified as Malinda Williams. Ms. Williams was taken to the hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Ms. Williams stated she received gunshot wounds to the leg, side and chest. If convicted Curtiss faces up to 30 years in prison. The case currently remains under investigation by Edwards County authorities and the Illinois State Police.
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The school office at Pine Crest reported a shooting threat to Georgetown Police Thursday afternoon. Superintendent Jean Neal said, “Pine Crest office received a shooting threat over the phone yesterday afternoon. The threat was reported to the Georgetown Police. Law enforcement investigated the shooting threat and I was notified last night […]
spotonillinois.com
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Coles County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 17. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she threatened a postal worker and attempted to escape from them during a follow-up interview. Champaign Police officials said the they were informed on Tuesday that a woman had pointed a gun at a postal worker on Harvard Street near Willis […]
newschannel20.com
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man has learned his sentence after shooting at a housing complex and delivery of a controlled substance. Lerone Johnson was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. On June 29, 2019, the Danville Police Department responded to a...
WAND TV
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Lerone Johnson to 13 years in prison and one year of supervised release. Johnson pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon...
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges in Vermilion County. Lerone Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and delivery of a controlled substance. The charges stemmed from two separate crimes Johnson admitted to committing in […]
wlds.com
Three men were arrested last week for stealing weapons from vehicles belong to the Springfield Police and a Menard County law enforcement agency. WAND-TV in Decatur reports that the case all started with Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies receiving a call about stolen Air pods and a firearm. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26th for the items. Inside the home, officers found a Macon County Sheriff’s office Remington shotgun and body armor as well as several stolen items from the Decatur area. Officers say 19 year old Blaine Manks of Decatur was living there, but fled when police arrived at the scene.
foxillinois.com
On September 8, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 2500-block of Heritage Drive for a report of a shooting with injury. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, a 76-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 75-year-old female with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims are Champaign residents. The victims were conscious and talking as officers rendered medical aid, and they were transported to a local hospital. They are presently listed in stable condition. In addition to the two victims, officers found evidence of gunfire on several nearby houses and at least one vehicle.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that two people were hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Heritage Drive. Officials confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage and Clayton Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. They found two victims and had them taken to the hospital. Their injuries are […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police have released new information about a shooting that left two people hurt Thursday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said the two victims are a 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were pulling into a driveway […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Two senior citizens are recovering after they were shot Thursday afternoon, and their neighbors have questions. The biggest one: how could something like this happen? It happened near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard in Champaign. A car with shattered windows was on the scene, and police said they found evidence of […]
newschannel20.com
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are investigating after a person was robbed while waiting for the bus. We're told it happened around 4:30 p.m. on September 3 in the 300 block of East William Street. The victim went into the bathroom while waiting for the bus and was...
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Decatur will spend three years behind bars after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a burglary charge related to a convenience store break-in. Joseph Purviance was accused of breaking into a Casey’s in Bethany on July 7, 2020, and stealing several items. An investigation identified him and two […]
foxillinois.com
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for robbing a Circle K. It happened early Wednesday morning at the Circle K located on West First Drive. If you have any information on who the suspect may be, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they said is a suspect in an armed robbery. The robbery happened at the Circle K located at 205 West 1st Drive on Wednesday morning. The suspect is White and was wearing dark clothing. Anyone who has […]
newschannel20.com
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
WAND TV
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Three central Illinois men are facing the possibility of decades behind bars after detectives said they were busted for breaking into police cars. Macon County Sheriff deputies said in court documents it all started with a call for stolen air pods. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26th for the air pods reported stolen from Morton. Inside the home on North Adams Street, officers found a Macon County Sheriff's office Remington shotgun and body armor. Officers say Blaine Manks was living there, but fled when police arrived at the scene.
WAND TV
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Police said a 27-year-old woman repeatedly punched and kicked in the head by a 26-year-old man was airlifted to Springfield Memorial Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava was arrested on a preliminary attempted murder charge Saturday after he admitted to...
