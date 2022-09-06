ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

wfcnnews.com

One injured; one arrested following altercation at Marion bar

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person has been injured following an altercation early Thursday morning in Marion. Police arrested David Jennings, 34, of Benton, and he was later charged with aggravated battery. The incident occurred at the America's Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar. Police say the injured party was...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Man found guilty of murder in 2020 Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez announced today that Devale Johnson was found guilty of first-degree murder following a two-week jury trial in Jackson County, Ill. Johnson, 25, of Carbondale, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of...
CARBONDALE, IL
City
Carbondale, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Carbondale, IL
Crime & Safety
wfcnnews.com

Sesser's Custard Stand to temporarily shut down

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A Southern Illinois favorite will be temporarily closing their business in Sesser. The Custard Stand, located on Park Street in Sesser, made an announcement that they would be temporarily closing. The statement read,. "As of today, we need to shut things down for for a little while....
SESSER, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents

Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
PADUCAH, KY
#Violent Crime
KFVS12

Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a 911 call from the Ewing Grade School. According to a release, 30-year-old Alan Cain, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two children checked for injuries following Rome Grade School bus accident

Two students on a Rome Grade School Bus headed home Wednesday afternoon were checked for injuries after a minor accident involving the bus and a truck with an oversized load. The incident occurred on the Dix-Irvington Road near the Krupp Road intersection southeast of Centralia. Rome Grade School Superintendent Stuart...
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating recent thefts from vehicles

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating recent thefts from vehicles in the city. According to Paducah police, they have responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city. They say the...
PADUCAH, KY
wsiu.org

A Carbondale woman is accused of burglarizing a pair of local businesses

A Carbondale woman has been arrested for a pair of burglaries recently at local businesses. Carbondale Police say 26-year-old Antonia Turby is accused of burglarizing a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on August 24 and another on Saturday in the1200 block of West Main Street. Turby...
spotonillinois.com

Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with Marion Police Department arrests a subject on a warrant

Warrant Arrest Williamson County, IL. -Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with Marion Police Department arrests a subject on a warrant. On September 2nd, 2022 at approximately 12:30 AM Williamson County Deputies along with Marion Police Officers arrested Robert L. Anthony 66 Y/O from... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Local Pastor celebrates 30 years with same church

PADUCAH, KY — A local Pastor and his wife are celebrating 30 years with the same church, right here in Paducah. The Washington St. Baptist Church will be celebrating and honoring Pastor Raynarldo Henderson and First Lady Cherri Henderson for a whole weekend, from September 16 - 18. On...
PADUCAH, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police arrest two on felony drug charges

Centralia Police have arrested two persons on felony drug charges. 41-year-old Todd Goremann of North Elm in Centralia was arrested for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended/revoked license, and possession of a narcotic instrument. 54-year-old...
cilfm.com

Two adults, one child hurt in Jackson County crash

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – Three people were hurt in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday 46-year-old Scott Phillips of Steeleville was driving south on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his pickup truck near Sickmeyer Road, hit a culvert, and overturned.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL

