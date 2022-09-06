Read full article on original website
wfcnnews.com
One injured; one arrested following altercation at Marion bar
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person has been injured following an altercation early Thursday morning in Marion. Police arrested David Jennings, 34, of Benton, and he was later charged with aggravated battery. The incident occurred at the America's Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar. Police say the injured party was...
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
spotonillinois.com
Saline County will have one inmate sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Sept. 17
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Saline County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 17. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
KFVS12
Man found guilty of murder in 2020 Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez announced today that Devale Johnson was found guilty of first-degree murder following a two-week jury trial in Jackson County, Ill. Johnson, 25, of Carbondale, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of...
wfcnnews.com
Sesser's Custard Stand to temporarily shut down
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A Southern Illinois favorite will be temporarily closing their business in Sesser. The Custard Stand, located on Park Street in Sesser, made an announcement that they would be temporarily closing. The statement read,. "As of today, we need to shut things down for for a little while....
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents
Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
KFVS12
Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a 911 call from the Ewing Grade School. According to a release, 30-year-old Alan Cain, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two children checked for injuries following Rome Grade School bus accident
Two students on a Rome Grade School Bus headed home Wednesday afternoon were checked for injuries after a minor accident involving the bus and a truck with an oversized load. The incident occurred on the Dix-Irvington Road near the Krupp Road intersection southeast of Centralia. Rome Grade School Superintendent Stuart...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff: Man wanted for questioning in Livingston County trailer theft
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a white Ford van and a man caught on surveillance video. The man is wanted for questioning regarding the theft a utility trailer and some items that were loaded onto it, the sheriff's office says.
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating recent thefts from vehicles
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating recent thefts from vehicles in the city. According to Paducah police, they have responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city. They say the...
wsiu.org
A Carbondale woman is accused of burglarizing a pair of local businesses
A Carbondale woman has been arrested for a pair of burglaries recently at local businesses. Carbondale Police say 26-year-old Antonia Turby is accused of burglarizing a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on August 24 and another on Saturday in the1200 block of West Main Street. Turby...
wpsdlocal6.com
Motion to amend bond denied for man accused of intentionally causing deadly I-24 crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday. The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say...
spotonillinois.com
Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with Marion Police Department arrests a subject on a warrant
Warrant Arrest Williamson County, IL. -Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with Marion Police Department arrests a subject on a warrant. On September 2nd, 2022 at approximately 12:30 AM Williamson County Deputies along with Marion Police Officers arrested Robert L. Anthony 66 Y/O from... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
wpsdlocal6.com
Local Pastor celebrates 30 years with same church
PADUCAH, KY — A local Pastor and his wife are celebrating 30 years with the same church, right here in Paducah. The Washington St. Baptist Church will be celebrating and honoring Pastor Raynarldo Henderson and First Lady Cherri Henderson for a whole weekend, from September 16 - 18. On...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest two on felony drug charges
Centralia Police have arrested two persons on felony drug charges. 41-year-old Todd Goremann of North Elm in Centralia was arrested for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended/revoked license, and possession of a narcotic instrument. 54-year-old...
cilfm.com
Two adults, one child hurt in Jackson County crash
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – Three people were hurt in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday 46-year-old Scott Phillips of Steeleville was driving south on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his pickup truck near Sickmeyer Road, hit a culvert, and overturned.
KMOV
School dist. identifies bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri school district is grieving the loss of one of their bus drivers following a crash on Route K on Tuesday morning, September 6. According to the Perry County School District 32, 72-year-old James Kennedy died in the crash. They said he had...
