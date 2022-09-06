Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
NAACP holding state convention in Illinois during Heritage Blues and Gospel Festival
CAIRO — The 85th annual NAACP convention will be held in Southern Illinois this year, for the first time in several years. According to a release from the State of Illinois NAACP, the convention is being held from September 8-10. The convention starts in Marion, IL but most of the workshops will actually be held in Cairo. The timing of the convention will coincide with the Cairo Heritage Blues and Gospel festival.
spotonillinois.com
County moves forward with intergovernmental agreement for Maple Grove SRO
Maple Grove Elementary School is one step closer to having a school resource officer after Massac County commissioners gave authorization by consensus to Massac County State's Attorney Josh Stratemeyer to draft an intergovernmental agreement between the county and Maple Grove... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 12:38. 12:37. 11:58.
spotonillinois.com
Massac homecoming fun kicks off Monday
Massac County High School's homecoming week is set for Sept. 12-17. The Massac Patriots will be playing the Murphysboro Devils. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 and homecoming coronation will be held at halftime.
Look for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Metro East this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Illinois this weekend. You can ketchup with the drivers for a picture of the iconic vehicle. They will be stopping at several grocery stores and markets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The vehicle is co-piloted by Benny Buns...
wpsdlocal6.com
Free kids coats and shoes available for distribution in Illinois
VIENNA, IL — Free kids coats and shoes are available for distribution in several locations in Illinois, no paperwork or proof of income required. Arrowleaf, Children's Medical & Mental Health Resource Network, and Southern 7 Head Start have shoes and coats available thanks to monetary donations through the New Coats, New Hope campaign and the newly added Warm Soles, New Hope Campaign.
dailyegyptian.com
Glass, grass and John Prine influence shop owner
“A cool song about smoking pot” inspired the owner of a cannabis and tobacco shop which has three locations in southern Illinois: Carbondale, Marion and Harrisburg. “Illegal Smiles” by American folk singer John Prine influences the decor and philosophy at the store, Legal Smiles, owner Halee Hicks said. The shop is filled with Prine’s merchandise, music and posters.
wpsdlocal6.com
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
KFVS12
Man found guilty of murder in 2020 Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez announced today that Devale Johnson was found guilty of first-degree murder following a two-week jury trial in Jackson County, Ill. Johnson, 25, of Carbondale, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of...
wfcnnews.com
Objectors' petition filed against Williamson Co. State's Attorney
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Republican Party Chairman and Sheriff Elect of Williamson County has filed an objector’s petition challenging the eligibility of Democrat State’s Attorney candidate Marsha “Marcy” Cascio-Hale. Cascio-Hale is the acting State's Attorney following the resignation of Brandon Zanotti this year. Chairman Jeff Diederich...
wpsdlocal6.com
Free baby supplies to be handed out in drive-thu community baby shower
MARION, IL — Over 200 bags of baby supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru community baby shower in Marion, IL on Saturday, September 10. According to a Thursday release, Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with the Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team to provide the free baby supplies, which includes wipes, diapers, bottles, pacifiers, baby shampoo, and baby lotion.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
cilfm.com
Two adults, one child hurt in Jackson County crash
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – Three people were hurt in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday 46-year-old Scott Phillips of Steeleville was driving south on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his pickup truck near Sickmeyer Road, hit a culvert, and overturned.
wsiu.org
A Carbondale woman is accused of burglarizing a pair of local businesses
A Carbondale woman has been arrested for a pair of burglaries recently at local businesses. Carbondale Police say 26-year-old Antonia Turby is accused of burglarizing a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on August 24 and another on Saturday in the1200 block of West Main Street. Turby...
cilfm.com
One dead after fiery Williamson County crash
HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A 62-year-old man was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Williamson County. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol near the Herrin Elementary School found the burning wreck with the driver trapped inside. The deputy broke the window, and with the help of other officers, pulled the man out of the wreckage. The 62-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
KFVS12
Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a 911 call from the Ewing Grade School. According to a release, 30-year-old Alan Cain, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating recent thefts from vehicles
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating recent thefts from vehicles in the city. According to Paducah police, they have responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city. They say the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Motion to amend bond denied for man accused of intentionally causing deadly I-24 crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday. The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dongola man burned on 65% of his body recovering after devastating house fire
DONGOLA, IL — On August 30, Cody Johnson's house caught on fire in an intense blaze. Johnson was working on a fuel-pump on his side-by-side when he saw a flame — and he says he really doesn't remember much after that. That devastating fire was caught on video...
