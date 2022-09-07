Read full article on original website
Related
Montana has it’s fair share of famous people (photos)
While large in size, Montana is actually pretty small compared to the rest of the United States. With a population just over 1 million, Montana ranked #44 in population after the 2020 census. In fact, it is so small that 9 cities in the United States have a larger population than the entire state of Montana.
This Huge Celebrity Is The Latest To Be Spotted in Montana
I bet this was a pleasant surprise and probably made everyone's day. Montana is no stranger to celebrities coming to enjoy the wonders of our great state. Sometimes these celebrities come to Montana to work on TV shows or movies. Legends such as Sam Elliott and Michael Keaton have recently been seen in the Bozeman area. Well, we have some great news; another Hollywood legend was recently spotted at a local coffee shop in Livingston.
Only One Piece of the Twin Towers is in Montana. Here’s Where.
If you're over the age of like 28 or so, you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing on the morning of 9/11/2001. Even though it's been over two decades, the memory is burned permanently in my brain. It's as vivid now as it was 20 years ago. So when I hear the words "never forget", my thoughts are, "how could I?"
Sadly, it Begins Again. It’s School Bully Season in Montana
The trope of countless teen and pre-teen movies, there's nothing funny about bullies in real life. In the movies, the picked-on kid(s) almost always get some kind of glorious revenge on the butthead bully. We laugh, the credits roll and everything ends happily. But in real life, bullies can leave lasting scars on kids.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You Won’t Believe How Many Montanans Aren’t Even From Big Sky Country
The population of Montana isn't large when compared to other states across the country, but, with an estimated 1.1 million people living in the Treasure State, we've got quite a decent number of Montanans here. However, the actual number of native Montanans is much lower than that. In fact, it may be more people than you expected.
How Many Montanans Were Born In Montana? You May Be Surprised.
One of the things that many Montanans are proud of is actually being a Montanan—and why wouldn't they be?. I mean, Montana is a special place that has been romanticized in movies, books, and songs. It's the type of place where you can still find adventure around every corner. A place where folks are honest, look you in the eye, and greet you with a firm handshake.
Long Road Trips Make the Best (Or Worst) Memories for Montanans
We were talking about long drives this morning. And just about everybody has got a story to tell about theirs. We had one listener tell us about his drive from Anchorage to Oklahoma City in April. And April in Alaska is still the dead of winter for them. We got...
SpaceX Polaris Dawn Crew in Montana, Our Chat with the Mission Pilot
This is pretty cool- SpaceX and the crew from the Polaris Dawn mission is on the ground in Montana. We got a chance to chat with Mission Pilot Kidd Poteet as they get ready to conduct training missions in the Bozeman area before launching into space later this year. NBC...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 Shops We’d Love to See in Former Well Pared Spot in Billings
Working downtown at the corner of 27th St and 1st Ave N, I walk by the now-empty former Well Pared location multiple times a week. The doors were quietly shuttered a few months ago and when I first noticed, I stopped to read the note on the door that thanked their customers for the support. The west end Well Pared remains open at 24th and Broadwater.
Better than Bozeman? New Resident Impressed by Downtown Billings Events
It's tough not to get involved in some friendly jabs toward our fellow Montana cities. Bozemanites have been known to hate on Missoula. Missoulians like to razz people who live in Bozeman. And it seems like everybody loves to give Billings a hard time. Sorry, Great Falls... you're not even in the discussion.
RIDE: 9/11 Run Aims to Raise Over $20K for Laurel Hometown Troops
What began as a heartfelt ride to honor the lives we lost on September 11, 2001, has now grown to one of the largest motorcycle runs of the year in the Billings area. The 17th annual event, sponsored by a local motorcycle riding club (the B.A.S.T.A.R.D.S.), will be held this Saturday, September 10th. The run will depart from Laurel, with a new starting point for 2022.
Hate the DMV in Billings? Bozeman Tests New Mobile DMV at Fairgrounds
MVD Express - A convenience or highway robbery?. Everyone knows of the DMV in every state, and the reputation that comes along with that. But have you ever tried MVD Express? They claim to take pride in providing an easier, and more convenient option, for MVD service needs. Which, from my experience, they do just that. However... they also slap a fee on top of the MVD fees, purely for getting to you faster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
[WATCH] Remarkable 1950s Video of Grizzly Bear in Yellowstone
A friend recently sent me a video of researchers attempting to tag a sedated grizzly bear in 1959, and it's absolutely insane. There are a lot of grizzly bears in Montana. It's not uncommon to hear stories about humans having encounters with grizzlies or getting attacked. Grizzly bears are fierce predators and are incredibly protective of their territory. You never want to get between a grizzly and its food source.
Billings First-Ever On-Demand Snack Market is Coming Soon
"Because lunch should always cost less than $10." That's one of the top 10 benefits of a new "tech-savvy" market that is under construction on Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to their Facebook page, the Snack Time Market plans to open this Fall next to the new Edible Arrangements location in the former Suds Hut location.
This Circus Magnate Had Big Plans for a Montana Tourism Railway
As discussions, meetings, and feasibility studies continue to circulate regarding the proposal to create a new passenger rail service across the southern portion of Montana, I thought I would share with you a different story about trains in the Treasure State. This true tale involves a circus tycoon, a tiny town, and grand plans to build a passenger train that would run from Glacier National Park to Yellowstone National Park.
Exposing the “Green Decoy” Enviro Groups in Montana
A new report connects the dots between the deep-pocketed liberal donors and the radical environmental groups operating here in Montana. GreenDecoys.com recently published their report, "Montana in the Balance," which highlights the radical environmental groups posing as "sportsmen" groups. We caught up with Green Decoys Managing Director Will Coggin. Here's...
Extreme Heat for Billings, Then a Huge Drop in Temps Coming
One of the hottest days of the year with a threat of fire weather will be followed by a big temperature drop for Billings over the next 48 hours. A Heat Advisory and a Red Flag Warning are in effect for Yellowstone County and all of Southern Montana on Wednesday (9/7) when a high temperature near 105 is possible, along with low humidity, and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Another Grocery Store Breaks Ground on Billings West End
Billings has seen massive growth on the West End past Shiloh Road. But if there is one thing that the far West End is lacking it is grocery stores. A new Albertsons grocery store is already being built near Ben Steele Middle School off of Grand Avenue. But what about folks West of Shiloh and King?
AG Knudsen, Stockgrowers Dissect the BLM Handout to the APR
A friend of ours in Bozeman came up with the best one-liner describing Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT): "he's the Ron DeSantis of AG's." Well said. Ron DeSantis is, of course, the hard-charging, freedom-protecting, and popular governor of Florida. (Just ask Gavin Newsom's relatives) If you missed our conversation...
Summer Heat in Billings KILLED My Canary Security Camera
Nowadays, almost everyone has some sort of security in their home. Be it cameras, a security system, viciously lovable dogs, attack cats, or all of the above. For me, I have cameras and a smart lock. However, last week when it reached well past 100 in Billings, my security camera COOKED.
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0