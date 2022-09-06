ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football specialist inspired by Ted Lasso's leadership

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rIAM_0hkrZlzf00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As Michigan football punter Brad Robbins walked up to the podium for his media availability on Tuesday evening, he wore a shirt emblazoned with the handwritten word, ‘believe,’ on a yellow background with tape around the edges. Any fan of the AppleTV+ show ‘Ted Lasso’ would recognize it instantly.

Robbins is a fan of the popular TV show about an American football coach who leaves his old life behind to coach an English Premier League soccer team, AFC Richmond. The main tenets of the show are kindness, leadership, empathy, and in the second season, the titular character, Ted Lasso — played by Jason Sudeikis — working through mental illness while he struggles with his divorce and his father’s much earlier suicide.

The sixth-year punter in Ann Arbor can relate to Sudeikis’ character and uses it as inspiration for who and what he wants to be for the Michigan football team, as well as helping him get through some of his own struggles.

“That’s one of the shows I watched in the offseason,” Robbins said. “I’m a big mental health advocate. And, I really enjoyed that show, it kind of took me through some tough times. And the way he coaches and the way he approaches the game is very much somebody I want to emulate.

“Being an older guy on the team, bringing experience, bringing consistency, dependability, anything I can do to help the team, that’s who I want to be, who I want to emulate.”

Robbins isn’t the only member of the team who appreciates ‘Ted Lasso’ and everything he stands for. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is a big fan of the show, is friends with Sudeikis, and is reportedly one of the inspirations for the character.

Of those who count themselves as fans, Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh is one of them.

“It’s absolutely the best show on TV,” Harbaugh told WXYZ’s Brad Galli. “It’s right up there with — I’d put it up there with The Rockford Files, it’s that good. It’s the best show. If you haven’t watched that show — I watch it sometimes two or three times.”

So what makes it so good in Harbaugh’s eyes?

“Some of the the — it’s just so true, it’s just so real,” “Some of the lines, the dart scene — c’mon! There’s probably 50 more. Not as good as that!”

‘Ted Lasso’ currently has two seasons, with season three still in production. As for Robbins and Michigan, their next showing will take place on Saturday when the Wolverines host Hawaii for Week 2 of the 2022 college football season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

How to watch Michigan vs. Hawaii: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time

Michigan is coming off a resounding season-opening victory. Hawaii is searching for answers following an 0-2 start. The programs, both led by alums who played quarterback, will meet on Saturday under the lights. Speaking of quarterbacks, sophomore J.J. McCarthy will make his first career start for Michigan. Cade McNamara figures...
ANN ARBOR, MI
theonlycolors.com

Akron vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium Saturday to take on the Akron Zips in Week Two of the 2022 season. It marks the first matchup against the Mid-American Conference program since 1914. Akron’s record in general over the past several seasons and against Michigan State all-time is far less ugly than the jersey choice for the Spartans in this matchup, however.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Hawaii State
City
Richmond, MI
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Has Honest Admission On Jim Harbaugh's Quarterback Situation

Jim Harbaugh has a quarterback dilemma on his hands in Ann Arbor. Last week, veteran Cade McNamara started under center for the Wolverines. This week, it will be the youngster J.J. McCarthy leading the Michigan offense vs. Hawaii. Harbaugh clearly likes both quarterbacks and is giving each a shot as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Brad Robbins
dbusiness.com

United Wholesale Mortgage Expands NIL Deal with MSU Athletes

United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) in Pontiac today announced it is offering sponsorships to all Michigan State University student athletes on the women’s basketball and volleyball teams, and will continue its sponsorship of the men’s basketball and football teams for the 2022-2023 season. Whether a star player or a...
EAST LANSING, MI
Cars 108

Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit

A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#English#Premier League
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan

BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
CANTON, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy