REGION – Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) Children’s Special Health Care Services (CSHCS) Program is a secondary insurance program designed to support children with eligible chronic health conditions and their families. CSHCS is also available for adults with cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, and bleeding disorders. The CSHCS Program helps to pay medical costs not covered by other insurance and is related to the child’s medical diagnosis. Examples of medical conditions that are often covered include diabetes, heart conditions, kidney disease, birth defects, cystic fibrosis, cleft palate/lip, cancer and many other serious diseases or conditions. There are over 2,700 medical conditions that qualify a child for the CSHCS Program.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO