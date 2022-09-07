Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
What do you think about state forest management in Northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – It’s time to talk about your state forests. Prescribed burns, timber harvests and other activities are carefully planned to keep Michigan’s nearly 4 million acres of state forest healthy and thriving. Plans for these activities are currently being made for 2024, but public comment...
Health department offers Children’s Special Health Care Services Program
REGION – Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) Children’s Special Health Care Services (CSHCS) Program is a secondary insurance program designed to support children with eligible chronic health conditions and their families. CSHCS is also available for adults with cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, and bleeding disorders. The CSHCS Program helps to pay medical costs not covered by other insurance and is related to the child’s medical diagnosis. Examples of medical conditions that are often covered include diabetes, heart conditions, kidney disease, birth defects, cystic fibrosis, cleft palate/lip, cancer and many other serious diseases or conditions. There are over 2,700 medical conditions that qualify a child for the CSHCS Program.
David Reed, 72, of Frederic
David Wyman Reed, 72, of Frederic passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 4, 2022. A full obituary will be posted soon. Arrangements by Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a...
