Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes journey through Scotland
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin is passing through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final journey from her beloved summer estate Balmoral Castle to London, with mourners quietly lining roads and some tossing flowers to honor the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne.
Well-wishers urged not to bring teddy bears or balloons to Queen floral tributes - OLD
Mourners are being urged not to leave teddy bears, balloons or lit candles among the floral tributes to the Queen.The Royal Parks said no gifts or artefacts will be accepted and that non-floral objects should not be brought.Thousands of well-wishers have laid flowers close to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral since the monarch’s death was announced on Thursday.Writing on its website, The Royal Parks said people are invited to leave floral tributes at a dedicated site in Green Park close to the late Queen’s London residence.Mourners are asked to remove any wrapping from flowers before they are laid.The floral...
Time Out Global
First look: See inside the newly revamped Queen Sirikit Center ahead of the APEC Summit in November
After three years of rebuilding everything from the ground up, the all-new Queen Sirikit National Convention Center is finally ready to open to the public. The center is now five times bigger and boasts a sprawling exhibition and retail space of 300,000 square meters (equivalent to 50 football fields) that can cater to up to 100,000 visitors a day. There are two massive interconnected exhibition halls, two seminar halls and around 50 meeting rooms.
Live updates: King Charles proclaimed monarch in rest of UK
King Charles III has been formally proclaimed the monarch in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The moves Sunday in the rest of the United Kingdom came a day after the same proclamation was made in London at a pomp-filled accession ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism. In Belfast, bells chimed and a bugler played before the proclamation was read. It was followed by a 21-gun salute and a military band playing the anthem, “God Save the King.” In Wales, a regimental mascot goat accompanied the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Welsh regiment at the ceremony at Cardiff Castle. Earlier, proclamations were held in other parts of the Commonwealth — the group of former British Empire colonies — including Australia and New Zealand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
The route the Royal Train will take to bring the Queen back to London
After the news yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, plans are now underway to transport her back to London for the funeral. As part of the official Operation Unicorn plans, her body will travel from Scotland to London on the Royal Train, which the royal family has used since 1840. If you’re keen to pay tribute to the monarch, there are places you can go to see it travel past on its route.
Time Out Global
How people in London are reacting to the Queen’s death
On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died, triggering a 12-day period of mourning across the country. Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the Queen was the second longest-reigning sovereign in history (behind Louis XIV), sitting on the throne for 70 years and reigning until her death aged 96. This morning, as thousands...
Churches in Windsor remember the Queen as crowds pour in to pay respects
Thousands of mourners have flocked to Windsor to pay tribute to the Queen.Large crowds had already gathered on Sunday morning, and, by the afternoon, roads in the town were closed and walkways were packed with people.Local churches also paid tribute to the Queen during Sunday worship, with one close to Windsor Castle set to hold a special service later in the day.King Charles III ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.He was then formally proclaimed King in a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace in London following a meeting of the Accession...
Time Out Global
Unusual things that will happen in London now the Queen has died
The event of Queen Elizabeth II’s death will see huge upheaval in the capital. The procedure after the Queen’s death was planned in the minutest detail, known as ‘Operation London Bridge’. Here are some of the stranger things that happen over the following ten days. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
Downtown Montreal pizza spot serving free slices today
Downtown Montreal is a hub for some of the best cheap eats in the city, and some of the best restaurants in town. And when it comes to pizza, downtown Montreal's slice scene has never been better. Whether you’re looking for a Sicilian Brooklyn pizza parlour, pizza al taglio or...
Time Out Global
Will Australians get a day off to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II?
While Australians slept on the night of September 8, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was the longest-ever reigning monarch, serving 70 years on the throne. In the past, major events in the lives of the British royal family...
Time Out Global
What will happen to coins, stamps and passports now the Queen has died?
Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. She’s been a big part of our traditions and everyday lives for decades, and her face is on many of the things we use every day. Now, Prince Charles has been crowned the...
Time Out Global
What happens when the Queen dies?
The day that Queen Elizabeth II dies will trigger a process known as ‘Operation London Bridge’, an official series of plans that has been in place since 1960. If she dies in Scotland, then a similar plan known as ‘Operation Unicorn’ will be triggered. It was...
Time Out Global
Haw Par Music will cease operations on December 1
The Hong Kong Government announced yesterday that Haw Par Music would cease operations, and its headquarters, Haw Par Mansion, will be returned to the Government on December 1. Haw Par Music is a project under the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme in which Haw Par Mansion, a Grade One...
Time Out Global
Will there be a bank holiday to mark the death of the Queen?
Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at the age of 96, and now a lot of people are now wondering what happens next. In a series of official plans published last year by Politico, it was revealed that the Queen’s funeral would most likely take place nine days after her death, though it has now been suggested that Monday September 19 may be chosen instead. It is expected that the service will take place at Westminster Abbey and that there will be a national two-minute silence at midday.
Time Out Global
Here's how Australia will memorialise the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II
On the morning of September 9, Australians woke to the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign had come to a close. The Queen passed away surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, after several months of declining health. She was aged 96. There will now follow a number of formalities in Commonwealth countries including Australia to memorialise and mourn the late Head of State.
Time Out Global
Hakuba is launching Japan’s highest altitude fireworks this month
Hakuba Happo One isn’t just a destination to enjoy snow sports in winter. This month, it’s hosting an event that’s said to be Japan’s highest altitude fireworks, with shells launched at 1,400 metres above sea level. Set for September 18, Usagidaira Night Festa will be held...
Time Out Global
Parkfest is coming to the Emerald Necklace in Boston
Over the past few years, we have all found a new appreciation for Boston’s green spaces. The Emerald Necklace consists of all the parks from the Boston Common to Franklin Park, with Jamaica Pond and the Riverway in the middle. Basically, if you are going to a large park in the Boston area, you are enjoying what the Emerald Necklace Conservancy takes care of. The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is a private non-profit founded in 1998 to maintain, restore and protect the parks of the Emerald Necklace designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. And on September 24, the organization is holding the first Emerald Necklace Parkfest.
Time Out Global
4 Tokyo pizzerias are in the world’s 100 best pizzas list for 2022
These days, you don’t have to travel to Italy to eat amazing pizza. In fact, you don’t even have to leave Tokyo, as four pizzerias in the city are now ranked in the world's 100 best pizzerias list by 50 Top Pizza. The online guide curates the world’s...
Time Out Global
Queen Elizabeth II: A look back at the Queen's visits to Hong Kong
After a historic 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022, in Scotland at Balmoral Castle. Her passing elevates her oldest son, Charles III, the oldest heir apparent in British history, to King. Leaders around the globe pay tribute to the...
Comments / 0