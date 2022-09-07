Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Feng Chen Wang Unveils Her FW22 Collection
Chinese-born designer Feng Chen Wang navigates perfectionism and acceptance in uncertainty with her latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Finding solace in the never-ending act of improvement, Wang imbues each garment with a sense of fluidity. “This season, I love the idea of embracing and finding beauty in our inter-connectedness, in nature,...
At Fforme, a New Womenswear Label Inspired by Architectural Shapes
At a recent appointment with Paul Helbers, the designer described a coat’s double-face fabric as “more felted, more Joseph Beuys.” It is not a typical description one would hear at a womenswear show, but it captures the essence of Fforme, the newly launched label founded by industry veteran Laura Vazquez and Nina Khosla that counts Helbers as creative director.
Collina Strada Flaunts Flushed Skin, Serpentine Braids, and Clay-Slathered Crowns
Life, death, and rebirth: These themes guided Collina Strada’s spring 2023 show last night at the Brooklyn Greenway, along the waterfront. Once a cemetery, the location is now home to a monarch butterfly preserve filled with milkweed bushes to attract the pollinators back to New York City to generate more greenery—and more life. To ground the airy gowns, crushed velvet cargos, and diamanté-encrusted denim released into the garden, Aztec clay–slathered crowns and dipped braids paired with dewy, flushed skin.
The Blonde Premiere Was Filled With Odes to Marilyn Monroe
A breathtaking gown is always a safe bet for a big movie premiere’s red carpet, but a thematic look that nods to the film is even better. At tonight’s world debut of Blonde during the Venice Film Festival, many attendees took this to heart: celebrities chose looks that paid homage to Marilyn Monroe, the Old Hollywood star who is the subject of the new Andrew Dominik-directed film and played by Ana de Armas. Some of the gowns were subtle odes to Marilyn’s style, while others were more in-your-face.
Plumage, Paillettes, and More: The Attico Throws a New York Fashion Week Festa at The Nines
The Attico may take center stage in Milan, but the six-year-old Italian brand—helmed by street style stars-turned-bona fide designers Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini—made a sparkling entrance into Manhattan last night to celebrate the opening of their Wooster Street pop-up. The occasion was feted with a 60-person dinner—with many more joining for the dance party that followed—at The Nines, where The Attico's calling card plumage, paillettes, and animal prints were on full display.
Calling All Style Sneakerheads! This Pair of Adidas Originals Wales Bonner is Back in Stock
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. What do you get when you bring together iconic shoe silhouettes, an under-$200-dollar price point, and an epic designer collaborator? Sold out sneakers. If you live in New York, you’ve definitely seen, or at the very least heard, about Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner. The Central Saint Martins grad and CFDA International Men’s Designer of the Year’s reinterpretation of the Adidas Samba and Country trainers have been completely wiped out from shelves (both in-store and online) since their launch in 2020. In fact, when my boyfriend returned from a trip to Paris earlier this summer with a pair of those perfectly red suede gum-soled Sambas, I was in disbelief. How did you get your hands on those, and more importantly, why didn’t you bring me back a pair?
Vicky Krieps on Hold Me Tight and Learning to Play the Hollywood Game
This year marks five years since the release of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, the beautifully wicked period drama in which then newcomer Vicky Krieps delivered a breakout performance opposite Daniel Day-Lewis’s self-avowed final one. And at a moment when true movie stars seem few and far between, it appeared that a new one had been born. After all, Krieps turned a veteran actor’s swan song into her own coming-out party.
In the Hamptons, Balmain Bid the Summer Adieu With a Lively Dinner Party
Summer is sadly coming to a close, but Balmain isn’t letting the carefree days slip away without one final hoorah. Over the weekend, the Parisian couture house took over the Hamptons by hosting a pop-up shop and a dreamy alfresco dinner under the stars—both at The Surf Lodge.
The New Hotel Madame Rêve Feels Like Paris’s Best-Kept Secret
Paris may boast many of the world’s grandest and most storied hotels, but Madame Rêve, which opened earlier this year, stands apart from competitors—not just for its elegance, but for its sense of discretion. This lack of pretension is evident from the entrance, which is almost unmarked...
The Couture Council of The Museum at FIT Honored Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri With a Lovely Luncheon
Yesterday afternoon, a group of ladies and gentlemen descended upon the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City. The event itself, the annual fundraiser for The Museum at FIT, is a stylish one but guests stepped up their sartorial game this year because the event’s honoree was Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories collections for Dior. Fresh from Paris, the designer donned an easy-elegant black Dior suit, which she finished off with her signature black eyeliner.
Model Yumi Nu on Her Everyday Skin Care, Foolproof Winged Eyeliner, and Creating Faux Freckles
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When I was younger, I didn’t really have any people I looked up to for beauty or any specific role models,” says Yumi Nu of growing up in the early aughts without seeing representations of herself in the media. So rising to fame as the first Asian curve model to appear in Vogue and Sports Illustrated wasn’t something the 25-year-old runway star exactly saw coming. “It’s crazy how life can be so full circle and the opposite of what you think it will be,” she says.
This Fall, It’s Not About the Ugg Shoe, It’s About the Ugg Sofa
Here’s a universal and undeniable truth about Uggs: they’re comfortable. Like, a choir-of-fuzzy-angels-are-currently-enveloping-your-feet comfortable. So when the brand asked Crosby Studio's Harry Nuriev to design their first ever piece of furniture—an Ugg sofa—he knew this distinct coziness had to be a starting point. “Everything was based...
Nordstrom Kicked Off NYFW With a Decadent Dinner Party Hosted by Tonne Goodman and Rickie de Sole
Happy New York Fashion Week! Kicking off the week’s awaited festivities, Nordstrom gathered friends and fashion folk to celebrate the brand’s fall 2022 campaign curated by Rickie de Sole with Tonne Goodman. For one night only, the West Village’s American Bar was decked out in framed prints from the star-studded campaign featuring Shalom Harlow, Joan Smalls, and Meghan Roche, all of whom were in attendance for the special evening.
Vogue World Partners With Snap on AR Filters and Fashion Try-Ons
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Vogue World: New York — a first-of-a-kind live fashion experience taking place on 12 September to celebrate Vogue’s 130th year — is casting a new lens on the traditional runway show through a partnership with Snap that will let users enhance the event via augmented reality (AR) lenses.
Gucci Westman’s New Foundation Will Be an Instant Hit With Women Over 50
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gucci Westman is a true connoisseur when it comes to the makeup textures and formulas most suitable for those in their fifties and above. “I’m going to be 52 in October, and as you age, your routine needs to evolve,” she tells Vogue. “I’m a makeup artist, and I’m a person who wears makeup, and I need everything to be quick and effective.” Enter the latest release from her makeup brand Westman Atelier, Vital Complexion Drops, a liquid foundation that she describes as “a lightweight oil that—when you apply it to your face—becomes more like a cushiony serum”.
