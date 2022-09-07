ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
cw34.com

WATCH: Firefighters contain electrical fire in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) were called to contain an electrical fire at a home in Boca Raton on Friday morning. An electrical fire broke out in a home in Boca Raton, according to PBCFR. Crews had to use CO2 and Dry Chemical fire extinguishers to prevent an electrical fire from spreading to the rest of the home and neighboring houses.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert

Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Firefighters Extinguish Blaze in Tamarac

A hot tar trailer being used by roofers erupted in flames Friday afternoon before firefighters in Tamarac extinguished the blaze, authorities said. Photos posted online by Tamarac Fire Rescue show heavy smoke and flames at the scene of the fire at West McNab Road and University Drive. The flames were...
TAMARAC, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coral Springs, FL
Society
Tamarac, FL
Government
Coral Springs, FL
Government
Tamarac, FL
Society
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Coral Springs, FL
City
Margate, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Society
Broward County, FL
Society
County
Broward County, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
Pompano Beach, FL
Government
City
Coconut Creek, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Government
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Activist to county: Cops should not be doing animal shelter’s job

Animals are no longer left in darkness for up to 18 hours, as they were nearly two years ago when a stinging audit shed light on a long list of problems at Broward County’s pet shelter. That audit, which came with a list of 150 recommendations, got an update on Thursday, with county commissioners praising the shelter for progress made and at the same time sharing concern about problems that ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
townandtourist.com

17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travelexperta.com

Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise

Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise. For my parents’ 50th anniversary, they wanted to do something special. They were staying in Florida, and they wanted to invite all of their friends for the 50th anniversary. They even had friends coming from all over the world, from different parts, to come for this party. So instead of doing a regular party either having people at the house or renting a space, I said to my parents, let’s rent a yacht for a dinner party, and the idea sounds great but at first, it sounds, oh my God, that is so expensive. That’s how we ended up doing a Fort Lauderdale canals yacht tour and dinner cruise.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#Household Hazardous Waste#Rechargeable Batteries#Pesticides#Mercury#Nail Polish Remover#Turpentine#Weedkiller#Wood
Palm Beach Daily News

Inspections: Three restaurants from Boca Raton to Wellington closed for health violations

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 46 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 843 violations during 269 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 279 violations as high priority, 237 violations as...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
wmfe.org

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Teacher’s Tamarac Home Deemed Uninhabitable After Fire

A teacher and her family were displaced by a fire that gutted their Tamarac home Wednesday. Ashley Edwards, a reading teacher at Forest Glen Middle School, was beginning her work day “when she received a call from her husband that their beloved home was engulfed in flames,” according to a GoFundMe fundraiser page launched by Edwards’ friend, Maricia Johnson.
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Sailboat crashes into bridge in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have responded to the scene of a sailboat that crashed into a bridge. The incident happened in Key Biscayne, Thursday, when police saw the mast of the boat on the south side of the bridge. According to the boat’s captain, the vessel did...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
cw34.com

Woman from Pompano Beach killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Pompano Beach was killed in a crash on I-95 in Delray Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Investigators said for an unknown reason the 54-year-old woman got out of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy