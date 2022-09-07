Read full article on original website
cw34.com
WATCH: Firefighters contain electrical fire in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) were called to contain an electrical fire at a home in Boca Raton on Friday morning. An electrical fire broke out in a home in Boca Raton, according to PBCFR. Crews had to use CO2 and Dry Chemical fire extinguishers to prevent an electrical fire from spreading to the rest of the home and neighboring houses.
How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert
Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
tamaractalk.com
Firefighters Extinguish Blaze in Tamarac
A hot tar trailer being used by roofers erupted in flames Friday afternoon before firefighters in Tamarac extinguished the blaze, authorities said. Photos posted online by Tamarac Fire Rescue show heavy smoke and flames at the scene of the fire at West McNab Road and University Drive. The flames were...
Click10.com
Rods and reels swiped: Pompano Beach bandits steal more expensive fishing gear
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Another Pompano Beach business owner says he’s had expensive fishing equipment stolen, as crooks continue targeting boats and businesses in the area. Last month, Local 10 News told you about a boat captain who had nearly $25,000 worth of rods and reels snatched in Pompano Beach.
Workforce housing: Here are some places with affordable apartments, homes
Can't find a place to live that you can afford? Here are some places in Palm Beach County for prospective homebuyers or renters to try. Home-buying help Assistance from the Palm Beach County workforce housing program includes money to help with first mortgage and gap financing for the eligible unit. Eligible costs include, but are...
Activist to county: Cops should not be doing animal shelter’s job
Animals are no longer left in darkness for up to 18 hours, as they were nearly two years ago when a stinging audit shed light on a long list of problems at Broward County’s pet shelter. That audit, which came with a list of 150 recommendations, got an update on Thursday, with county commissioners praising the shelter for progress made and at the same time sharing concern about problems that ...
townandtourist.com
17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
travelexperta.com
Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise
Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise. For my parents’ 50th anniversary, they wanted to do something special. They were staying in Florida, and they wanted to invite all of their friends for the 50th anniversary. They even had friends coming from all over the world, from different parts, to come for this party. So instead of doing a regular party either having people at the house or renting a space, I said to my parents, let’s rent a yacht for a dinner party, and the idea sounds great but at first, it sounds, oh my God, that is so expensive. That’s how we ended up doing a Fort Lauderdale canals yacht tour and dinner cruise.
UPDATE: DELRAY DOCTOR PROFESSES LOVE FOR SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER, IS JAILED
COPS: “WAS LYING IN BED, FEELING ALONE. HE MISSED HER AND STILL LOVED HER…” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach spine surgeon, arrested Tuesday for the second time in weeks, was apparently jailed after he professed his love for a Seven […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Bites-N-Sips Returns to Coral Springs for Food, Fun, and a Fiesta on Sept. 16
Bites-N-Sips returns to Coral Springs giving residents a great way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Held on Friday, September 16, at City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the event includes food trucks, cocktail stations, vendors, kid-friendly activities, and music. Admission and parking are free; however, the cost of...
Inspections: Three restaurants from Boca Raton to Wellington closed for health violations
Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 46 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 843 violations during 269 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 279 violations as high priority, 237 violations as...
At the Table newsletter: Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!
Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!. A few years ago, I wrote about a mini-wave of new Peruvian restaurants that had popped up in Palm Beach County, and posed the question: Is Palm Beach County having a Peruvian moment?. Earlier this week, I...
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
cohaitungchi.com
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
cw34.com
Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
tamaractalk.com
Teacher’s Tamarac Home Deemed Uninhabitable After Fire
A teacher and her family were displaced by a fire that gutted their Tamarac home Wednesday. Ashley Edwards, a reading teacher at Forest Glen Middle School, was beginning her work day “when she received a call from her husband that their beloved home was engulfed in flames,” according to a GoFundMe fundraiser page launched by Edwards’ friend, Maricia Johnson.
Palm Beach Sheriff Offers Advice On How To Deal With Panhandlers
This week, the Lake Worth Beach City Commission voted to repeal its anti-panhandling ordinance and the county commission did the same earlier this year. But Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says the answer isn't to hand over cash to the homeless.
WSVN-TV
Sailboat crashes into bridge in Key Biscayne
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have responded to the scene of a sailboat that crashed into a bridge. The incident happened in Key Biscayne, Thursday, when police saw the mast of the boat on the south side of the bridge. According to the boat’s captain, the vessel did...
Lake Worth Beach Votes To Repeal Homeless Panhandling Ordinance
Public comment was also taken on another proposal to repeal an ordinance that allows for fining the homeless for sleeping in public spaces.
cw34.com
Woman from Pompano Beach killed in crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Pompano Beach was killed in a crash on I-95 in Delray Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles in the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Investigators said for an unknown reason the 54-year-old woman got out of...
