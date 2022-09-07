Read full article on original website
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Country Club of the Rockies to honor two wounded vets
A Sunday event at Country Club of the Rockies in Edwards will present a mortgage-free home and a payment-free car to two veterans wounded in action. The event begins at 12:15 p.m. The home will be presented to Benjamin Carter, a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant. Retired U.S. Army Sergeant...
Roundup River Ranch names Sarah Johnson as new president and CEO
Roundup River Ranch has its new president and CEO. Sarah Johnson will lead the Eagle County-based nonprofit whose mission is to enrich the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families by offering free, medically-supported camp programs. Founding president and CEO Ruth B. Johnson will retire at the end of the year with Johnson assuming the role on Oct. 26.
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Steward Vail research gives insight into current attitudes
The Steward Vail plan aims to chart a path for the town to balance economic success with a livable, sustainable community. That goal will need help from those living outside of town. The consultants drafting the plan are generating a lot of data, including surveys of both town and down...
Babaux and the Peacemakers making waves on the music charts
Local musician Christian Basso, who goes by the name of Babaux with his band the Peacemakers, was happy to record an album and release in late July of this year. He was even happier to see that it had debuted at #3 for the Roots Rock Top 50 Albums nationally behind Ben Harper and Bonnie Raitt in its early weeks. Also notable was the fact that also in its first week in the rankings, the album yielded three songs in the top 25 and four songs in the top 50. The album has also charted at #2 in Colorado with all 11 songs charting in the band’s home state.
Bruce Cryer joins Vail Symposium for programs on stress, resiliency and creativity
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, and Thursday, Sept. 15, Bruce Cryer joins the Vail Symposium for two special programs — one discussion and one workshop — designed to share tools and techniques to help reduce stress and improve creativity and vitality. It’s no secret that the past two years...
Oktoberfest in Lionshead, Underground Sound at Vilar and Avalanche Alumni in Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/9/22
It’s officially Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Last week Beaver Creek kicked it off in grand style on the plaza level in the village and the oom-pah bands brought out the crowds – and the lederhosen and dirndls – for some Bavarian fun. The beer, pretzels, brats and more will move east to Lionshead Village for three more days before the event wraps up in Vail Village the following weekend. See, I told you last week that if you bought a dirndl or lederhosen, you’d definitely have opportunities to wear the traditional Bavarian garb.
Fourth annual Avalanche Alumni weekend brings out old stars and inspires new ones
If you paused to people watch along East Meadow Drive Saturday afternoon in Vail, you may have noticed one of two things: former NHL heroes enjoying a perfect fall day as they peered down on the Solaris Plaza — or — aspiring youth hockey players strolling away from Dobson Arena, draped in large “Avalanche” or “Mountaineers” shirts, sweaty and excited.
Weinreich: Gaining a better sense of direction
I’ve never been great at following directions. For instance, according to Waze, the drive from my parents’ home in Buffehr Creek to the Vail Daily office should take no more than eight minutes. A straight shot on Highway 6, it’s inconceivable to imagine someone getting lost en route. Still, defying the odds, in the early days of my summer internship, I consistently overshot two exits, doubling the duration of my commute for the entire month of July.
Vail area seeing hazy conditions due to smoke from Idaho wildfires
A high-pressure system spinning over the Northwestern United States began bringing smoke into Western Colorado this week. Air quality in the White River National Forest area was downgraded from good to moderate this week according to airnow.gov, which tracks air quality throughout the country. The Grand Mesa National Forest surrounding Grand Junction is also seeing moderate air quality. Southern Colorado in the San Juan, Umcompahgre and Rio Grande national forests is still seeing good air quality.
Solar power is coming to Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
The new solar array will likely offset about a quarter of the venue’s annual electricity usage. The dual solar grid consists of one 25kW array and one 33kW array. The solar array is being built into the westernmost roof panel. The project coincides with a roof membrane replacement project.
Vail Snowcats set to debut Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche alumni
The Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation’s vision — dream — of giving back to the local hockey community through the semi-pro hockey team, the Vail Snowcats, still alive, even after the Vail Recreation District awarded the 2022-2023 Dobson Ice user agreement to the Vail Yeti in July. The team’s big debut is Saturday night at 7 p.m., when the team faces off against the Colorado Avalanche Alumni team.
Legacy Fighting Alliance MMA showdown is Friday night at Dobson Arena
The Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 141 “high-stakes welterweight showdown” between “two of the promotion’s biggest stars,” is Friday night at Dobson Arena. “The Bosnian Silverback” Haris Talundzic and “Breezy the Future” Chris Brown meet in the cage at 8 p.m. in a fight that will also be live on UFCFIGHTPASS.com.
Letter: East Vail saga lands in court
“Saga” indeed! I’ve watched with interest, the twists and turns this developer has attempted to navigate over the past several years and am amazed that the citizens of Vail and the government officials have not accepted responsibility for creating this spectacle. It’s unfortunate that the Town Council hasn’t...
Romer: It’s the but that makes it all possible
As we head into the fall, it’s never too early to prepare for Election Day. From verifying your registration to finding early voting information, be sure you are ready to make your voice heard on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It is important to consider the impacts on our community —...
Curious Nature: Enjoying the outdoors sustainably
The urge to leave one’s mark on the world may be a uniquely human trait. But this month on Saturday, Sept. 17, National CleanUp Day and World Cleanup Day remind us that there are some marks we don’t want to leave behind when out in nature — our waste.
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
Obituary: Jim Schorsch
Jim Schorsch left this world on Aug 6. He was 86. My name is Alex Ebert. I want to pay homage to a man many knew but may not have known his many talents and attributes. It has been an honor and a privilege to have known him for 32 years. We were each other’s best friend. We had a friendship based on respect, laughter and love.
Mountain Rats Festival returns to Eagle Ranch with kickoff on Sept. 15
When: Kickoff Thursday Sept. 15; events throughout Sep. 17 and 18. In a celebration of fall and wellness, Eagle Ranch welcomes back the sixth annual Mountain Rats Festival with trail and mountain bike races for the fit, The Amazing Race for families with or without kids, and much more. The...
Letter: Response to Delanoy letter
I’m responding to the letter published in the Sunday, Sept. 4 print edition of the Vail Daily written by Kay Delanoy. The writer’s scolding tone first made me cringe, so I had to go back and filter out the vitriol to see the points she was making. She never defines who is rich, but she knows who they are and they’re all evil. That’s simply not true.
