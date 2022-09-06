ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music notes: Madonna, The Weeknd, Ava Max, Andy Grammer and Mariah Carey

Madonna was able to get Fireboy DML to hop on a “Frozen” remix by sliding into his DMs. The Nigerian Afrobeats creator told TMZ Madge hit him up in 2019. The Weeknd is reminding his fans “Halloween season starts tonight” with the opening of his haunted attraction, The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare at Universal Studios.
Music notes: Olivia Newton-John, Cher, Celine Dion, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé and Lady Gaga

Olivia Newton-John is being honored with a 50th anniversary deluxe edition of her debut album, If Not For You. The record is available to purchase now. Cher‘s Twitter tribute to Queen Elizabeth II puzzled fans when she used a bull emoji — leading people to believe she called the late monarch a cow. Others believe Cher was honoring Elizabeth’s star sign, Taurus, because Cher was speaking highly of the royal.
Deluxe reissues of The Beatles’ 1966 ‘Revolver’ album due out in October

Official details have been unveiled about the recently reported deluxe reissue of The Beatles‘ classic 1966 album Revolver, which will be released in multiple configurations on October 28. Among the versions of the reissue is a Special Edition that features new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes of Revolver; the...
Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Spice Girls & more react to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

Many musicians — Brits and non-Brits — have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. On his Instagram Story, Ed Sheeran, who was honored in 2017 by the queen by being made a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, posted the official photo of the queen that the royal family tweeted out while announcing her passing. He added a small heart to the photo.
Elton John says he’s done with touring, but is keeping his options open: “Life is full of surprises!”

Elton John remains firm that once he wraps his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour he’s permanently closing the chapter on touring. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Hits Radio Breakfast Show, the legendary singer said, “I can assure you it’s the final tour. I will be doing some charity shows, if I’m asked, but … I’m really adamant that I’m not touring again. I can’t.”
