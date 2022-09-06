Read full article on original website
Music notes: Debbie Gibson, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor and more
Debbie Gibson has a holiday album on the way — Winterlicious. The festive record arrives October 21 and can be preordered now. She will also kick off a Winterlicious Tour on November 25; tickets are on sale on her official website. The North American tour wraps up December 17 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Music notes: Madonna, The Weeknd, Ava Max, Andy Grammer and Mariah Carey
Madonna was able to get Fireboy DML to hop on a “Frozen” remix by sliding into his DMs. The Nigerian Afrobeats creator told TMZ Madge hit him up in 2019. The Weeknd is reminding his fans “Halloween season starts tonight” with the opening of his haunted attraction, The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare at Universal Studios.
Music notes: Olivia Newton-John, Cher, Celine Dion, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé and Lady Gaga
Olivia Newton-John is being honored with a 50th anniversary deluxe edition of her debut album, If Not For You. The record is available to purchase now. Cher‘s Twitter tribute to Queen Elizabeth II puzzled fans when she used a bull emoji — leading people to believe she called the late monarch a cow. Others believe Cher was honoring Elizabeth’s star sign, Taurus, because Cher was speaking highly of the royal.
Deluxe reissues of The Beatles’ 1966 ‘Revolver’ album due out in October
Official details have been unveiled about the recently reported deluxe reissue of The Beatles‘ classic 1966 album Revolver, which will be released in multiple configurations on October 28. Among the versions of the reissue is a Special Edition that features new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes of Revolver; the...
Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Spice Girls & more react to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing
Many musicians — Brits and non-Brits — have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. On his Instagram Story, Ed Sheeran, who was honored in 2017 by the queen by being made a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, posted the official photo of the queen that the royal family tweeted out while announcing her passing. He added a small heart to the photo.
Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks mourn Queen Elizabeth II: “A shining star that will never fade”
Rod Stewart, who received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2016, is not only mourning the loss of the monarch but also of a close family member. On Instagram, Sir Rod wrote, “It has been a devastating 48 hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at 94 and today we have all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96.”
Joe Jonas teases original song “Not Alone” from upcoming movie ‘Devotion’
Joe Jonas stars as a Navy pilot during the Korean War in the upcoming drama Devotion. Ahead of the movie’s November release, he teased the film’s original song “Not Alone.”. Joe revealed on Instagram that the song will play during the movie’s end credits and also shared...
Nashville notes: Breland hits the small screen, Randy Travis brings home Tellys
has won six Telly Awards. The film began as a concert special in 2011, and followed him through his devastating 2013 stroke and subsequent recovery. Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. (WASHINGTON) -- Immediately after the Supreme Court released a ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade,...
Elton John says he’s done with touring, but is keeping his options open: “Life is full of surprises!”
Elton John remains firm that once he wraps his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour he’s permanently closing the chapter on touring. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Hits Radio Breakfast Show, the legendary singer said, “I can assure you it’s the final tour. I will be doing some charity shows, if I’m asked, but … I’m really adamant that I’m not touring again. I can’t.”
Watch Jon Batiste, Diane Warren and an animated Pentatonix get their groove back in “Sweet” video
The members of Pentatonix are now cartoon characters, appearing in the new video for “Sweet,” their collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste and legendary songwriter Diane Warren. In the video, the world has “forgotten how to play music” and is “out of tune.” A plane flies across the...
