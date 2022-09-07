Read full article on original website
Weekend Football Roundup
DAYTON — The Troy football team got back on track Friday night with a 17-7 win over previously unbeaten Stebbins in MVL action. Troy improved to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the MVL, while Stebbins dropped to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the MVL. The Trojans rushed for 292...
Thursday Golf Roundup
VANDALIA — The Troy and Tippecanoe boys golf teams hooked up in a close match on the back nine at Cassel Hills Thursday. And like the Trojans match with Vandalia-Butler, it could have gone either way. In the end, Tippecanoe came away with a 165-170 victory. The Red Devils...
Xenia football tops Piqua in MVL action
XENIA — An expected MVL football showdown never materialized Friday night. Xenia ended Piqua’s 19-game regular season win streak and 15-game MVL win streak in impressive fashion with a 28-0 victory Friday night. The Bucs improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the MVL, while Piqua dropped to...
Tippecanoe volleyball gets past Troy in four sets
TROY — It was the first of two meetings of the only two schools to win the MVL volleyball title. And while both coaches would agree that play was a little sloppy at times, the Tippecanoe volleyball team remained unbeaten with a 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19 win over Troy Thursday night.
Special Olympics softball team wins tournament
CINCINNATI — The Miami County Special Olympics softball team won the Southwest Ohio Regional Tournament on Aug. 6 at Triple Creek Park in Cincinnati. They have earned their way to the state tournament in Sandusky on Saturday, Sept. 10. The team will travel with Riverside staff and long-time volunteer...
Anderson cards 71 to lead Miami County Golf Championship
TROY — Kris Anderson has the lead in the Miami County Golf Championship Flight after a one-under par 71 in the opening round Saturday. Anderson had birdies on the par-5 fourth hole and par-4 eighth hole in shooting a two-under par 34 on the front nine. He added a...
PorchFest returns to Troy
Troy-based rock band Rusted Reserve performs during 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest at Upper Valley Hearing and Balance on South Market Street Saturday afternoon. The music festival, held on Sept. 10, features 40 bands on 40 porches in Troy’s southwest historic district. Rocky Creek Band plays at Dungan & LeFever...
Local library events and meetings
Sunflower Beauties – Painting with Chris: Troy-Miami County Public Library. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is hosting Sunflower Beauties – Learn to Paint with Chris Waller. Waller is a local artist and paint instructor. All supplies are provided. The class is held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Registration is required. For more information, call 937-339-0502.
Grandview Foundation hosts drive-in movie night
DAYTON — Grandview Foundation is hosting a movie night to benefit health and wellness programs on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton. The evening will begin with performances from two physician-led bands, Sadbox and Add-On Room, followed by a special screening of “Field of Dreams.”
Piqua City Commissioners present proclamation to Piqua Compassion Network
PIQUA – Piqua Mayor Cindy Pearson presented a proclamation regarding the 15-year anniversary of the creation of the Piqua Compassion Network during the Piqua City Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Director Rebecca Sousek introduced various team members who attended the proclamation presentation, including some founding members. Pearson said,...
Miami County road closure
TROY — The Miami County Engineers Office announced Statler Road will be closed between Union-Shelby Road and Casstown-Sidney Road starting Sept. 12 through Sept. 16 for culvert replacements. Contact the Miami County Engineers Office at 937-440-5656 with questions.
Miami County Commissioners OK funding for village of Bradford project
TROY – A memorandum of understanding with the village of Bradford for the Oakwood Street reconstruction and neighborhood revitalization project was OK’d by the Miami County Commissioners during a general meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 6. This project is possible with the utilization of Miami County’s Community Development Block...
Ohio First Lady visits Troy to read to kindergarteners
TROY – Heywood Elementary School kindergarten students had a special guest for story time Thursday, Sept. 8, as Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine read a book to them after they traveled to the Troy-Miami County Public Library for the first field trip of their school careers. “It’s always fun...
Tipp City railroad crossing closures
TIPP CITY — The city received an update from CSX on Sept. 8, they will now be closing the railroad track crossings on Broadway Street, Germam Street, Dow Street and Park Avenue for +/- three days the week of Sept. 26, weather depending. All four crossings will be closed...
Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
The days pass slowly but the years fly by
That’s the thing about time. One minute you’re trying to figure out what to do about college and the next minute they’re holding your retirement party. What happened to all those years in between?. It seems like only yesterday – well, actually it was almost 50 years...
Historian to speak at Civil War Living History Weekend
SIDNEY — Civil War historian, author, newspaper columnist, educator, and Kennesaw, Georgia, resident Michael Shaffer will be traveling to Sidney, Ohio, for the biennial Civil War Living History Weekend Sept. 17-18. Shaffer, the author three books and hundreds of articles on the Civil War, will make two presentations on Saturday and one on Sunday. He will also bring the most recent book he’s authored and offer it for sale.
21st annual Hispanic Heritage Festival set
DAYTON — The 21st annual Hispanic Heritage Festival is coming to Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 22. The festival, which is presented by The Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization (PACO) and Five Rivers Metroparks, will be held at the Riverscape Metropark at 111 E. Monument Ave. in downtown Dayton.
Local blood drives
The Greenville Federal Bank in Troy will be hosting a blood drive from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, located at 948 N. Market St. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month. They will also be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to “The Game” of Ohio State vs Michigan on Nov. 26 in Columbus.
I AM THEY to play at Arbogast Performing Arts Center
TROY – The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) continues it 2022-2023 season with an evening of inspiration and celebration as they welcome contemporary Christian band I AM THEY to the APAC on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. For pop worship band I AM THEY, believing in God’s faithfulness...
