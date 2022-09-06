Fenton, Missouri native Ryan Delaney has produced his second feature film to hit theaters along side Amber McNutt. “Corsicana” is based off of a true story around Bass Reeves. Deputy United States Marshal Bass Reeves reunites with his former partner turned fugitive Sam Tanner. Joined by an ex Union Sharpshooter, they are in a race against time as they track Jack Donner and his vicious gang of killers to the oil-rich Texas town of Corsicana.

FENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO