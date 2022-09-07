Read full article on original website
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
First Pokemoto Location In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Allen Iverson says Lebron James is the NBA GOAT, not Michael Jordan: ‘He the 1’
One of the best players of the last 30 years believes that when it comes to the NBA GOAT debate,
The Lakers Might Finally Get Back A Promising Star
The 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a series of should’ve, would’ve, could’ve. The team’s new star, Russell Westbrook, should’ve been better, and the team would’ve made it into the playoffs if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed healthy. Plus, the...
Shaquille O’Neal says Russell Westbrook showed ‘too much respect’ to LeBron James and Anthony Davis last season
In the opinion of retired Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal, Russell Westbrook’s struggles last season were due to his deference toward LeBron James and Anthony Davis. O’Neal was asked during an interview with Dime Magazine what went wrong for Westbrook with the Lakers, with the Hall of...
Sixers star James Harden appears to have found a new move in workouts
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is known as one of the most creative scores in the history of the NBA. The way he can slither around defenders and get to the basket or draw fouls is a huge asset. It is why he’s had so much success. As he...
Danny Ainge: After Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell trades, Jazz have 'plan in place' to assemble championship team
The Utah Jazz shocked basketball fans this offseason by trading away two of their core pieces in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, talking with the media for the first time since Utah traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, said it was clear the team needed to "transition" its roster this offseason.
Stephen A. Smith Says Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can End The Clippers' Dominance Over The Lakers: "I Think Russ Got A Chance To Resurrect Himself."
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the superior team in L.A. when we compare them to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Clippers have been in the league for quite some time now, they are yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals. On the other hand, the...
LeBron James Pops Bottles After Opening New Nike Building
LeBron James is Nike's most prominent athlete right now so it should be no surprise that they have gone out of their way to give him some of the most amazing resources. Nike has billions of dollars, and when it comes to athletes like LeBron, they have the money to spend on massive projects that will help shape the future of the brand.
Brooklyn Nets Land Kristaps Porzingis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA draft is a beast of its own. Across the internet, you’ll find basketball fans who can tell you in great detail about 16-year-olds more easily than they can players who are currently in the NBA. The draft may be fun to follow, but it also certainly attracts...
Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves
Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
NFL World Reacts To Notable Jets Trade Rumor
Denzel Mims has been mentioned in a bunch of trade rumors over the past few month. However, ESPN's Rich Cimini believes Corey Davis could be the New York Jets wide receiver that teams covet before the deadline. "I think his name will be circulating in some of the trade rumors,"...
Sports world reacts to ClutchPoints’ Queen Elizabeth tweet
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96. Her 70-year reign oversaw massive social change and spanned generations. There are certainly many discussions to be had about her impact on the world and the way Great Britain impacted the world at that time, but there’s certainly no doubt that she leaves behind an interesting legacy worthy of nuanced conversations.
Sixers legend Allen Iverson's crossover ranked 2nd best signature move
Every NBA legend has a signature killer move. That move they go to in order to throw off defenders and they can’t recover and make a defensive play. Some have the fadeaway jumper, some have the Euro step, and some have the killer crossover. Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson...
Former Duke Star Reportedly Signs With Sacramento Kings
According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Kings have signed DJ Steward.
Shaq says Steph Curry is in his own category: ‘He’s by himself…greatest player ever, 10 people in that category’
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal said in a recent interview that Stephen Curry is the best shooter ever and deserves to be discussed among basketball’s greatest players. During an interview with Dime Magazine, O’Neal responded after he was asked why he thinks that Curry is such a...
Shaquille O'Neal Claps Back At People Who Say He Couldn't Play In NBA Today: "I'm Already Playing. My Name Is Giannis Antetokounmpo."
Shaquille O'Neal is hands down one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Shaq's biggest asset was using his sheer power to dominate opponents close to the hoop. While Shaq never really had a good jump shot, he didn't need it. For starters, he came to the...
Theo Pinson On Playing Against Luka Doncic In Pickup: "We Run 2 People At Him, And He's Laughing. Running Into The Corner, Step Back Fadeaway Over 2 People. Cash."
Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson has started serving an incredibly useful role on the Mavericks. The former Brooklyn Nets guard isn't one that the Mavs are often playing in games but they went out of their way to extend his contract to keep him on the team. Why? It's because he is the ultimate bench hypeman.
MLB world reacts to catcher’s brutal injury all men understand
There’s a reason why Major League Baseball players – or baseball players at any level – always wear a cup when they take the field, and that reason was on full display when Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a brutal shot to the groin. During Thursday...
Eagles re-work two contracts to create cap space: report
Going into business Thursday, the Eagles ranked last in the NFL in available cap space. Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott to the rescue. Johnson and Elliott have agreed to contract restructures to allow the Eagles to carve out desperately needed cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. As of...
