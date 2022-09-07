ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality

There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

The Lakers Might Finally Get Back A Promising Star

The 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a series of should’ve, would’ve, could’ve. The team’s new star, Russell Westbrook, should’ve been better, and the team would’ve made it into the playoffs if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed healthy. Plus, the...
Philadelphia, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

BEAVERTON, OR
wrestlinginc.com

Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves

Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Notable Jets Trade Rumor

Denzel Mims has been mentioned in a bunch of trade rumors over the past few month. However, ESPN's Rich Cimini believes Corey Davis could be the New York Jets wide receiver that teams covet before the deadline. "I think his name will be circulating in some of the trade rumors,"...
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to ClutchPoints’ Queen Elizabeth tweet

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96. Her 70-year reign oversaw massive social change and spanned generations. There are certainly many discussions to be had about her impact on the world and the way Great Britain impacted the world at that time, but there’s certainly no doubt that she leaves behind an interesting legacy worthy of nuanced conversations.
Yardbarker

Theo Pinson On Playing Against Luka Doncic In Pickup: "We Run 2 People At Him, And He's Laughing. Running Into The Corner, Step Back Fadeaway Over 2 People. Cash."

Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson has started serving an incredibly useful role on the Mavericks. The former Brooklyn Nets guard isn't one that the Mavs are often playing in games but they went out of their way to extend his contract to keep him on the team. Why? It's because he is the ultimate bench hypeman.
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to catcher’s brutal injury all men understand

There’s a reason why Major League Baseball players – or baseball players at any level – always wear a cup when they take the field, and that reason was on full display when Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a brutal shot to the groin. During Thursday...
NBC Sports

Eagles re-work two contracts to create cap space: report

Going into business Thursday, the Eagles ranked last in the NFL in available cap space. Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott to the rescue. Johnson and Elliott have agreed to contract restructures to allow the Eagles to carve out desperately needed cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. As of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

