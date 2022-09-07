Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Ohio cave the longest haunt in the world, with terrors and 30,000 live bats
An Ohio cave holds the world record for the longest walk-through horror house, delivering true nightmares below ground. The Lewisburg Haunted Cave has been named one of the best haunted attractions in the nation, housing ghouls and terrors as well as 30,000 live bats. Located about 30 miles west of...
Ohio State Marching Band brings ‘Stadium Karaoke’ to second halftime show in 2022
The Ohio State University Marching Band played some of the biggest stadium anthems for the Buckeyes fan at the Horseshoe during the team's second game against Arkansas State.
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Ohio First Lady visits Troy to read to kindergarteners
TROY – Heywood Elementary School kindergarten students had a special guest for story time Thursday, Sept. 8, as Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine read a book to them after they traveled to the Troy-Miami County Public Library for the first field trip of their school careers. “It’s always fun...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Jeanneret captured in Georgia; awaits extradition
A Huntsville area man accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed one man and nearly killed three others is currently awaiting extradition in a Georgia jail. Monty S. Jeanneret, 29, was charged by a July grand jury indictment with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; three counts of corrupting another with drugs, felonies of the second degree; complicity in the commission of an offense, a felony of the second degree; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.
Urbana Citizen
PET OF THE WEEK
I am a big girl, about 3 years old, with a medium length brown chocolate coat. I am spayed and vaccinated. I get along great with kids, other dogs and cats! I was recently adopted to be a mascot at a nursing home. I loved the people there and would visit the residents in their rooms. I would sleep near some of them and knew when they needed me. I would put my head in the laps of people who were in their wheelchairs and so often they would give me treats! The administration had a change and they have returned me to Barely Used Pets. So now I am starting over to find a new forever home. I am a great girl and I love to be with people. If you give me your lap, I promise I will put my head in it. You can tell me anything and I’ll be a great listener. You can even tell me over and over … I’m so good with that! Just pet me a little on my head and I will never leave your side. I just need someone to sit with and talk with. Won’t you please come and see me so I can come home with you?
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
spectrumnews1.com
After three years, Garden Party returns to Węgerzyn Gardens
DAYTON, Ohio — For the past three years, Dayton has had its resiliency on display. The city survived the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, mourned a mass shooting in the Oregon District and like cities across the country, shuttered and rebuilt its economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite facing many...
Ohio man stalked TV actress and her daughter for 12 years
LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison in Los Angeles after he harassed a television actress and her daughter for 12 years. From Heath, Ohio, James David Rogers, 58, was sentenced to 40 months in prison after stalking, threatening and harassing actress Eva LaRue for 12 years, according to the […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
dayton.com
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
Coyote found hiding in Ohio family’s bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Ohio received a call about an unusual intruder when a family found a coyote hiding behind the toilet in their bathroom. The Trenton Police Department shared photos of the coyote on its Facebook page. In the post, police said they were called early Friday morning to a home after the animal was found in a bathroom on the home’s first floor. Not wanting to get close, the resident called the police.
sciotopost.com
First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City
Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
countynewsonline.org
New strain of animal disease
There has been reports in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana of a new strain of the parvovirus or another unknown disease that has been affecting animal health. Therefore, as a precaution and a recommendation of our county veterinarians, the Animal Shelter feel it’s necessary for the health of the dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter to vaccinate any dog as soon as it enters the Darke County Animal Shelter.
wosu.org
The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun
Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse-drawn cart in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”
Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow
DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
When and where updated COVID-19 boosters are available in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The updated COVID-19 booster shot is making its way to the Miami Valley. Public health departments and retail pharmacies are all starting to receive their doses of the bivalent vaccine. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) just received its shipment of the booster this afternoon. PHDMC will start giving […]
Lima News
High school football: Blocked punt return gives Wapakoneta victory against Van Wert
WAPAKONETA – Van Wert was 12 seconds away from victory. Wapak’s Jordan Schneider picked a blocked punt out of the air and returned it 35 yards for a TD to lift Wapak to a stunning 20-19 victory over Van Wert Friday at Wapak’s Harmon Stadium. “I saw...
Daily Standard
Out with the old, in with the new
ROCKFORD - Village council members on Tuesday night passed an emergency resolution to award a $1.25 million contract to Caldwell Tanks of Louisville, Kentucky, to replace the village's water tower. Village administrator Aaron Temple said the water tower reconstruction project, which will be built near Shanes Park, involves a complete...
