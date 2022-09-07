Read full article on original website
PET OF THE WEEK
I am a big girl, about 3 years old, with a medium length brown chocolate coat. I am spayed and vaccinated. I get along great with kids, other dogs and cats! I was recently adopted to be a mascot at a nursing home. I loved the people there and would visit the residents in their rooms. I would sleep near some of them and knew when they needed me. I would put my head in the laps of people who were in their wheelchairs and so often they would give me treats! The administration had a change and they have returned me to Barely Used Pets. So now I am starting over to find a new forever home. I am a great girl and I love to be with people. If you give me your lap, I promise I will put my head in it. You can tell me anything and I’ll be a great listener. You can even tell me over and over … I’m so good with that! Just pet me a little on my head and I will never leave your side. I just need someone to sit with and talk with. Won’t you please come and see me so I can come home with you?
Kiwanis inducts new member
Champaign County Kiwanis has a new member. Mary Mitchell, Superintendent of the Madison/Champaign Educational Services Center, joined the local chapter of Kiwanis and was inducted during the last meeting in August. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a...
New deputy sworn in
On Sept. 9, Sheriff Matthew R. Melvin and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to its ranks. Bryce M. Davis was sworn in as a full-time deputy sheriff and will be assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division. Deputy Davis is a graduate of the Ohio Peace Officer’s Training Academy at Clark State College and served with the German Township (Clark County) Police Department prior to coming to serve in Champaign County.
Indians claim OHC North title in boys golf
Unbeaten Mechanicsburg nipped visiting Fairbanks, 169-170, in OHC boys golf. Visiting Southeastern had a 183. The Indians beat Fairbanks on the fifth-man tiebreaker. With the victory, Mechanicsburg (16-0, 13-0) wraps up its first OHC North title in school history. The Indians’ Cole Reiser was medalist in both matches with a...
Fetz Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning launches new apprentice program
In celebration of National Tradesmen Day on Sept. 16, Fetz Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning is announcing the start of a new training initiative to attract and equip people interested in learning the plumbing and HVAC trades. For the inaugural year, Aiden Oburn and Peter Printz, two recently hired technician...
Watch for cyclists on the roads this weekend
Area drivers are reminded to watch for cyclists on the roads in the western and northern parts of the county on Sunday, Sept. 11. The 22nd Annual Simon Kenton Bike Tour takes place, starting at the Urbana Depot on Sunday morning, beginning at 8 a.m. Riders will be finished by 4 p.m.
