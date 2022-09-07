Read full article on original website
While AJ Fernandez’s footprint was certainly present at the 2022 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show, when it came to his own brands, the decision was made to skip this year’s Trade Show. From a personal standpoint, I always enjoy visiting the AJ Fernandez booth and seeing AJ and the team. The good news is if you are a fan of AJ Fernandez Cigars, there is something that is about to hit the stores – the AJ Fernandez New World Dorado.
Summer of ’22 Report: Favilli Cigars
There perhaps isn’t a company that has undergone more of a transformation in the past two years than Favilli Cigars. Earlier this year, it was announced that Mombacho Cigars would be changing its name in the U.S. to Favilli Cigars. This was due to a dispute with Tabacalera Tropical over the use of the Mombacho trademark. However, the transformation of Favilli Cigars was not simply a name change that occurred at the beginning of 2022. The seeds for this transformation were planted about 18 months ago, bringing in new executive leadership, factory leadership, and planning for new brands.
