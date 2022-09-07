There perhaps isn’t a company that has undergone more of a transformation in the past two years than Favilli Cigars. Earlier this year, it was announced that Mombacho Cigars would be changing its name in the U.S. to Favilli Cigars. This was due to a dispute with Tabacalera Tropical over the use of the Mombacho trademark. However, the transformation of Favilli Cigars was not simply a name change that occurred at the beginning of 2022. The seeds for this transformation were planted about 18 months ago, bringing in new executive leadership, factory leadership, and planning for new brands.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO