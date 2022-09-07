Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
dayton.com
Beavercreek’s Popcorn Festival returns for its 34th year
The city of Beavercreek welcomed thousands of festival-goers this weekend for the return of the 34th annual Popcorn Festival. This year’s festival hosted more than 250 vendors and attendance is expected to top out at nearly 40,000, according to event volunteer Nancy Hadley. The Popcorn Festival began in the...
Daily Advocate
Couple in awe of community’s support
ARCANUM – A special event was held on Saturday in the Family Dollar/Dollar Treet parking lot to support Graham Guttadore and Lauren Mowen. The couple was seriously injured on June 29 when a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle. Guttadore spent nearly a month in the hospital and Mowen was in the hospital for over two weeks. Both have a long road of recovery ahead of them.
Eaton Register Herald
Weekend full of events on tap
PREBLE COUNTY — There’s no shortage of activities to take part in this weekend, as festival season continues with Applefest in New Paris, the Boots, Blues & Beer Bash for Pink Ribbon Girls at the Preble County Historical Society, Community Fest and Camping in the Park in Lewisburg, and a 20th Anniversary Celebration for Preble County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates in Eaton.
dayton.com
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays
A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
miamivalleytoday.com
Ohio First Lady visits Troy to read to kindergarteners
TROY – Heywood Elementary School kindergarten students had a special guest for story time Thursday, Sept. 8, as Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine read a book to them after they traveled to the Troy-Miami County Public Library for the first field trip of their school careers. “It’s always fun...
dayton.com
Pop-up concert Tuesday celebrates recovery from addiction
Declare Dayton, Montgomery County ADAMHS, and Levitt Pavilion announced a pop-up concert and community event to celebrate September as Recovery Month. The Hope Changes Everything concert will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Levitt Pavilion. The event will feature two bands and multiple speakers who will talk about overcoming addiction.
spectrumnews1.com
After three years, Garden Party returns to Węgerzyn Gardens
DAYTON, Ohio — For the past three years, Dayton has had its resiliency on display. The city survived the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, mourned a mass shooting in the Oregon District and like cities across the country, shuttered and rebuilt its economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite facing many...
wosu.org
The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun
Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse-drawn cart in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”
dayton.com
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
Urbana Citizen
Kiwanis inducts new member
Champaign County Kiwanis has a new member. Mary Mitchell, Superintendent of the Madison/Champaign Educational Services Center, joined the local chapter of Kiwanis and was inducted during the last meeting in August. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua City Commissioners present proclamation to Piqua Compassion Network
PIQUA – Piqua Mayor Cindy Pearson presented a proclamation regarding the 15-year anniversary of the creation of the Piqua Compassion Network during the Piqua City Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Director Rebecca Sousek introduced various team members who attended the proclamation presentation, including some founding members. Pearson said,...
Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow
DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
Urbana Citizen
PET OF THE WEEK
I am a big girl, about 3 years old, with a medium length brown chocolate coat. I am spayed and vaccinated. I get along great with kids, other dogs and cats! I was recently adopted to be a mascot at a nursing home. I loved the people there and would visit the residents in their rooms. I would sleep near some of them and knew when they needed me. I would put my head in the laps of people who were in their wheelchairs and so often they would give me treats! The administration had a change and they have returned me to Barely Used Pets. So now I am starting over to find a new forever home. I am a great girl and I love to be with people. If you give me your lap, I promise I will put my head in it. You can tell me anything and I’ll be a great listener. You can even tell me over and over … I’m so good with that! Just pet me a little on my head and I will never leave your side. I just need someone to sit with and talk with. Won’t you please come and see me so I can come home with you?
Lima News
Real Wheels: 1970 Oldsmobile 442 topped 300,000 miles
ARLINGTON – David Engle was 22 years old in 1969 when his new Oldsmobile 442 arrived the week of Thanksgiving. The Piqua man bought it from Norris Olds in West Milton. It was special-ordered straight from the factory, arriving with a window sticker price of $3,075. It was quite...
Springfield C.C. defeats Triad by 7, moves to 4-0
The Triad Knights faltered to Springfield Catholic Central with a final score of 27-20.
When and where updated COVID-19 boosters are available in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The updated COVID-19 booster shot is making its way to the Miami Valley. Public health departments and retail pharmacies are all starting to receive their doses of the bivalent vaccine. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) just received its shipment of the booster this afternoon. PHDMC will start giving […]
beavercreekohio.gov
Portion of Dayton-Xenia Road closed for Beavercreek Popcorn Festival
A portion of Dayton-Xenia Road, from North Fairfield Road to Meadow Bridge Drive, will close Saturday, September 10, at 4 a.m. for the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival. The road will reopen Sunday, September 11, once the festival is over and crews are finished cleaning.
dayton.com
3 haunted attractions opening this weekend in Dayton area
Spooky season is kicking off this weekend in the Dayton area with three haunted attractions guaranteed to give guests bone-chilling fun. Dayton Scream Park in Dayton and The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park in Middletown open Friday, Sept. 9. Hell’s Dungeon in Dayton opens Saturday, Sept. 10. Dayton...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Officer Burton
"Please join us on Wednesday, September 14, for our fundraising night for Officer Seara Burton. We will donating 100% of profits to her family. Officer Burton was critically wounded when responding to a traffic stop. We hope to see you all there as we support Seara and her family through this difficult time, " The restaurant said in a Facebook post.
