August was a busy month for bike thieves on UVM campus

Burlington, VT — Since the beginning of August, University of Vermont Police have responded to 16 bike thefts, including seven in the last week of August alone.

While seven of the stolen bikes have been recovered, the higher than usual number of thefts has students, staff and faculty on alert.

Elizabeth Bergamini, a freshman, said she saw a Facebook post about a bike theft on campus shortly after arriving for the new school year.

“My mom saw it and let me know,” she said. “I moved mine to one of the indoor storage units because I didn’t want mine to get stolen.”

Tim Bilodeau, Chief of the UVM Police, said his officers conduct “thorough investigations” into all stolen bike reports.

“We’re actively looking for people who are responsible for taking them and hold them accountable,” said Bilodeau.

Bilodeau urges bicyclists to get a good, strong lock and learn how to use it.

Bilodeau also encourages students to register their bikes on apps like LiveSafe and to use Bike Index .

Since June 1, police in the Greater Burlington area have responded to over 200 bike thefts, worth over $250,000. If you ride a bike in the Queen City, you’re highly encouraged by Burlington police to register it on their website .

