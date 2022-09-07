Read full article on original website
SEWER LINE WORK RESUMES IN WHITE TOWNSHIP TODAY
More sewer line repairs are scheduled for today in White Township near the Timbersprings development, and that could cause some traffic delays. According to a news release from White Township, the work will be performed on a sewer line along the north edge of Indian Springs Road. Equipment that the crews from Snyder Environmental Services will use for the project will occupy the westbound lane of traffic. The road will not be closed at the time, but traffic delays are expected.
ROAD WORK SLATED FOR NEXT WEEK IN WHITE TWP
PennDOT has announced some traffic pattern changes for some work that will be performed next week in White Township. The work is scheduled to start next Tuesday in the area of Indian Springs Road south of Oakland Avenue and near Birchwood Drive. Starting on September 13th, crews will begin painting lines along Indian Springs Road which will necessitate some lane changes. Also during that time, Birchwood Drive will be closed at the intersection of Indian Springs Road for the next two months as the intersection is rebuilt.
