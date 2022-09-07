Mom Pleads Guilty to North County DUI Crash That Killed 5-Year-Old Daughter

The crushed sedan after it overturned and tumbled down an embankment in 2021. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A woman who drove under the influence and crashed her car off Interstate 15 in Bonsall, killing her 5-year-old daughter and critically injuring her two toddlers, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Kapri Raven Coleman, 28, is slated to be sentenced early next year to 18 years in state prison for the July 14, 2021, crash.

Coleman’s 2009 Hyundai Genesis veered off the freeway shortly before 2:30 a.m. that day, ejecting two of her daughters, ages 5 and 3. The older girl died at the scene.

Paramedics airlifted the surviving girl and her 1-year-old brother to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, where they were admitted in critical condition, according to CHP public affairs Officer Juan Escobar.

Coleman was also hospitalized, then booked into county jail the following day.

Her guilty plea came on the day she was slated to go to trial in a Vista courtroom on charges that included murder, though prosecutors agreed to dismiss the murder count as part of her plea to all the other charges she faced.

City News Service contributed to this article.