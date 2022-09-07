ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Reports 1,314 New COVID-19 Cases Over Last 4 Days

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
A woman is vaccinated against COVID-19. Courtesy County News Center

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 216 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 272 Monday, 354 Sunday, 472 Saturday and four more deaths since last week.

The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative coronavirus total to 914,597 since the pandemic began and the region’s death count now stands at 5,468.

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County, meanwhile, fell by 13 to 252, according to the latest state data.

More than 3 million or 90.2% of San Diegans age 6 months and older are at least partially vaccinated, while 2.66 million or 79.8% are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,445,743 or 59% of 2,425,587 eligible San Diegans have received a booster.

