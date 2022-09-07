Read full article on original website
Related
Europe is on the brink of a recession. It could ultimately save millions of US jobs.
The prospect of a recession in Europe looks increasingly likely. It could help ease inflation in the US — and save it from a recession of its own.
From an old convent to rooms for rent, schools are desperate to find affordable housing for struggling staff
Soaring inflation, combined with the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, have put teachers and other school staff across the US under immense pressure just to keep a roof over their heads.
US flag unfurled from Pentagon roof to mark 9/11 attacks
A United States flag was unfurled from the Pentagon roof today to mark 21 years since the 9/11 attacks.On 11 September, 2001, Islamist extremists hijacked four planes, crashing into the Pentagon, the World Trade Center, and a field in Shankville, Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000 people.Later on Sunday, a “bell of hope” will ring at a chapel in New York City to mark the exact moment when the first of two planes hit the World Trade Centre twin towers.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Comments / 1