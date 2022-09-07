Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in RichmondChannelocityRichmond, VA
Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Related
Henrico Christmas Mother program opens 2022 applications next month
Christmas is closer than it appears, and qualifying Henrico families can submit their applications to participate in the annual Henrico Christmas Mother program starting next month.
Momentum builds to transform Broad Street: 'We're excited'
Richmond's downtown has seen many empty storefronts transform into thriving businesses, and thanks to a new grant program, momentum surrounding the revitalization of Broad Street continues to build.
Developer tweaks plan to preserve more of Richmond brewery's legendary view
Avery Hall partner Brian Ezra said they went into the redesign prioritizing the downtown view, while “understanding it’s difficult to get everything you might want.”
Virginia Business
$55M affordable housing community moves forward in Richmond
The final two phases of Brady Square, a $55 million affordable housing community in Richmond, now have financing and approvals to move forward, developer Dakota Partners announced Tuesday. The Massachusetts developer announced plans for the community in December 2021. Dakota Partners purchased a 14.4-acre parcel at 2200 Brady St. on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wristbands for 2022 Dinwiddie County Fair now on sale
It's that time again! The annual Dinwiddie County Fair is back on Sept. 23 through Sept. 25.
Have an old car seat? Trade it in at Target!
Those who bring a car seat in for trade-in will be able to redeem it for a coupon on the Target app or Target.com/circle for 20% off one car seat, one stroller or select baby gear.
rvahub.com
East End Festival Announces Lineup
Organizers of the RVA East End Festival have unveiled an outstanding lineup of performers for the annual community-wide celebration of music and the arts scheduled for Sat., Sept. 24 from Noon-9:00pm at Henry Marsh Elementary School, 813 N.28 th St. in Richmond. There is no admission fee to enjoy an afternoon and evening of free entertainment by local professionals as well as talented youth musicians and visual artists from Richmond Public Schools students in the East End area.
NBC12
Landscaping plans move forward for Monument Avenue circle despite no meeting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There was a big build up, but no action during Richmond’s Urban Design Committee meeting. On Thursday morning, the group didn’t have enough members present at city hall for a quorum. “So with that this body will not be able to meet,” said Kevin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four kids caught breaking into Chesterfield pool, cause thousands in damage
A group of kids have caused thousands of dollars in damage after breaking into a neighborhood pool in Chesterfield last week.
Professor attacked by owl twice at the University of Richmond
umber of students say they have encountered an owl on the University of Richmond's campus but one man told 8News that he has been attacked... twice.
Virginia Business
Civica announces plans for $27.8M lab in Chesterfield
Nonprofit drugmaker Civica Rx is investing $27.8 million to establish a new 55,000-square-foot laboratory in Chesterfield County’s Meadowville Technology Park, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. The expansion will add 51 jobs, according to a news release. The company will also host a scale-up manufacturing facility run by Virginia Commonwealth...
Upcoming Richmond airport job fair features on-the-spot interviewing
The Transportation Security Administration is holding a job fair this month where people who would like to apply for security positions at the airport can meet directly with hiring managers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This may be the source of that smoky smell near your home
"Hanover County Fire-EMS Department has received a number of calls today for service related to smoke investigations," a Hanover Fire spokesperson posted on social media.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Sept. 8-14
Born in Italy, with summers spent cooking alongside her nonna in the kitchen, Sprezza founder Angela Petruzzelli has been building a catalog of recipes and honing her culinary chops since she was a child. Originally introducing her southern Italian-inspired concept as a pop-up, Petruzzelli will unveil a brick-and-mortar version in the coming months in the former Morton’s the Steakhouse space in Shockoe Slip. (Richmond magazine)
Non-profit prescription drug maker opening massive new facility in Chesterfield
A non-profit with a mission to reduce the price of prescription drugs is opening a testing facility in Chesterfield County as part of a multi-million effort to produce low-cost generic medications.
Former head of controversial Petersburg landfill behind bars
For several years, the landfill was the center of controversy about the smell it produced. Within several years, the landfill grew.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Virginia completes transfer of inmates for prison renovation
Prison officials in Virginia on Wednesday completed the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the Lawrenceville Correctional Center
Could Whole Foods be coming to Midlothian Turnpike?
A new rezoning case up for consideration in Chesterfield has spurred rumors that the county may be getting a Whole Foods soon - but the developer has been careful not to reveal the identity of their intended tenant in filings with the county.
79-year-old woman spends $800K of assisted living funds on gambling expenses
Mabel B. Jones, a former owner of the Jones & Jones assisted living facility, pleaded guilty to health care fraud. Jones spent more than $800,000 in benefits meant for residents of an assisted living facility she once owned and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Comments / 0