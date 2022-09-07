Organizers of the RVA East End Festival have unveiled an outstanding lineup of performers for the annual community-wide celebration of music and the arts scheduled for Sat., Sept. 24 from Noon-9:00pm at Henry Marsh Elementary School, 813 N.28 th St. in Richmond. There is no admission fee to enjoy an afternoon and evening of free entertainment by local professionals as well as talented youth musicians and visual artists from Richmond Public Schools students in the East End area.

