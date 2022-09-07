ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia Business

$55M affordable housing community moves forward in Richmond

The final two phases of Brady Square, a $55 million affordable housing community in Richmond, now have financing and approvals to move forward, developer Dakota Partners announced Tuesday. The Massachusetts developer announced plans for the community in December 2021. Dakota Partners purchased a 14.4-acre parcel at 2200 Brady St. on...
rvahub.com

East End Festival Announces Lineup

Organizers of the RVA East End Festival have unveiled an outstanding lineup of performers for the annual community-wide celebration of music and the arts scheduled for Sat., Sept. 24 from Noon-9:00pm at Henry Marsh Elementary School, 813 N.28 th St. in Richmond. There is no admission fee to enjoy an afternoon and evening of free entertainment by local professionals as well as talented youth musicians and visual artists from Richmond Public Schools students in the East End area.
Virginia Business

Civica announces plans for $27.8M lab in Chesterfield

Nonprofit drugmaker Civica Rx is investing $27.8 million to establish a new 55,000-square-foot laboratory in Chesterfield County’s Meadowville Technology Park, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. The expansion will add 51 jobs, according to a news release. The company will also host a scale-up manufacturing facility run by Virginia Commonwealth...
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Sept. 8-14

Born in Italy, with summers spent cooking alongside her nonna in the kitchen, Sprezza founder Angela Petruzzelli has been building a catalog of recipes and honing her culinary chops since she was a child. Originally introducing her southern Italian-inspired concept as a pop-up, Petruzzelli will unveil a brick-and-mortar version in the coming months in the former Morton’s the Steakhouse space in Shockoe Slip. (Richmond magazine)
