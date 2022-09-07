Read full article on original website
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Online ticketing platforms for multiple college football games in Utah caused issues for thousands of fans on Saturday. Brigham Young University shared on social media that BYUtickets.com was experiencing technical problems with the customer account management system. Their game at 8:15 p.m. against Baylor at LaVell Edwards Stadium, which seats over 63,000, was sold out.
LOGAN, UT – The Weber State Wildcats rolled into Maverik Stadium on Saturday and treated it as an extension of Ogden’s Stewart Stadium in a 35-7 win over Utah State. Utah State faced in-state rival Weber State at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT on Saturday, September 10. The...
Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
BYU Basketball’s roster has been essentially set since they signed Noah Waterman in June, and the school released its updated roster today with school now in session. The only realistic changes could come if BYU adds a walk-on from tryouts that they are hosting later this month. BYU has...
PARK CITY, Utah — The crowd that filled the stands at Dozier Field to cheer on the Park City High School Miners football team at Homecoming against the Murray Spartans […]
A community is rallying to help support a Utah teenager who is fighting for his life after a major injury he suffered in a high school football game.
SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is underway and with the Big 12 and PAC-12 fighting for conference supremacy, what better way to determine a winner than with a power poll?. Jake Scott, Ben Anderson, and Jake Hatch from the Jake and Ben Show on 97.5 The...
Utah little league baseball player Easton Oliverson underwent surgery Friday after suffering a setback while recovering in the hospital.
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
The Black Menaces rose to fame on TikTok after exposing racist, homophobic, and sexist views at BYU. A national walkout is planned for Oct. 11 to demand additional access, support, and enforcement of Title IX. President Joe Biden last June released proposed rule changes to Title IX that would formally...
Provo is a lively, vibrant city, with a great mix of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Known for its Mormon heritage, the city is home to more than 75 locally owned restaurants, including over 15 with full liquor licenses. There is something for every visitor to Provo, whether you want a relaxing afternoon by the pool or an upscale evening out.
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
Old Town Park City resident Annie Hazlehurst said she runs on the Vail and Park City trail system daily in all seasons. She frequently interacts with hunters on private or city-owned trails where hunting is not permitted. "One set of hunters that I ran into actually had the audacity to...
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School was lifted by local law enforcement at about 10:43 a.m., Friday morning. The lockout was originally placed by Murray Police at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, after responding to a shots fired call that occurred in the area but not on school campus. […]
No one was injured after a small plane crashed into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday afternoon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Soon, you might not recognize the names of several geographic sites in Utah because their new names have been approved. Along with 50 sites in Utah, the U.S. Board on Georgraphic Names approved name changes for almost 650 locations across the United States. One of...
The Home in Kamas, a mountain contemporary estate with jaw-dropping views of the Jordanelle Reservoir and Mayflower ski slopes featuring well-thought out floor plan is now available for sale. This home located at 13231 N Deer Canyon Dr, Kamas, Utah offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Traci Farrell (Phone: 435-631-2867) at Windermere RE Utah – Park Ave for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Kamas.
