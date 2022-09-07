Read full article on original website
Varsity Football Falls to Toledo Scott 18-7
The Sailors hosted Toledo Scott Friday night and the Sailors fell to the Bulldogs 18-7. Toledo Scott used two big plays to open up a 12-0 lead on the Sailors. After a scoreless second quarter the Sailors still trailed 12-0 at the half. The Sailors got a drive together and...
Varsity Volleyball defeats Tiffin Columbian
The Sailors defeated the Tornadoes in three straight sets on Thursday in Tiffin. After dominating the first two, the third started off a little rocky for the Sailors who had to find their rhythm eventually pulling ahead mid set to secure the win in three. Leading scorers included Gracie Starcovic with 16 kills, Kaitlin Colahan and Maddie Stout each with 8, and Aubree Kennedy with 4. Defensively, Marissa Garcia had 19 digs, Angelique Garcia had 10, and Gracie Starcovic and Maddie Taylor each had 8. Starcovic, Colahan, and Stout all had a solo block. Marissa Garcia had 12 service points, and Starcovic, Colahan, and Stout each had 10. The Sailors take on Clyde on Tuesday at home. Come support the Sailors!
Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Tiffin
The Sailors traveled to Tiffin on Thursday and, in a close battle with the Tornados, came up just short. Each set ended with a separation of no more than three points. Peyton Logsdon and Claire Bartlome each had 8 kills in the match and several players made service runs with including 18 Sailor aces contributed by Bartlome (6), Lauren Logsdon (4), Abby Gawry (3), Alyssa Woodward (3), and Charlie Lopez (2). Elizabeth Okasinski had 5 kills while Brooke Whisenant added 1. Defensively, Peyton Logsdon picked up the Tornado offense and Alyssa Woodward defended the back court well. The Sailors play next on Tuesday at home!
Girls Varsity Golf finishes 4th place out of 9 at the Sandusky SBC Shootout
The Lady Sailors came in 4th at the Sandusky SBC Shootout. Vermilion: Landri Naill 50, Bailey Piwinski personal best 55!. The Sailors are back in actions next week Tuesday @ Edison and Wendesday @ Clyde SBC Shootout. (Last one of the year)
