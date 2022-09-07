The Sailors defeated the Tornadoes in three straight sets on Thursday in Tiffin. After dominating the first two, the third started off a little rocky for the Sailors who had to find their rhythm eventually pulling ahead mid set to secure the win in three. Leading scorers included Gracie Starcovic with 16 kills, Kaitlin Colahan and Maddie Stout each with 8, and Aubree Kennedy with 4. Defensively, Marissa Garcia had 19 digs, Angelique Garcia had 10, and Gracie Starcovic and Maddie Taylor each had 8. Starcovic, Colahan, and Stout all had a solo block. Marissa Garcia had 12 service points, and Starcovic, Colahan, and Stout each had 10. The Sailors take on Clyde on Tuesday at home. Come support the Sailors!

TIFFIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO