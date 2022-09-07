ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Varsity Volleyball defeats Tiffin Columbian

The Sailors defeated the Tornadoes in three straight sets on Thursday in Tiffin. After dominating the first two, the third started off a little rocky for the Sailors who had to find their rhythm eventually pulling ahead mid set to secure the win in three. Leading scorers included Gracie Starcovic with 16 kills, Kaitlin Colahan and Maddie Stout each with 8, and Aubree Kennedy with 4. Defensively, Marissa Garcia had 19 digs, Angelique Garcia had 10, and Gracie Starcovic and Maddie Taylor each had 8. Starcovic, Colahan, and Stout all had a solo block. Marissa Garcia had 12 service points, and Starcovic, Colahan, and Stout each had 10. The Sailors take on Clyde on Tuesday at home. Come support the Sailors!
TIFFIN, OH
Varsity Football Falls to Toledo Scott 18-7

The Sailors hosted Toledo Scott Friday night and the Sailors fell to the Bulldogs 18-7. Toledo Scott used two big plays to open up a 12-0 lead on the Sailors. After a scoreless second quarter the Sailors still trailed 12-0 at the half. The Sailors got a drive together and...
TOLEDO, OH
Vermilion Tennis: Perkins -5 Vermilion -0

Vermilion took on the Pirates in an SBC Lake division match. The Sailors were not able to beat Perkins on their home courts, losing 5-0 1st Singles Kylee McCrimmon Greta Gross Perkins 6-0, 6-0 2nd Singles Ava Leslie Noelle Showalter Perkins 6-0, 6-2 3rd Singles Cora Frederick Leanne Sumner Perkins...
VERMILION, OH

