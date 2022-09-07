Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermilionathletics.org
Freshman Football Beats Bellevue 30-14
The freshman football traveled to Bellevue Saturday morning to take on the Redmen, and the Sailors returned home victorious as they topped Bellevue 30-14. The Sailors opening drive stalled out and Bellevue capitalized on their defensive stop. They drove the field to take a 6-0 lead. The Sailors responded with a drive of their own. Evan Kuhns found the end zone on the ground and the Sailors tied it up at 6. Another great defensive stop set the Sailors up in good field position. Ayden Kyser caught a long pass from Sean Brunnell to grab a 12-6 lead. Brunnell added the two-point conversion to take a 14-6 lead. The Sailors had a great red zone stop and got the ball back inside of their own 20. However, Bellevue picked off a pass and converted the 2 two-point play to tie it up at 14. The Sailors had a short time to operate but they found the end zone once more off a little trickery. Brunell found Kuhns wide open down the side line as time expired in the half and the Sailors and Kuhns two-point run was good and the Sailors led 22-14 at the break.
vermilionathletics.org
Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Tiffin
The Sailors traveled to Tiffin on Thursday and, in a close battle with the Tornados, came up just short. Each set ended with a separation of no more than three points. Peyton Logsdon and Claire Bartlome each had 8 kills in the match and several players made service runs with including 18 Sailor aces contributed by Bartlome (6), Lauren Logsdon (4), Abby Gawry (3), Alyssa Woodward (3), and Charlie Lopez (2). Elizabeth Okasinski had 5 kills while Brooke Whisenant added 1. Defensively, Peyton Logsdon picked up the Tornado offense and Alyssa Woodward defended the back court well. The Sailors play next on Tuesday at home!
vermilionathletics.org
Varsity Volleyball defeats Tiffin Columbian
The Sailors defeated the Tornadoes in three straight sets on Thursday in Tiffin. After dominating the first two, the third started off a little rocky for the Sailors who had to find their rhythm eventually pulling ahead mid set to secure the win in three. Leading scorers included Gracie Starcovic with 16 kills, Kaitlin Colahan and Maddie Stout each with 8, and Aubree Kennedy with 4. Defensively, Marissa Garcia had 19 digs, Angelique Garcia had 10, and Gracie Starcovic and Maddie Taylor each had 8. Starcovic, Colahan, and Stout all had a solo block. Marissa Garcia had 12 service points, and Starcovic, Colahan, and Stout each had 10. The Sailors take on Clyde on Tuesday at home. Come support the Sailors!
Comments / 0