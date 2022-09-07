The freshman football traveled to Bellevue Saturday morning to take on the Redmen, and the Sailors returned home victorious as they topped Bellevue 30-14. The Sailors opening drive stalled out and Bellevue capitalized on their defensive stop. They drove the field to take a 6-0 lead. The Sailors responded with a drive of their own. Evan Kuhns found the end zone on the ground and the Sailors tied it up at 6. Another great defensive stop set the Sailors up in good field position. Ayden Kyser caught a long pass from Sean Brunnell to grab a 12-6 lead. Brunnell added the two-point conversion to take a 14-6 lead. The Sailors had a great red zone stop and got the ball back inside of their own 20. However, Bellevue picked off a pass and converted the 2 two-point play to tie it up at 14. The Sailors had a short time to operate but they found the end zone once more off a little trickery. Brunell found Kuhns wide open down the side line as time expired in the half and the Sailors and Kuhns two-point run was good and the Sailors led 22-14 at the break.

BELLEVUE, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO