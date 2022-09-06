ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Ryan Day, Eliano, Stroud reflect on Notre Dame game

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It may not have been the type of performance that will impress voters, but Ohio State football’s win over Notre Dame was a solid, gut-check one over a top-five opponent. Though the offense didn’t have the scoreboard operator’s fingers cramping, the defense looked fantastic.

Head coach Ryan Day met with the media today to reflect upon the win over Notre Dame and assess what he saw. Safeties coach Perry Eliano and quarterback C.J. Stroud shared some comments as well at the podium.

In case you missed any of what the three said, you can watch it all after the fact thanks to the Ohio State Buckeyes Facebook page. Click on the below and listen to the trio discuss the defense, provide injury updates, discuss the play of Stroud, and much, much more.

Ohio State is now preparing to host Sun Belt conference foe Arkansas State. That game will be broadcast at Noon ET on the Big Ten Network Saturday.

