Mckinney, TX

Mckinney, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX
Mckinney, TX
Government
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jackson Road Bridge construction in Colleyville to begin once design completed

Colleyville City Council approved plans for designing the waterline relocation and right-of-way services along Jackson Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Colleyville City Council approved plans for designing the waterline relocation and right-of-way services along Jackson Road. The contract with Teague Nall & Perkins Inc. is not to exceed $121,179. In 2019, the Jackson Road bridge at Little Bear Creek was approved to receive federal funding. In August 2020, council approved an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to design and construct the bridge. The city is acquiring the right-of-way and coordinating utility relocations. Once the design is complete, the city will take bids for construction.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Alpha Omega Insurance Agency moves to new location in North Plano

Alpha Omega Insurance Agency offers personal insurance services, including auto, home, life, renters and more. (Courtesy Pexels) Alpha Omega Insurance Agency opened June 20 in north Plano at 9925 Gillespie Drive, Ste. 1100, after previously operating in the central area of the city since 2005. The agency offers personal insurance services, including auto, home, life, renters and more, as well as commercial insurance services, including workers compensation, group health plans, liability insurance and more. 972-964-8397. www.alphaomegainsurance.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kroger celebrates reopening after renovations

The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations. (Courtesy Kroger) The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations, according to a news release. Renovations included décor aesthetics enhancements and improved functionality. The store now includes a Murray’s Cheese counter, a new climate-controlled case with wine selections, new cold cases in the dairy, meat and seafood departments, and new flooring throughout the store, according to the release. 972–712–6740. www.kroger.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Urban Value Corner Store to bring two new locations to Frisco

The convenience store will offer fresh and frozen foods, snack and household items. (Courtesy Urban Value Corner Store) Urban Value Corner Stores plans to open two new locations in Frisco before the end of the year. The first location is coming to Frisco Square at 8819 Coleman Blvd., and is expected to open the first week in October, according to CEO and Founder Steve McKinley. The second location will be at 9779 Gaylord Parkway, near the intersection of Gaylord Parkway and Ohio Drive, and is expected to open in December, McKinley said. The convenience store is an “innovative shopping solutions retailer” and offers snacks, groceries, fresh and frozen foods, beer and wine, household items and locally-made Texas products, according to the website. www.urbanvaluestore.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lucid Motors coming soon to Legacy West in Plano

Lucid Motors is an electric car company based in California. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Lucid Motors is expected to open its new studio at Legacy West this fall. This will be its first studio location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Lucid Motors is an electric car company that allows customers to design their own vehicles. The Lucid Motors showroom will be located at 5908 Headquarters Drive, Plano. 844-367-7787. www.lucidmotors.com.
PLANO, TX
Narcity USA

H-E-B Has So Many Job Openings For Its Massive New Dallas Store & The Pay Starts At $15/Hour

At the end of September, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive its very first heavily-anticipated H-E-B store, and the management is hiring for so many different roles. The Texas-based grocery chain will open the doors to the Frisco, TX location on September 21, 2022 and they are recruiting for many in-store job positions right now. The starting pay is set at $15 an hour (and higher for some), which is much more than the state's $7.25 minimum wage.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

