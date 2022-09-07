Read full article on original website
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen WaltersFrisco, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Flower Mound Town Council to hold public hearing for proposed tax rate
Flower Mound Town Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed property tax rate during its Sept. 19 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Flower Mound Town Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed property tax rate during its Sept. 19 meeting. The proposed budget includes holding...
McKinney City Council approves proposed residential, commercial uses on about 10 acres
The McKinney City Council approved a request for proposed townhomes and a commercial space at the Sept. 6 meeting. (Conceptual art courtesy city of McKinney) The McKinney City Council unanimously approved a project that would bring townhomes and a commercial space to the southern portion of the city at a Sept. 6 meeting.
Grapevine to increase trash container size, cost of services for residents
Residents can choose to have a 65-gallon container (left) or a 95-gallon container (right) for their trash and recycling services. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Grapevine residents can expect trash pickup rates to increase by $2.50 over the next two years. Grapevine City Council approved renewing the franchise agreement with Republic...
Colleyville invests millions to tackle capital projects
Colleyville City Council meetings are held at city hall at 100 Main St. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Colleyville is in the midst of a five-year plan to invest in capital projects across the city. The 2022-26 Capital Improvement Program, known as the CIP, outlines plans to spend about $73.6 million...
Colleyville announces plans for a $10M recreation center
The recreation center will have a gym equipped to play basketball, volleyball and pickleball. (Courtesy Pexels) Colleyville has agreed to buy an old church as part of a $10 million plan to create a city recreation center with a gym, athletic fields and other amenities. City Council members voted unanimously...
Jackson Road Bridge construction in Colleyville to begin once design completed
Colleyville City Council approved plans for designing the waterline relocation and right-of-way services along Jackson Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Colleyville City Council approved plans for designing the waterline relocation and right-of-way services along Jackson Road. The contract with Teague Nall & Perkins Inc. is not to exceed $121,179. In 2019, the Jackson Road bridge at Little Bear Creek was approved to receive federal funding. In August 2020, council approved an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to design and construct the bridge. The city is acquiring the right-of-way and coordinating utility relocations. Once the design is complete, the city will take bids for construction.
Frisco City Council approves ‘proactive response’ against catalytic converter theft
Frisco police presented a heat map showing locations and density of catalytic converter thefts reported from January-June. The heaviest density was reported in south Frisco between Preston Road and Dallas Parkway. (Courtesy City of Frisco) Frisco police are cracking down on possessing car parts that have been illegally obtained. Frisco...
Alpha Omega Insurance Agency moves to new location in North Plano
Alpha Omega Insurance Agency offers personal insurance services, including auto, home, life, renters and more. (Courtesy Pexels) Alpha Omega Insurance Agency opened June 20 in north Plano at 9925 Gillespie Drive, Ste. 1100, after previously operating in the central area of the city since 2005. The agency offers personal insurance services, including auto, home, life, renters and more, as well as commercial insurance services, including workers compensation, group health plans, liability insurance and more. 972-964-8397. www.alphaomegainsurance.com.
Flower Mound Town Council approves Stay N’ Play event venue
Flower Mound Town Council approved plans for a Stay N’ Play event venue Aug. 22. (Anna Herod/Community Impact Newspaper) Flower Mound Town Council held a public hearing to consider an ordinance for a Stay N’ Play event venue during its Aug. 22 meeting. The property will be located at 3434 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 100.
The Dripbar to open in different location in Keller
The Dripbar is planning to open a Keller location in January. (Courtesy The Dripbar) Franchisees Tasha and Jason Jackson plan to open a Keller location for The Dripbar early next year. The Haslet residents signed a lease at 1632 Keller Parkway, Ste. 500, Keller, which is the former location of...
Denton County Homeless Coalition to host two data events
The Denton County Homeless Coalition will host two countywide events to release the annual Homelessness Data Report. (Courtesy Denton County) The Denton County Homeless Coalition will host two countywide events to release the annual Homelessness Data Report. The event included presentations on Denton County’s locally collected homeless data and data...
Kroger celebrates reopening after renovations
The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations. (Courtesy Kroger) The Kroger grocery store at 3205 Main Street in Frisco celebrated a grand reopening Sept. 9 after completing new renovations, according to a news release. Renovations included décor aesthetics enhancements and improved functionality. The store now includes a Murray’s Cheese counter, a new climate-controlled case with wine selections, new cold cases in the dairy, meat and seafood departments, and new flooring throughout the store, according to the release. 972–712–6740. www.kroger.com.
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
Grapevine to complete upgrades to downtown’s sidewalks, street lighting
Grapevine approved upgrades to street and parking lot lighting as well as sidewalk construction around Main Street. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Grapevine is finishing up improvements to city sidewalks and the lighting of public parking lots and streets. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved $275,000 at its Sept. 6 meeting to...
North White Chapel Road widening in Southlake finished
Construction on North White Chapel Road project in Southlake has been completed. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The North White Chapel Road widening project in Southlake finished on Aug. 11. Mayor John Huffman and City Council held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion. “We’ll finally see some traffic relief,”...
Tarrant County lifts ban on outdoor burning
Tarrant County voted Sept. 6 to lift the burn ban in unincorporated areas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tarrant County commissioners voted Sept. 6 to repeal the temporary ban on outdoor burning. Commissioners initiated the ban June 28 for the unincorporated areas of the county due to severe drought conditions. The Fire...
North Central Texas Council of Governments to host meeting on public transit
The meeting will take place in Denton County Transportation Authority’s Downtown Denton Transit Center. (Courtesy Denton County Transportation Authority) The North Central Texas Council of Governments is hosting a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at 604 E. Hickory St. to discuss public transit needs. At the meeting,...
Urban Value Corner Store to bring two new locations to Frisco
The convenience store will offer fresh and frozen foods, snack and household items. (Courtesy Urban Value Corner Store) Urban Value Corner Stores plans to open two new locations in Frisco before the end of the year. The first location is coming to Frisco Square at 8819 Coleman Blvd., and is expected to open the first week in October, according to CEO and Founder Steve McKinley. The second location will be at 9779 Gaylord Parkway, near the intersection of Gaylord Parkway and Ohio Drive, and is expected to open in December, McKinley said. The convenience store is an “innovative shopping solutions retailer” and offers snacks, groceries, fresh and frozen foods, beer and wine, household items and locally-made Texas products, according to the website. www.urbanvaluestore.com.
Lucid Motors coming soon to Legacy West in Plano
Lucid Motors is an electric car company based in California. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Lucid Motors is expected to open its new studio at Legacy West this fall. This will be its first studio location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Lucid Motors is an electric car company that allows customers to design their own vehicles. The Lucid Motors showroom will be located at 5908 Headquarters Drive, Plano. 844-367-7787. www.lucidmotors.com.
H-E-B Has So Many Job Openings For Its Massive New Dallas Store & The Pay Starts At $15/Hour
At the end of September, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive its very first heavily-anticipated H-E-B store, and the management is hiring for so many different roles. The Texas-based grocery chain will open the doors to the Frisco, TX location on September 21, 2022 and they are recruiting for many in-store job positions right now. The starting pay is set at $15 an hour (and higher for some), which is much more than the state's $7.25 minimum wage.
