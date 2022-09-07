Netflix subscribers wasted more than 50 million hours watching Kevin Hart’s lowest rated film this week

Read full article on original website
Is Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ based on a book?
If anyone is craving another movie or series filled with CGI monsters (with Marvel not releasing one anytime soon), then there’s good news. The wait is over, thanks to Netflix’s September 8 release of the much-anticipated fantasy horror adventure series, The Imperfects. The series follows a group of teenagers with supernatural abilities who form a group to hunt the evil scientist who is performs experiments on them that turns them into monsters.
A frustratingly subpar supernatural horror sequel fulfills its destiny on Netflix
In all honesty, there was nowhere else for It: Chapter Two to go but down, after the first installment in Andy Muschietti’s two-part Stephen King extravaganza became a cultural phenomenon. Widely praised by critics and absolutely adored by fans, the terrifying tale that turned Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise into an...
A Florida Hooters Girl Shares The Wildest Things That Happen At Work & How Much She Makes
A server who works at Hooters has gained 169.8K followers on TikTok for sharing her journey at the restaurant chain in Florida. The Hooters girl, the official name given by the company to their employees, posts videos that gain millions of views from how much she makes in a shift to Hooters competitions and even wild stories on the job.
Controversial NC-17 biopic ‘Blonde’ debuts with strong Rotten Tomatoes score despite mixed reception
Ana de Armas’s latest film Blonde which chronicles Marilyn Monroe’s life, has received a glowing Rotten Tomatoes score, despite what initially looked like a divisive reaction. After debuting to an incredible 14-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival, the biopic has received a good reception on Rotten Tomatoes...
Florence Pugh once again declines to comment on a story revolving around Olivia Wilde
Once again, Florence Pugh is apparently taking the high road when it comes to making any kind of remark revolving around the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and the film Don’t Worry Darling. While rumors persist that star Pugh quietly had a falling out with director Wilde during filming, such...
A sickeningly overstuffed horror comedy throws the kitchen sink at the streaming Top 10
Mixing horror and comedy has been a staple part of the cinematic diet for decades, but 2015’s Freaks of Nature is a glaring example of what happens when adding too many ingredients creates a sickly feeling, as opposed to satisfaction. As far as high concepts go, director Robbie Pickering...
Charlie Cox teases a ‘fun, cheeky, and flirty’ appearance in ‘She-Hulk’
For reasons we’re struggling to explain, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law officially ranks as the Marvel Cinematic Universe project with the lowest user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, having even managed to slip below the horrendous Inhumans. Clearly, a lot of people have issues with the show, but everyone’s fully on board with Charlie Cox’s impending appearance as Daredevil.
When does ‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island’ release in theaters in the West?
American Gundam fans, you have less than three weeks before you can see Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island in movie theaters. Although the film premiered in Japan on June 3, it has yet to reach North America, and fans have been disappointed at the lack of news. Fear not, for we bring you tidings of great joy: Cucuruz Doan’s Island is slated for a September theatrical release.
‘Dumb and Dumber’ director teaming up with John Cena and Zac Efron for R-rated comedy
Is Cringe Comedy back, baby? Master of the genre Peter Farrelly, who alongside brother Bobby directed such comedy classics as Kingpin, There’s Something About Mary, Me, Myself and I, and Dumb and Dumber, seems to be returning to form and he’s bringing John Cena and Zac Efron along for the ride.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: HBO scrambles to fix ‘House of the Dragon’ CGI error as cable ratings take a nosedive
House of the Dragon is determined to ride the streak of its successful debut to the end, and with only three episodes of the first season released so far, the show hasn’t stumbled for so much as a minute in its runtime, even if stray green screen CGI gloves are already giving the producers a lot of grief. Here’s your daily news roundup of everything significant that happened to Westeros and its live-action cinematic canon on HBO.
Watch: James Corden opens ‘The Late Late Show’ with speech about the Queen
With the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, James Corden chose to do a cold open for the The Late Late Show to give a short speech in tribute to Her Majesty. Corden, who was born and raised in England, just began his eighth and final...
New rumor claims ‘Star Wars’ may have found its live-action Ezra Bridger
Disney is expected to drop some major announcements about its biggest franchises at this weekend’s D23 Expo, and it’s just possible that one of the most exciting bits of casting news we’ll get at the event has leaked out early. Specifically, a new rumor might have revealed who will be playing the fan-favorite role of Ezra Bridger in the live-action Star Wars TV universe.
‘The Incredible Hulk’ villain confirmed to return in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Having been shut out of canon for so long, the return of Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cracked the door open, but Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader has just waltzed right on through to become part of the cast for Captain America: New World Order.
Fans furious as an acclaimed comic book show gets canned after one season
All of the critical adulation in the world for a TV series doesn’t mean a damn thing if not enough people check it out to merit further seasons, something Prime Video’s Paper Girls has discovered after being canceled just eight episodes in. Despite boasting a Certified Fresh Rotten...
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
D23 Expo reveals vulnerability in Wakanda for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Disney’s D23 Expo is taking us back to the majesty and wonder of Wakanda with exciting new footage for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The thing is, you had to be there to see it. Attendees immediately took to social media to describe what happened in the trailer and the...
Watch: ‘Clone Wars’ favorites are back in ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ trailer
Disney has released the new trailer for the upcoming animated series of shorts Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which you can watch above. The trailer was first shown at the Lucasfilm panel of the D23 Expo and was presented by the creator of Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Dave Filoni. The series will have six animated shorts in the style of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with episodes split following two different characters, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. The series was given a release date of Oct. 26, 2022, when all six episodes will be available to stream on Disney Plus.
Marvel fails to reveal ‘Fantastic Four’ cast, leaving fans feeling less than… you know
Bad news, guys. Against all expectations, Marvel Studios did not reveal the cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot at its D23 Expo presentation this Saturday. In the days leading up to the big event, the internet at large was convinced that Kevin Feige was going to introduce the latest incarnations of Marvel’s First Family, leading to endless speculation over who might be our new Reed, Johnny, Ben, and Sue. Alas, it all came to nothing.
Watch: ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ announced with jaw-dropping cinematic trailer
At long last, Ubisoft has officially unveiled the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed series. Mirage centers around Basim, the Order’s member from Valhalla, who is taking the story back to the holy lands. As you can see above, the French game developer is making good on its...
