Netflix subscribers wasted more than 50 million hours watching Kevin Hart’s lowest rated film this week

By Erielle Sudario
 4 days ago
Is Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ based on a book?

If anyone is craving another movie or series filled with CGI monsters (with Marvel not releasing one anytime soon), then there’s good news. The wait is over, thanks to Netflix’s September 8 release of the much-anticipated fantasy horror adventure series, The Imperfects. The series follows a group of teenagers with supernatural abilities who form a group to hunt the evil scientist who is performs experiments on them that turns them into monsters.
Charlie Cox teases a ‘fun, cheeky, and flirty’ appearance in ‘She-Hulk’

For reasons we’re struggling to explain, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law officially ranks as the Marvel Cinematic Universe project with the lowest user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, having even managed to slip below the horrendous Inhumans. Clearly, a lot of people have issues with the show, but everyone’s fully on board with Charlie Cox’s impending appearance as Daredevil.
When does ‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island’ release in theaters in the West?

American Gundam fans, you have less than three weeks before you can see Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island in movie theaters. Although the film premiered in Japan on June 3, it has yet to reach North America, and fans have been disappointed at the lack of news. Fear not, for we bring you tidings of great joy: Cucuruz Doan’s Island is slated for a September theatrical release.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: HBO scrambles to fix ‘House of the Dragon’ CGI error as cable ratings take a nosedive

House of the Dragon is determined to ride the streak of its successful debut to the end, and with only three episodes of the first season released so far, the show hasn’t stumbled for so much as a minute in its runtime, even if stray green screen CGI gloves are already giving the producers a lot of grief. Here’s your daily news roundup of everything significant that happened to Westeros and its live-action cinematic canon on HBO.
New rumor claims ‘Star Wars’ may have found its live-action Ezra Bridger

Disney is expected to drop some major announcements about its biggest franchises at this weekend’s D23 Expo, and it’s just possible that one of the most exciting bits of casting news we’ll get at the event has leaked out early. Specifically, a new rumor might have revealed who will be playing the fan-favorite role of Ezra Bridger in the live-action Star Wars TV universe.
Fans furious as an acclaimed comic book show gets canned after one season

All of the critical adulation in the world for a TV series doesn’t mean a damn thing if not enough people check it out to merit further seasons, something Prime Video’s Paper Girls has discovered after being canceled just eight episodes in. Despite boasting a Certified Fresh Rotten...
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
Watch: ‘Clone Wars’ favorites are back in ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ trailer

Disney has released the new trailer for the upcoming animated series of shorts Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which you can watch above. The trailer was first shown at the Lucasfilm panel of the D23 Expo and was presented by the creator of Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Dave Filoni. The series will have six animated shorts in the style of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with episodes split following two different characters, Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. The series was given a release date of Oct. 26, 2022, when all six episodes will be available to stream on Disney Plus.
Marvel fails to reveal ‘Fantastic Four’ cast, leaving fans feeling less than… you know

Bad news, guys. Against all expectations, Marvel Studios did not reveal the cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot at its D23 Expo presentation this Saturday. In the days leading up to the big event, the internet at large was convinced that Kevin Feige was going to introduce the latest incarnations of Marvel’s First Family, leading to endless speculation over who might be our new Reed, Johnny, Ben, and Sue. Alas, it all came to nothing.
