Wave 3
Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
wdrb.com
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
wdrb.com
Demolition to begin on New Albany's Riverview Towers in October
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The 16-story Riverview Towers building on Scribner Drive will finally come down beginning next month. The New Albany Housing Authority says once crews get the building ready for demolition, and after the Harvest Homecoming Festival, the near 50-year-old structure will be torn down floor by floor.
wdrb.com
Crews postpone this weekend's full directional closure of Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, Sept. 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
wdrb.com
Road, office closures planned for Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be planned road closures during Jeffersontown's annual Gaslight Festival next week. The week-long festival starts Sept. 11 and continues through Sept. 18. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, during the Gaslight 5K Run, Watterson Trail by Jeffersontown City Hall will be closed from 6-8:30 p.m., while...
wdrb.com
Flood-prone green space in Louisville's California neighborhood to be turned into park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A green space in the California neighborhood was transformed into a park for the community, bringing new life to an area of Louisville once plagued by flooding. Thirteen years ago, homes near the intersection of South 23rd and Maple streets were underwater as Louisville saw as...
wdrb.com
Nonprofit shares essential supplies to community at park in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville families feeling the weight of inflation got a boost Friday. 4 Good Community, a nonprofit from Henderson, Kentucky, hosted an event at California Park. The nonprofit uses a remodeled school bus designed to hold essential supplies for more than 1,000 people. Resource bags were given...
wdrb.com
Big Four Arts Festival hosting thousands in downtown Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of art lovers gathered in downtown Louisville searching for deals. More than 20,000 people are expected over the weekend for the Big Four Arts Festival hosted at the Big Four Bridge. The festival has more than 150 artists from around the country selling everything from jewelry, ceramics or paintings.
wdrb.com
Sherman Minton westbound closure scheduled for later this month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another big traffic change is coming to the Sherman Minton Bridge in a couple of weeks. On Sept. 23, crews will shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 on the bridge for the weekend. Anyone going from Louisville to southern Indiana will have to detour using Interstate 65 and Interstate 265.
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
wdrb.com
YMCA hosting annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some very good boys and girls will make a splash at a local YMCA this weekend. The eighth annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim is being held Friday and Saturday at the Northeast YMCA location. The swim will be open to all dogs from 4-7 p.m. on...
wdrb.com
Norton Commons welcomes Homearama for the 5th time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homearama 2022 showcases the latest in building trends, technology and interior design. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored some of the featured homes. The Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville (BIA) returns the show to Norton Commons for the fifth time September 10-25. It will highlight the exclusive...
WHAS 11
Southern Indiana getting a Gordon Ramsey restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Southern-Indiana area is getting it's first Gordon Ramsey restaurant at a casino in Elizabeth. Caesars Southern Indiana will soon be welcoming a steakhouse concept; conceived by the Michelin-starred chef a television personality himself, according to a press release. Gordon Ramsey Steak will feature some of...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana family picking up the pieces after extensive damage from flash floods
MANVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Flash flooding in southern Indiana over the weekend wreaked havoc on the small town of Manville, and now the community is trying to recover. On Sunday, WDRB News showed images of the State Road 250 bridge over Indian Creek near Pleasant and Bennington in Switzerland County.
wdrb.com
Metro Council approves annexation of Twinbrook subdivision in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of St. Matthews is growing by 12 homes. Metro Council approved the annexation of the Twinbrook subdivision by St. Matthews. Once the process moves through, road maintenance and services will move from Louisville, to St. Matthews. The vote was not unanimous, as a few...
wdrb.com
Louisville police investigating after body pulled from the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River late Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone spotted the body near the upper locks and reported it to 911 dispatchers shortly before 10 p.m. LMPD's...
wdrb.com
Pumpkins being prepared for 10th-annual Jack O' Lantern Spectacular at Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pumpkins have arrived less than a month before people can take in one of Louisville's favorite Halloween traditions: the Jack O' Lantern Spectacular. The event posted this time lapse video of the arrival on its Facebook page:. Pumpkins are placed all around the room, waiting...
Wave 3
Body found during Hike, Bike and Paddle
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A kayaker participating in the city’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River. LMPD confirmed this happened Monday in the morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male. They added they do...
wvih.com
Body Found In Ohio River During Event
A kayaker participating in Louisville’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River. Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed this happened Monday morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male. They added they do not know the circumstances...
