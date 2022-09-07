ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

MIX 108

Duluth Haunted Ship Needs Additional Actors Before Attraction Opens

The William A. Irvin will soon transform into the Duluth Haunted Ship, which is a favorite attraction every year for residents and tourists alike. Organizers recently announced their schedule for the upcoming season and put out the word that volunteers were needed in a variety of areas. One crucial area where volunteers are still needed is with actors, who will provide scares aboard the ship.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Duluth Oktoberfestival Seeking Volunteers

Who doesn't love beer and pretzels and everything else that comes with Oktoberfestival activities? I have yet to meet someone who doesn't have a blast at the annual event. First and foremost, you might be wondering why the Duluth Oktoberfestival (and all other Oktoberfest activities) is happening in September and not its namesake. The event has a long history, dating back to 1810, when the name and date began and stuck to this day.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
Duluth, MN
Superior, WI
Duluth, MN
MIX 108

Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym

Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Duluth Ghost Tours Are Being Offered In Canal Park

Nautical Tour Guide Kimberley Christine has moved back to Duluth and brought a cool supernatural experience with her. Halloween is just around the corner and there is plenty to be excited about. There is a free haunted attraction being offered in Superior, called 'The Massacre On Hammond'. Both the Haunted Ship at the William A. Irvin and The Haunted Shack in Carlton have announced their returns this year as well.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

New Fast Food Restaurant Opens in Superior

Superior has a new fast food restaurant, it opened today on Tower Ave. In May, we reported on the ground-breaking in front of Ravin Crossbows on Tower Ave. for a new restaurant that was originally rumored to be replacing the Subway inside Walmart, that didn't happen, but Taco Bell did just open down the block from the store.
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming To Duluth’s Lincoln Craft District

A new Indonesian and Asian Fusion restaurant plans to open its doors in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District. This year has been quite busy for new restaurants in the Duluth-Superior area, and an even busier summer. Earlier this summer, Mama T's Smoking Eats announced they were opening in Superior. The very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar announced they were expanding and opening the Lake Ave Drive In where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Essentia Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against Duluth Nurses Planning To Strike

Not so fast. Two groups involved with organizing the planned strike by Duluth-area nurses have been hit with unfair labor practice charges by Essentia Health. The planned strike is expected to take place September 12 through September 16 at health care facilities in the Twin Ports area, Moose Lake, and the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Nurses Association and the National Labor Relations Board have issued their 10-day strike notice, which would affect all health care systems in those communities. That notice details the health care facilities that would be impacted by the strike.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Twin Ports Restaurant Offers Some State Fair Favorites On Their Menu

The Minnesota State Fair is over for another year but according to reports from fair goers and vendors, it was a successful season. One fair attendee Dana Bain said to FOX9 "It definitely met [my] expectations. I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
HERMANTOWN, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

