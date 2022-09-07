Read full article on original website
Duluth Haunted Ship Needs Additional Actors Before Attraction Opens
The William A. Irvin will soon transform into the Duluth Haunted Ship, which is a favorite attraction every year for residents and tourists alike. Organizers recently announced their schedule for the upcoming season and put out the word that volunteers were needed in a variety of areas. One crucial area where volunteers are still needed is with actors, who will provide scares aboard the ship.
Family Fun! Farmer Doug Pumpkin Patch Opening Soon in Duluth
The first day of fall is officially Thursday, September 22, but you don't have to wait until then to start your fall traditions, such as picking out pumpkins, fall crafts and more. A perfect place in Duluth to do just that is the Farmer Doug Pumpkin Patch and it's about...
Duluth Oktoberfestival Seeking Volunteers
Who doesn't love beer and pretzels and everything else that comes with Oktoberfestival activities? I have yet to meet someone who doesn't have a blast at the annual event. First and foremost, you might be wondering why the Duluth Oktoberfestival (and all other Oktoberfest activities) is happening in September and not its namesake. The event has a long history, dating back to 1810, when the name and date began and stuck to this day.
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
Superior Schools’ Project SEARCH Teams With Essentia Health For Job Sites
Young students with disabilities will have new opportunities to seek work experience in the real world. A new partnership has been formed linking the Superior School District - and their Project SEARCH - with Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital in Superior. The program got its local start two years ago in...
Volunteer Organizers Of Gordon Good Neighbor Days Quit En Masse, Future of 62-Year Event In Question
The signature event for a Northland community might not happen ever again. Good Neighbor Days - the spotlight community event for the community of Gordon, Wisconsin for the last 62 years - is an an impasse over a disagreement between volunteer organizers and the Town Board. All of the members...
Alborn, Minnesota Bar Raises $9,100 For Veterans’ Honor Flights
Just a month ago I shared that there was going to be a Military Appreciation Party & Fundraiser at a local bar in Northern Minnesota. The money raised would be donated to the local VFW and used primarily for Honor Flights for Veterans. Honor Flights are all-expense paid trips for...
Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym
Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
Harold’s Hog Fest Coming Saturday September 10 To Raise Money For St. Jude
Fresh off the success of another Harold's Fiasco Golf Tournament, the gang is at it again on Saturday, September 10. It's time once again for the delicious and fun Harold's Hog Fest. It's a pig roast that has all the sides and trimmings to raise money for the kids at St. Jude.
Stay At The Historic Cedar House Above Earth Rider Brewery’s Cedar Lounge
You can stay in the historic Cedar House which is a furnished three-bedroom "innkeeper's apartment" above Earth Rider Brewery's Cedar Lounge. The rental is listed on VRBO for an average of $300 per night. The apartment has three bedrooms, four beds, sleeps eight, and has one full bathroom. The historic...
Seriously, Who Steals A Bench In A Quiet Duluth Neighborhood
People do the craziest things so who knows the reasoning behind this latest case of something being stolen? A couple in the Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth are pleading with the public for the return of a bench that was taken out of their yard this past Sunday. The bench which...
Duluth Ghost Tours Are Being Offered In Canal Park
Nautical Tour Guide Kimberley Christine has moved back to Duluth and brought a cool supernatural experience with her. Halloween is just around the corner and there is plenty to be excited about. There is a free haunted attraction being offered in Superior, called 'The Massacre On Hammond'. Both the Haunted Ship at the William A. Irvin and The Haunted Shack in Carlton have announced their returns this year as well.
New Fast Food Restaurant Opens in Superior
Superior has a new fast food restaurant, it opened today on Tower Ave. In May, we reported on the ground-breaking in front of Ravin Crossbows on Tower Ave. for a new restaurant that was originally rumored to be replacing the Subway inside Walmart, that didn't happen, but Taco Bell did just open down the block from the store.
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming To Duluth’s Lincoln Craft District
A new Indonesian and Asian Fusion restaurant plans to open its doors in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District. This year has been quite busy for new restaurants in the Duluth-Superior area, and an even busier summer. Earlier this summer, Mama T's Smoking Eats announced they were opening in Superior. The very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar announced they were expanding and opening the Lake Ave Drive In where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township.
Essentia Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against Duluth Nurses Planning To Strike
Not so fast. Two groups involved with organizing the planned strike by Duluth-area nurses have been hit with unfair labor practice charges by Essentia Health. The planned strike is expected to take place September 12 through September 16 at health care facilities in the Twin Ports area, Moose Lake, and the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Nurses Association and the National Labor Relations Board have issued their 10-day strike notice, which would affect all health care systems in those communities. That notice details the health care facilities that would be impacted by the strike.
Duluth Actor Cast On New Season Of Dancing With The Stars
We know who we are rooting for this season! A famous Duluthian has been cast on the new season of Dancing With The Stars, fresh off his awards run for the Oscar-winning movie Coda. He got his major break starring in the film, which won the Oscar for Best Picture...
Superior Gets Aggressive With Snow Removal Violations This Upcoming Winter
You'd better keep that shovel ready and have plenty of gas in the snowblower. The City of Superior has plans to get aggressive with their enforcement of snow removal violations this upcoming winter. As the city ordinance currently reads, property owners are responsible to properly remove the snow and keep...
Twin Ports Restaurant Offers Some State Fair Favorites On Their Menu
The Minnesota State Fair is over for another year but according to reports from fair goers and vendors, it was a successful season. One fair attendee Dana Bain said to FOX9 "It definitely met [my] expectations. I love the new food and now that the fair is back after COVID-19, I’m just excited that we can come again and be with everybody."
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
