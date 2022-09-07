MINNEAPOLIS -- In case you needed another reminder that summer is on the way out, Minnesota fall color reports began Thursday.Minnesota State Parks and Trails and Explore Minnesota are again partnering to provide weekly fall color updates. Check out the Fall Color Finder here. "Fall color this year should be as stunning as we have come to expect if there are sunny days and chilly but not freezing nights," Val Cervenka, the forest health program consultant in the DNR's Forestry Division, said. "Temperature and soil moisture together affect fall color. Mild summer drought can increase the fall color display, but warm fall weather can decrease its brilliance. It's good to keep in mind that local weather conditions will affect local fall color."Peak fall color season in Minnesota typically begins in mid-September in northern Minnesota. Southern Minnesota typically sees the peak in mid-October.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO