Minnesota State

740thefan.com

Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
WTIP

Minnesota DNR Shares Changes To Upcoming Deer Hunting Season

The fall season is a welcomed time of the year for many. Before Minnesota hunters take to the woods this upcoming deer hunting season, there are a few changes to be aware of. The Minnesota DNR has decreased antlerless lottery permits in the Superior Uplands Arrowhead region of northeast Minnesota as deer populations remain low. In addition, the DNR has updated regulations regarding chronic wasting disease and non-toxic ammunition. Learn about the changes and more in this week’s WTIP Outdoor News Podcast episode.
Duluth, MN
dakotafreepress.com

Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates

Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
MIX 108

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota DNR Launches 2022 Fall Color Report

UNDATED -- Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have launched the annual Fall Color Report. Every Thursday, staff at Minnesota's 75 state parks submit fall color progress reports so you can plan your trips to the most scenic settings. Explore Minnesota says the wave of peak fall...
CBS Minnesota

Sign of the changing season: Minnesota fall color reports begin

MINNEAPOLIS -- In case you needed another reminder that summer is on the way out, Minnesota fall color reports began Thursday.Minnesota State Parks and Trails and Explore Minnesota are again partnering to provide weekly fall color updates. Check out the Fall Color Finder here. "Fall color this year should be as stunning as we have come to expect if there are sunny days and chilly but not freezing nights," Val Cervenka, the forest health program consultant in the DNR's Forestry Division, said. "Temperature and soil moisture together affect fall color. Mild summer drought can increase the fall color display, but warm fall weather can decrease its brilliance. It's good to keep in mind that local weather conditions will affect local fall color."Peak fall color season in Minnesota typically begins in mid-September in northern Minnesota. Southern Minnesota typically sees the peak in mid-October. 
redlakenationnews.com

Boosters arrive ahead of Minnesota's uncertain COVID-19 fall

New COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now widely available in the Twin Cities this week, amid low but persistent pandemic numbers in Minnesota and an uncertain fall and winter. Pandemic trends in Thursday's weekly state report showed little change - with publicly reported coronavirus infections remaining at about 1,400 per day and Minnesota seeing some four to six COVID-19 deaths per day. The state's death toll is 13,153 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions

If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
KEYC

Minnesota ranks #1 for most athletic state nationwide

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – A new nationwide study determined which states are the most athletic in the nation and Minnesota ranked number one!. The study was done by Offers.Bet where it examined the hometowns of 2,600 professional athletes nationwide and analyzed pro athletes per capita. Currently, 85 professional athletes have...
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump

UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
KIMT

New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
MONTEVIDEO, MN
boreal.org

New Minnesota documentary looks to be the 'Friday Night Lights' of hockey

Photo: Indio Dowd is one of the Hermantown players heavily featured in the new documentary, "Hockeyland." Greenwich Entertainment. Iron Range native Tommy Haines grew up, as so many do in northern Minnesota, playing ice hockey. His love for the sport and culture surrounding it inspired his first documentary in 2008, and is the subject of his new documentary “Hockeyland,” showing soon in movie theaters across the state.
HERMANTOWN, MN

