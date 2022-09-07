Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
WTIP
Minnesota DNR Shares Changes To Upcoming Deer Hunting Season
The fall season is a welcomed time of the year for many. Before Minnesota hunters take to the woods this upcoming deer hunting season, there are a few changes to be aware of. The Minnesota DNR has decreased antlerless lottery permits in the Superior Uplands Arrowhead region of northeast Minnesota as deer populations remain low. In addition, the DNR has updated regulations regarding chronic wasting disease and non-toxic ammunition. Learn about the changes and more in this week’s WTIP Outdoor News Podcast episode.
mprnews.org
Wastewater showing recent COVID declines in Twin Cities, no new strains
As our round up of the week’s data will show, we have a second consecutive week of mostly hopeful new info about COVID-19 as shown in everything from wastewater data to cases to hospitalizations. It could be the beginning of the end of the plateau-like wave that rose in...
dakotafreepress.com
Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates
Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
Huge Damage Award For Minnesota Brewery Worker Hurt at Workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
Minnesota DNR Launches 2022 Fall Color Report
UNDATED -- Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have launched the annual Fall Color Report. Every Thursday, staff at Minnesota's 75 state parks submit fall color progress reports so you can plan your trips to the most scenic settings. Explore Minnesota says the wave of peak fall...
American Flags Across Minnesota to be Lowered in Honor of 9\11
ST. PAUL -- Flags across the country will be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Patriot Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered that American flags at all state and federal buildings be lowered to observe the 21st anniversary of the 9\11 terrorist attacks. The National Day of Service...
Sign of the changing season: Minnesota fall color reports begin
MINNEAPOLIS -- In case you needed another reminder that summer is on the way out, Minnesota fall color reports began Thursday.Minnesota State Parks and Trails and Explore Minnesota are again partnering to provide weekly fall color updates. Check out the Fall Color Finder here. "Fall color this year should be as stunning as we have come to expect if there are sunny days and chilly but not freezing nights," Val Cervenka, the forest health program consultant in the DNR's Forestry Division, said. "Temperature and soil moisture together affect fall color. Mild summer drought can increase the fall color display, but warm fall weather can decrease its brilliance. It's good to keep in mind that local weather conditions will affect local fall color."Peak fall color season in Minnesota typically begins in mid-September in northern Minnesota. Southern Minnesota typically sees the peak in mid-October.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 6
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show COVID-19 cases on a downward trend with latest, completed 7-day average sitting at 1,092 as of Aug. 30. Deaths stayed increased minimally over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,153 Minnesotans have died...
redlakenationnews.com
Boosters arrive ahead of Minnesota's uncertain COVID-19 fall
New COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now widely available in the Twin Cities this week, amid low but persistent pandemic numbers in Minnesota and an uncertain fall and winter. Pandemic trends in Thursday's weekly state report showed little change - with publicly reported coronavirus infections remaining at about 1,400 per day and Minnesota seeing some four to six COVID-19 deaths per day. The state's death toll is 13,153 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions
If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
KEYC
Minnesota ranks #1 for most athletic state nationwide
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – A new nationwide study determined which states are the most athletic in the nation and Minnesota ranked number one!. The study was done by Offers.Bet where it examined the hometowns of 2,600 professional athletes nationwide and analyzed pro athletes per capita. Currently, 85 professional athletes have...
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump
UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
CBS News
History Of Native American Boarding Schools In Minnesota
For decades following the Civil War, thousands of Native American children and teens were forced to attend these schools. They were intentionally separated from their families and their culture.
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
boreal.org
New Minnesota documentary looks to be the 'Friday Night Lights' of hockey
Photo: Indio Dowd is one of the Hermantown players heavily featured in the new documentary, "Hockeyland." Greenwich Entertainment. Iron Range native Tommy Haines grew up, as so many do in northern Minnesota, playing ice hockey. His love for the sport and culture surrounding it inspired his first documentary in 2008, and is the subject of his new documentary “Hockeyland,” showing soon in movie theaters across the state.
