FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force arrested a Detroit man for possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. When task force members and officers from the Fairmont Police Department arrived at the apartment on Diamond Street rented by Caprell Hill, 40, of Detroit, Michigan, police entered an opened door and heard someone running and a toilet being flushed.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO