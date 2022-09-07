Read full article on original website
wajr.com
Classes back in session following lockdown in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. – The all-clear has been issued at Buckhannon-Upshur High School following a temporary lockdown Thursday morning, according to Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the...
wajr.com
Former WVU athlete convicted in Detroit-Morgantown drug operation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A former WVU basketball player and Michigan resident have been found guilty in a drug trafficking operation between Detroit, Michigan and Morgantown. Court records show the drug ring was active in 2020 from spring to November. Former WVU player Aaric Murray, 33, and Robert Kirkland Johnson,...
wajr.com
Texas woman pleads guilty to selling drugs from Morgantown apartment
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Houston, Texas woman has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for selling drugs from an apartment in Morgantown. Narkevia Lewis, 24, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the maintaining drug involved premises. Lewis worked with another person to sell methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl...
wajr.com
Large amounts of dangerous drugs confiscated in Fairmont, Detroit man arrested
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force arrested a Detroit man for possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. When task force members and officers from the Fairmont Police Department arrived at the apartment on Diamond Street rented by Caprell Hill, 40, of Detroit, Michigan, police entered an opened door and heard someone running and a toilet being flushed.
