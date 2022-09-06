ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Colorado State University

Fall Address and University Picnic return to the Oval Sept. 29

Interim President Rick Miranda speaks at Fall Address in 2019, when he was provost and executive vice president. Photo by William A. Cotton. For the first time since 2019, the traditional Fall Address and University Picnic at Colorado State University will return to the historic Oval at 11 a.m. on Sept. 29, in celebration of its 25th anniversary.
Colorado State University

VP for Human Resources Robyn Fergus takes new position at CU Boulder

Colorado State University Interim President Rick Miranda today announced that Robyn Fergus, vice president for Human Resources, has accepted a new job as senior associate vice chancellor and chief people officer at the University of Colorado Boulder. Miranda said he will name an interim leader for CSU HR in the...
Colorado State University

Nearly 40 CSU programs to be hosted at CSU Spur in Denver

The CSU System announced that 37 projects originating from Colorado State University will be located for at least the next year at CSU Spur, the CSU System’s new public-facing campus in Denver. The announced efforts at the new CSU Spur campus span workforce and careers pathways, expanded research, PreK-12...
Colorado State University

Forbes: CSU ranked first among Colorado-based educational employers

Forbes magazine has named Colorado State University the best educational employer based in the state. CSU was ranked fifth among in-state employers in its “America’s Best Employers by State” rankings released Aug. 24. The next highest ranked educational employer was the University of Denver at 10th, followed...
Colorado State University

Crafting literary community: The Creative Writing Reading Series returns to CSU

As we greet the changing colors of fall to campus, the English Department at Colorado State University awaits another welcome seasonal shift: a return to a robust schedule of in-person literary gatherings. After years of Zoom screens and hybrid events, the Creative Writing Reading Series, in partnership with CSU Libraries,...
