Interim President Rick Miranda speaks at Fall Address in 2019, when he was provost and executive vice president. Photo by William A. Cotton. For the first time since 2019, the traditional Fall Address and University Picnic at Colorado State University will return to the historic Oval at 11 a.m. on Sept. 29, in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO