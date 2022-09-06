The brutal late-summer heatwave continued Friday in northern California, but thankfully the end is in sight. Cooler air will be fantastic, but a different change is also coming to our weather, and it won't be very welcome. Record highs were threatened one final time this week in northern California, with valley highs between 107 and 112 degrees. We have also had a lot of haze and smoke in the air, but no real clouds. Tonight will be another warm night with more areas of haze and smoke pushing over the area. Lows will range from the 50s in the mountains to the 70s in the valley and foothills. Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy, hazy and thankfully not as hot. Highs will range from mountain 80s to valley 90s and lower 100s.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO