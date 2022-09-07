ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NME

PJ Harvey announces 59-track ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’ collection

PJ Harvey has announced an expansive, 59-track box set of rare songs titled ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’. The compilation, which will be available in a three-CD or six-LP format on November 4, catalogues nearly five dozen archival cuts from the singer-songwriter, 14 of which have never previously seen the light of day. See the full tracklist below.
NME

Maxïmo Park recruit Du Blonde for new single ‘Merging Into You’

Maxïmo Park have shared a new single called ‘Merging Into You’, which features Du Blonde on vocals – check it out below. The new track is part of a AA-side single also featuring recent track ‘Great Art’, which was released back in March of this year.
NME

Watch Pearl Jam cover The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ to honour the Queen

Pearl Jam covered The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ in Toronto last night (September 8) to honour Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who was on the throne for 70 years, died yesterday at her Balmoral estate. She was 96 years old. While performing at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena...
NME

BBC Radio 2 cancel Live In Leeds event following Queen’s death

BBC Radio 2 have announced that their Live In Leeds concert event, due to take place this month, has been cancelled following the death of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, bringing an end to her 70-year reign.
NME

Oliver Sim – ‘Hideous Bastard’ review: The xx singer strikes out with radical honesty

“I’m ugly,” Oliver Sim purrs in the opening line of his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’. It’s striking, but nothing compared to what comes next on ‘Hideous’. “Caught my reflection in your eye / Now you’ve seen me from both sides / Am I hideous?” he questions shortly afterwards, before dropping the bombshell revelation in a brave couplet: “Radical honesty might set me free if it makes me hideous / Been living with HIV since 17 – am I hideous?”
NME

Paramore tease return with song snippet and mysterious schedule

Have continued to tease their return, sharing a snippet of a new song and a mysterious schedule on their website. The band last released an album with 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ and are set to return to the stage next month for the first time in over four years when they embark on an intimate North American tour.
NME

Paramore appear to be teasing their next era on social media

Appear to be teeing up their next era ahead of a return to the stage next month. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio, whose latest album ‘After Laughter’ arrived in 2017, will hit the road for a string of intimate North American headline shows early next month. It’ll mark their first live performances in over four years.
The Independent

Well-wishers urged not to bring teddy bears or balloons to Queen floral tributes - OLD

Mourners are being urged not to leave teddy bears, balloons or lit candles among the floral tributes to the Queen.The Royal Parks said no gifts or artefacts will be accepted and that non-floral objects should not be brought.Thousands of well-wishers have laid flowers close to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral since the monarch’s death was announced on Thursday.Writing on its website, The Royal Parks said people are invited to leave floral tributes at a dedicated site in Green Park close to the late Queen’s London residence.Mourners are asked to remove any wrapping from flowers before they are laid.The floral...
NME

Elton John pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his Toronto show

Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his show in Toronto last night (September 8) following the news of the monarch’s death. The Queen passed away yesterday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland aged 96, bringing an end to her 70-year reign. Her son, King Charles III,...
NME

Mercury Prize 2022 ceremony postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II

This year’s Mercury Prize ceremony has been postponed following the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II died this afternoon (September 8). The red carpet for the event had previously been cancelled after Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today, which said that “doctors [were] concerned for Her Majesty’s health” and had “recommended she remain under medical supervision”.
NME

Mercury Prize: Self Esteem helps donate unused food from event to the homeless

After last night’s (September 8) 2022 Mercury Prize was postponed, nominee Self Esteem helped leftover food from the event be donated to the homeless in London. Shortly before yesterday’s ceremony was set to begin at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, it was revealed that the event would no longer take place following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
NME

Greentea Peng – ‘GREENZONE 108’ mixtape review: a bright and mature development

A sense of whimsy comes naturally to south London-raised free-thinker Greentea Peng. From her inception, she has fused her musical influences of R&B, reggae – and more – to psychedelic effect. Since 2018 debut EP, ‘Sensi’, too, she’s proven time and time again that her fresh take on neo-soul is totally peerless. With her latest record, the mixtape ‘GREENZONE 108’, utilises her natural croon to create 10 feel-good tunes.
NME

Listen to Lewis Capaldi’s new single ‘Forget Me’

Lewis Capaldi has shared his new single ‘Forget Me’ – you can listen to the track below. The song is the Scottish singer-songwriter’s first new original material since the release of the extended edition of his 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’.
