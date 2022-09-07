Read full article on original website
NME
PJ Harvey announces 59-track ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’ collection
PJ Harvey has announced an expansive, 59-track box set of rare songs titled ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’. The compilation, which will be available in a three-CD or six-LP format on November 4, catalogues nearly five dozen archival cuts from the singer-songwriter, 14 of which have never previously seen the light of day. See the full tracklist below.
NME
Maxïmo Park recruit Du Blonde for new single ‘Merging Into You’
Maxïmo Park have shared a new single called ‘Merging Into You’, which features Du Blonde on vocals – check it out below. The new track is part of a AA-side single also featuring recent track ‘Great Art’, which was released back in March of this year.
NME
Re-watch Paul McCartney, Elton John, Robbie Williams and more play at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert
Footage of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012, which featured live performances from the likes of Paul McCartney, Elton John and Robbie Williams, has started to recirculate following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The UK’s longest-reigning monarch passed away yesterday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate in...
NME
Watch Pearl Jam cover The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ to honour the Queen
Pearl Jam covered The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ in Toronto last night (September 8) to honour Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who was on the throne for 70 years, died yesterday at her Balmoral estate. She was 96 years old. While performing at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena...
NME
Courteeners share “unearthed” song ‘It’ll Take More Than A Weekend Away To Fix This Mess’
Courteeners have shared an “unearthed” track from the ‘St. Jude’ sessions – listen to ‘It’ll Take More Than A Weekend Away To Fix This Mess’ below. The song will appear on the Manchester band’s 15th anniversary reissue of their debut studio album, which is due for release on January 13, 2023 (pre-order here).
NME
BBC Radio 2 cancel Live In Leeds event following Queen’s death
BBC Radio 2 have announced that their Live In Leeds concert event, due to take place this month, has been cancelled following the death of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, bringing an end to her 70-year reign.
NME
Oliver Sim – ‘Hideous Bastard’ review: The xx singer strikes out with radical honesty
“I’m ugly,” Oliver Sim purrs in the opening line of his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’. It’s striking, but nothing compared to what comes next on ‘Hideous’. “Caught my reflection in your eye / Now you’ve seen me from both sides / Am I hideous?” he questions shortly afterwards, before dropping the bombshell revelation in a brave couplet: “Radical honesty might set me free if it makes me hideous / Been living with HIV since 17 – am I hideous?”
NME
Paramore tease return with song snippet and mysterious schedule
Have continued to tease their return, sharing a snippet of a new song and a mysterious schedule on their website. The band last released an album with 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ and are set to return to the stage next month for the first time in over four years when they embark on an intimate North American tour.
NME
Paramore appear to be teasing their next era on social media
Appear to be teeing up their next era ahead of a return to the stage next month. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio, whose latest album ‘After Laughter’ arrived in 2017, will hit the road for a string of intimate North American headline shows early next month. It’ll mark their first live performances in over four years.
NME
Elton John pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his Toronto show
Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his show in Toronto last night (September 8) following the news of the monarch’s death. The Queen passed away yesterday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland aged 96, bringing an end to her 70-year reign. Her son, King Charles III,...
NME
Mercury Prize 2022 ceremony postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II
This year’s Mercury Prize ceremony has been postponed following the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II died this afternoon (September 8). The red carpet for the event had previously been cancelled after Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today, which said that “doctors [were] concerned for Her Majesty’s health” and had “recommended she remain under medical supervision”.
NME
Watch The Strokes play ‘Modern Age’ during intimate New York City Fashion Week gig
The Strokes played an intimate gig at The Glasshouse in Chelsea last night (September 8), as part of a New York Fashion Week kick-off event for designer Heron Preston and Bose. Watch moments from the show and view the setlist below. Following a DJ set by Preston, the Manhattan band...
NME
Mercury Prize: Self Esteem helps donate unused food from event to the homeless
After last night’s (September 8) 2022 Mercury Prize was postponed, nominee Self Esteem helped leftover food from the event be donated to the homeless in London. Shortly before yesterday’s ceremony was set to begin at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, it was revealed that the event would no longer take place following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
NME
‘The Crown’ will likely “stop filming out of respect” following Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Netflix series The Crown will likely pause production of its sixth season following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (Thursday, September 8, 2022). “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” The Royal Family said in a statement.
NME
Madison Beer on Billie Eilish: “the topics she touches on in her music are so prolific”
Madison Beer recently spoke to NME about the difficulties she’s faced as a young woman in the music industry, standing up for herself and her work, and why she’s inspired by Billie Eilish. Watch our full interview with Beer below. The singer-songwriter had previously spoken out about speaking...
NME
Paul McCartney recalls first time meeting “down to earth” Queen
Paul McCartney recalled the first time he met Queen Elizabeth II when he was 10 years old in an interview in 2021. The Queen died yesterday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate, aged 96, bringing her 70-year reign to an end. McCartney shared the memory of his first meeting with...
Tad the Lost Explorer and the Curse of the Mummy review – more animated archaeology nonsense
Any kids with an archaeological bent can have it nicely perverted by the third instalment in this digital animation series originating from Spain and devoted to Chicago bricklayer Tad Stones (an echo of Indiana Jones, who inspires some moments here), whose part-time adventures as a would-be archaeologist have already landed him with a living-dead Maya chum called Mummy.
NME
Greentea Peng – ‘GREENZONE 108’ mixtape review: a bright and mature development
A sense of whimsy comes naturally to south London-raised free-thinker Greentea Peng. From her inception, she has fused her musical influences of R&B, reggae – and more – to psychedelic effect. Since 2018 debut EP, ‘Sensi’, too, she’s proven time and time again that her fresh take on neo-soul is totally peerless. With her latest record, the mixtape ‘GREENZONE 108’, utilises her natural croon to create 10 feel-good tunes.
NME
Listen to Lewis Capaldi’s new single ‘Forget Me’
Lewis Capaldi has shared his new single ‘Forget Me’ – you can listen to the track below. The song is the Scottish singer-songwriter’s first new original material since the release of the extended edition of his 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’.
