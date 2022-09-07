Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
Yardbarker
Nick Saban didn't know 'Horns Down' gesture is a penalty ahead of Texas game
Nick Saban is likely the most well-prepared coach in college football. But there was one thing even he did not know ahead of Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas. Saban talked with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the game between his Crimson Tide and the Longhorns. One reporter asked the coach if he had reminded his players not to do the “Horns Down” gesture to avoid a 15-yard penalty.
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
NFL・
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
NFL・
Marcus Freeman makes unwanted Notre Dame history in upset loss to Marshall
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is making history in his new job, but not the type he would want. The Fighting Irish lost their home opener 26-21 to Marshall on Saturday, a shocking defeat that dropped the team to 0-2 on the season. The defeat also dropped Freeman to 0-3 in his first three games as Notre Dame’s head coach, as he was in charge of the team’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State in January.
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Yardbarker
Notre Dame paid Marshall $1.25M to play in game Irish lost
The worst part about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Might Finally Get Back A Promising Star
The 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a series of should’ve, would’ve, could’ve. The team’s new star, Russell Westbrook, should’ve been better, and the team would’ve made it into the playoffs if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed healthy. Plus, the...
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson Provided His Own J.K. Dobbins Update
The run game remains at the core of the Baltimore Ravens offense. After all, they are playing to their strengths, especially with a mobile quarterback like Lamar Jackson. The former Louisville standout is the only quarterback in league history to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He did not achieve the...
Yardbarker
Khalil Mack: Ex Raiders LB Takes Not So Subtle Shot At Old Team
Once the crown jewel of the Las Vegas (technically, Oakland) Raiders’ defense, Khalil Mack now wears baby blue and plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. After seeing some of his best years dwindle away in Chicago, Mack returned to the AFC West, where he’ll face his old team twice a year. Interestingly enough, Mack took a shot at the Raiders (sort of) and assures everyone that he’s still looking for some revenge.
Yardbarker
Rams failed to pull off awkward transition between moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II and season-opening hype
In the most American way possible, the Los Angeles Rams and the NFL tried their very darndest to pay respect to the Queen of United Kingdom, who died on Thursday at 96 years old. The royal family announced Queen Elizabeth II's passing on Twitter as Los Angeles and the rest...
Yardbarker
Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
Yardbarker
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Yardbarker
Bears’ pursuit of franchise QB nearly cost them Justin Fields
Justin Fields is the unquestioned franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears, but there was a moment prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that the 23-year-old almost wasn’t in the Bears’ future plans. According to a report from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Bears were pursuing...
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson turns down Baltimore Ravens extension offer, expected to be franchise tagged in 2023
Lamar Jackson has passed on the Baltimore Ravens’ latest contract extension offer and will play out the final year of his current contract. On Friday, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta announced that the team and their starting quarterback — who currently represents himself in contract talks — could not come to terms on a new long-term extension ahead of the start of the NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon.
Yardbarker
Mike Florio: 49ers' Trey Lance 'on thin ice' after not being voted captain
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that new starting quarterback and 2021 rookie Trey Lance was not among the team’s six captains for the upcoming season. Lance finished seventh in voting, one spot ahead of dual-threat offensive weapon and All-Pro selection Deebo Samuel.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: '(Seahawks fans) might be booing (Russell Wilson) because he might light it up'
Russell Wilson was traded from his longtime home with the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March. One week ago, Wilson and his new employer inked a gargantuan five-year, $245 million contract extension and now, the nine-time Pro Bowler's first regular season game with Denver will be a road game against Seattle on "Monday Night Football."
Yardbarker
Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star
The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
Yardbarker
Packers called on to sign WR Will Fuller amid updated injury report
The Green Bay Packers are just days away from playing the Minnesota Vikings. This will mark the very first game of the 2022 NFL season. However, that doesnot change the fact that the Packer are already dealing with injury issues. Unfortunately, to some star players as well. According Matt Schneidman, Allen Lazard still is not practicing. That could spell trouble for a wide receiving corps that was relying on him to carry much of the “WR1 responsibilities” going into the season. With Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb now vying for that spot, the Packers have been urged to sign a veteran pass catcher.
