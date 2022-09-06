Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested for assaulting MDT workers at Missoula homeless camp
A man was arrested for assaulting two Montana Department of Transportation workers at a homeless camp under the Reserve Street Bridge.
Twice Arrested and Released, Man Arrested Again for Assault
41-year-old Virinder Brar is in the Missoula County Jail on $5,000 bond after an altercation that occurred on September 7 at a local motel in which he allegedly threatened to ‘shoot a man and kill him’. Court documents indicate that Brar illegally occupied a room at a motel...
Man arrested following Missoula road rage incident
A man is being held pending several possible charges following a road rage incident that took place in Missoula.
NBCMontana
Officers investigate suspected DUI case after vehicle crashes off Polson bridge
MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are investigating a crash that sent a vehicle off a bridge in Polson at Riverside Park Wednesday evening. Tow trucks were able to remove the vehicle from the water's edge after it crashed at Highway 93 mile marker 61 in Polson. Officials said the vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
Ravalli County man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
A Victor man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine has been sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV
It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
Missoula’s Jacobs Island: Broken Glass, Trash
Over Labor Day weekend, a Missoula redditor "icedlemons" took these pictures of broken bottles left at Jacobs Island Dog Park beach, presumably from extended weekend partiers who decided not to clean up after themselves:. You can imagine the serious health risks that shards of glass pose for Jacobs Island visitors,...
"Agitated" black bear reported near M Trailhead Tuesday afternoon
Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., UMPD received a report of a bear in the area of lot U, near the M trailhead.
Missoula Driver’s Ed. Schools Have Speed Zones. What Limits?
Activity is buzzing around the schools as students rush to and from class. Buses maneuvering around pedestrians in crosswalks and parents dropping off children in long queues jumping back into traffic lanes of Missoula commuters. All that visual commotion can cause us to miss that little 5-sided school crossing sign that looks like a little building. Refresher course, it means a school is coming up. It also tells drivers that they are in a speed zone that has a limit that might be as low as 15 miles per hour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
Missoula woman dies in crash near the Wye
A 62-year-old Missoula woman died following a Friday afternoon two-vehicle accident that happened north of the Wye.
Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?
The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
Missoula Windstorm Knocks Out Power to Over 2,700 Homes
We spoke to Northwestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after a severe windstorm knocked out power to thousands of homes in the Missoula area. “At about 4:30 p.m. the wind caused a power outage that impacted about 2,700 Northwestern Energy customers in the Mullan Road area in Missoula,” said Black. "Crews responded immediately and most of those customers had service by 6:10 p.m. There are additional outages in the Missoula area down through Hamilton that were caused by problems because of this wind. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you see a downed or damaged power line stay far away from it, and report it because safety is our priority. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible in a safe manner when there is an outage."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mill Lake Fire grows to 1,589 acres
The Mill Lake Fire in the Bitterroot National Forest which is 12 miles west of Corvallis has burned 1,589 acres.
Trinity Apartment complex nears completion in Missoula
We are still battling a housing crisis but a Missoula development project that's been in the works for years is almost ready for tenants to move in.
Where is All the Smoke in Missoula Coming From?
As I am writing this, I am currently tending to a sick kid affected by the heavy wildfire smoke. The unhealthy air quality, mixed with seasonal allergies has made school and outdoor activities unbearable for my kiddo. Complaining of headaches and extreme congestion, it is safe to say wildfire season is not a favorite time of year for this kid.
July and August Were the Hottest Missoula Has Ever Been
Just in case you were complaining about the hot, dry summer of 2022, you can now back up that complaint with solid statistics from the National Weather Service in Missoula. We spoke to Senior Meteorologist Bob Nester who provided the numbers he had just gathered on Monday morning. “We put...
Zoo FM 96.9
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT
Zoo FM 96.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://969zoofm.com/
Comments / 0