Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort

We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
Charles Brown
Alt 95.7

5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV

It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula’s Jacobs Island: Broken Glass, Trash

Over Labor Day weekend, a Missoula redditor "icedlemons" took these pictures of broken bottles left at Jacobs Island Dog Park beach, presumably from extended weekend partiers who decided not to clean up after themselves:. You can imagine the serious health risks that shards of glass pose for Jacobs Island visitors,...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Driver’s Ed. Schools Have Speed Zones. What Limits?

Activity is buzzing around the schools as students rush to and from class. Buses maneuvering around pedestrians in crosswalks and parents dropping off children in long queues jumping back into traffic lanes of Missoula commuters. All that visual commotion can cause us to miss that little 5-sided school crossing sign that looks like a little building. Refresher course, it means a school is coming up. It also tells drivers that they are in a speed zone that has a limit that might be as low as 15 miles per hour.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?

The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Windstorm Knocks Out Power to Over 2,700 Homes

We spoke to Northwestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after a severe windstorm knocked out power to thousands of homes in the Missoula area. “At about 4:30 p.m. the wind caused a power outage that impacted about 2,700 Northwestern Energy customers in the Mullan Road area in Missoula,” said Black. "Crews responded immediately and most of those customers had service by 6:10 p.m. There are additional outages in the Missoula area down through Hamilton that were caused by problems because of this wind. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you see a downed or damaged power line stay far away from it, and report it because safety is our priority. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible in a safe manner when there is an outage."
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Where is All the Smoke in Missoula Coming From?

As I am writing this, I am currently tending to a sick kid affected by the heavy wildfire smoke. The unhealthy air quality, mixed with seasonal allergies has made school and outdoor activities unbearable for my kiddo. Complaining of headaches and extreme congestion, it is safe to say wildfire season is not a favorite time of year for this kid.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

July and August Were the Hottest Missoula Has Ever Been

Just in case you were complaining about the hot, dry summer of 2022, you can now back up that complaint with solid statistics from the National Weather Service in Missoula. We spoke to Senior Meteorologist Bob Nester who provided the numbers he had just gathered on Monday morning. “We put...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula, MT
Zoo FM 96.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

