Read full article on original website
Related
stateofreform.com
Oregon State Hospital to receive Oregon OSHA violations
The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) has notified Oregon State Hospital (OSH) that the hospital will be cited with 3 violations related to workplace violence and injuries in the areas of documentation, thorough investigation and response. Oregon-OSHA also warned the hospital of 3 additional issues on the same topics that could become a problem in the future if not addressed.
stateofreform.com
Arizona Health Start Program to begin training community health workers with newly approved curriculum
A new community health worker (CHW) training curriculum has been approved to be part of the Arizona Health Start Program, a program that uses CHWs to provide education, support, and advocacy services to pregnant and postpartum women in historically underserved communities throughout the state. Families enrolled in the program receive home visits and case management from nurses and social workers through the child’s second year of life.
stateofreform.com
MDH releases RFP for Medicaid dental benefits administrator
The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced a request for proposals (RFP) Tuesday for a contractor to administer dental benefits to eligible Maryland Medicaid beneficiaries. MDH plans to grant a single award through the RFP. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox.
stateofreform.com
Executive leadership appointed to One Utah Health Collaborative
During a special signing ceremony on Tuesday, Governor Spencer Cox took the One Utah Health Collaborative’s (OUHC) pledge of commitment to improving affordability, equity, and outcomes for the state’s health care system. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Cox...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stateofreform.com
Bill specifying criteria for health plans’ evaluation of utilization management denial appeals moves to Newsom’s desk
A bill to ensure that a patient or physician’s appeal of a step therapy or prior authorization denial is reviewed by a specified clinical peer was enrolled and sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk on Aug. 31st. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector...
stateofreform.com
Commerce awards nearly $21 million to nonprofits to operate and maintain permanent housing with services for vulnerable Washingtonians
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced $20.8 million in new grants to 81 nonprofit organizations providing the state’s most vulnerable people with permanent housing units and services. Funding will be used for operations and maintenance of 3,135 permanent housing units statewide, along with supportive services essential for people with life-altering disabilities to survive and thrive.
Comments / 0