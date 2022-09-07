Mourners have been told not to leave teddy bears, balloons or lit candles among the floral tributes to the Queen.The Royal Parks said no gifts or artefacts will be accepted and that non-floral objects should not be brought.Thousands of well-wishers have laid flowers close to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral since the monarch’s death was announced on Thursday.Writing on its website, The Royal Parks said people are invited to leave floral tributes at a dedicated site in Green Park close to the late Queen’s London residence.Mourners are asked to remove any wrapping from flowers before they are laid.The...

U.K. ・ 30 MINUTES AGO