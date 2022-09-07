ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes journey through Scotland

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin is passing through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final journey from her beloved summer estate Balmoral Castle to London, with mourners quietly lining roads and some tossing flowers to honor the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne.
U.K.
The Associated Press

Live updates: King Charles proclaimed monarch in rest of UK

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed the monarch in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The moves Sunday in the rest of the United Kingdom came a day after the same proclamation was made in London at a pomp-filled accession ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism. In Belfast, bells chimed and a bugler played before the proclamation was read. It was followed by a 21-gun salute and a military band playing the anthem, “God Save the King.” In Wales, a regimental mascot goat accompanied the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Welsh regiment at the ceremony at Cardiff Castle. Earlier, proclamations were held in other parts of the Commonwealth — the group of former British Empire colonies — including Australia and New Zealand.
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss to join King Charles on UK tour during national mourning

Liz Truss will accompany King Charles III on his tour of the UK next week as he leads the nation in the “significant moment” of mourning for the late Queen.The Conservative prime minister and the King will head to Scotland on Monday morning, followed by visits to Northern Ireland on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.Ms Truss will support Charles by joining him at “services of reflection” around the country during the 10-day mourning period, Downing Street has said.The prime minister’s official spokesman said it was not a formal or constitutional role, but was agreed by No 10 and Buckingham Palace.“It’s not a...
U.K.
The Atlantic

She Had to Be Seen to Be Believed

It wasn’t exactly a shock. The ancient and beloved Queen, who had reigned much longer than most of her subjects had lived, was 96 and visibly failing. Leaning on a stick, she managed a smile last week as she invited Liz Truss, Britain’s new prime minister, to form a government. And within 48 hours, she was dead.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Owen
msn.com

Wait, What Is Actually Happening to the Queen’s Corgis?

Among the many viral Tweets generated by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s illness on Thursday was writer Ashley Feinberg’s joking interpretation of the Queen’s wish, reported in 2015, that she not survive any of her dogs. Feinberg stretched the idea to its logical extreme, creating an imaginary parallel universe in which the few remaining corgis in Elizabeth’s pack are regretfully dispatched by firing squad, and generating many inspired follow-up tweets.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Historic Stone of Destiny to be moved to London for new King’s coronation

The Stone of Destiny will be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the coronation of the new King, it has been confirmed.When Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 at Westminster Abbey, her throne sat above the stone.But with the historic artefact having been returned to Scotland more than quarter of a century ago, it will be moved down to London for the ceremony involving her son.HES staff will move the Stone of Destiny to Westminster Abbey in advance of the Coronation and then return it to ScotlandHistoric Environment ScotlandNo date has yet been announced for the coronation ceremony of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Well-wishers told not to bring teddy bears or balloons to Queen floral tributes

Mourners have been told not to leave teddy bears, balloons or lit candles among the floral tributes to the Queen.The Royal Parks said no gifts or artefacts will be accepted and that non-floral objects should not be brought.Thousands of well-wishers have laid flowers close to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral since the monarch’s death was announced on Thursday.Writing on its website, The Royal Parks said people are invited to leave floral tributes at a dedicated site in Green Park close to the late Queen’s London residence.Mourners are asked to remove any wrapping from flowers before they are laid.The...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy